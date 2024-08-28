Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: Avengers Vs Aliens, jonathan hickman

A New Spider-Man Symbiote Suit For Aliens Vs Avengers (Spoilers)

We get to see two futures for Miles Morales in Marvel Comics titles today in Marvel 85th Anniversary Special #1 and in Aliens Vs Avengers #1

We get to see two futures for Miles Morales in Marvel Comics titles today. One is helping out Ms Marvel, Herald Of Galactus, over on Marvel 85th Anniversary Special #1…

And another, working with Valeria Richards to rescue a Xenomorph Alien Egg over in Aliens Vs Avengers #1. Which maybe doesn't go as well as he'd like.

Giving the other heroes of the aged Marvel Universe some considerable problems.

You need to nuke him from space, it's the only way to be sure. But not everything about Miles Morales is as it appears.

And his suit was a Venom symbiote all along, giving him perfect protection from Xenomorph infection…

But we also see the symbiote possess the Facehugger. Miles Morales is revealed in a never-before-seen white undersuit. And then, a brand new symbiote/host situation.

With the symbiote as the meat in the Xenomorph/human sandwich, and the facehugger becoming the new Spider-Man logo. And you think people have an issue with the Absolute Batman logo…

You ain't seen nothing yet with Miles Morales swinging around the galaxy with an Alien Xenomorph facehugger for a chest symbol.

ALIENS VS AVENGERS #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240625

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Esad Ribic

ALIENS AND AVENGERS FACE OFF!

It's all led to this: Xenomorphs reach Earth! The perfect organism meets a planet of superhumans. Who will be first to fall? Legendary collaborators Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribi? cut loose in this four-part epic unmissable for Marvel and Alien fans alike! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 28, 2024 SRP: $7.99 MARVEL 85TH ANN SPECIAL

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240856

(W) Ryan North, Various (A) Carlo Pagulayan, Various (CA) Kaare Andrews

CELEBRATE MARVEL'S 50,000TH COMIC-BOOK RELEASE!

In the far future of the year 50,000, the exploits of the heroes of the Marvel Age are the stuff of legend, half remembered but still celebrated! Come with us now on a tour of the greatest museum in all the cosmos, in which the few surviving relics of those bygone days have been assembled. Each piece tells a unique story – about the Contest of Champions and how it wrought an end to the Age of Heroes, about the greatest triumph of Ms. Marvel and the final, secret exploit of Excalibur! And more! Marvel's greatest storytellers gather to commemorate the whole of Marvel history in a once-in-a-lifetime celebration!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: $7.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!