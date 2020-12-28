A New Uncle Scrooge #1 From IDW For 2021?

Scorpion Comics has announced an exclusive variant cover by Gabriele Dell'Otto for the upcoming comic book from IDW and Disney Comics, Uncle Scrooge #1. Except it seems that IDW hasn't actually announced such a comic book, and it's not in their March 2021 solicitations.

The cover credits seems to suggest that it will be written by Kate Leth, drawn by Drew Rausch and lettered by Travis Lanham, best known for their work together on IDW's Edward Scissorhands, – and presumably edited by Sarah Gaydos, who is now EIC of Oni Press but used to be an IDW editor. The last Uncle Scrooge #1 published by IDW was in 2015 with a different creative team. While the most recent published issue was #56 back in June, with people asking about its absence in the Bleeding Cool comments section of IDW's latest solicitations for March 2012. Maybe this is the answer?

Either way, IDW did not respond to enquiries made over the weekend, so who knows? Maybe it's all just placement credits. Maybe this all just leaked out far sooner than anyone intended.

Scrooge McDuck is a cartoon character created in 1947 by Carl Barks for The Walt Disney Company in December 1947. Originally intended to be used only once, Scrooge became one of the most popular characters in Disney comics, and Barks's signature work. Named after Ebenezer Scrooge from the 1843 novella A Christmas Carol, Scrooge is an incredibly wealthy business magnate and self-proclaimed "adventure-capitalist" whose dominant character traits are his wealth, frugality, and tendency to seek more wealth through adventure. He is the maternal uncle of Donald Duck, the maternal grand-uncle of Huey, Dewey, and Louie, and a usual financial backer of Gyro Gearloose. He is portrayed as an oil tycoon, businessman, industrialist, and owner of the largest mining concerns and many factories to operate different activities. His "Money Bin" — and indeed Scrooge himself — are often used as a humorous metonyms for great wealth in popular culture around the world.

Scrooge was most famously drawn by his creator Carl Barks, and later by Don Rosa. Comics have remained Scrooge's primary medium, although he has also appeared in animated cartoons, most extensively in the television series DuckTales and its reboot as the main protagonist of both series.