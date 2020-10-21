A New Valkyrie For The King In Black: Return of the Valkyries

King in Black: Return of the Valkyries #1 is one of the many King In Black titles coming in December and January – you can see a checklist of them here. Marvel has now revealed Phil Noto's designs for a new Valkyrie, one of the host of deities who defend Asgard on their winged steeds, who recently included Jane Foster amongst their number, who will be starring in the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder movie. Which may also be why Dani Moonstar, who recently appeared in the New Mutants movie, will be joining their number.

"When [editor] Wil Moss asked me to create a new design for a Valkyrie, I didn't believe him!" De Iulis said. "I'm so excited about this because it is my first experience in this field and I'm really honored to work on this amazing and powerful character!"

Emerging just as Knull's takeover begins, this new Valkyrie's past holds dark secrets that will change everything you thought you knew about this group of Asgardians and reveal what their future in the Marvel Universe holds. Check out Phil Noto's cover, Mattia De Iulis' character designs, and be there when this all-new Marvel hero joins the fight against Knull this January in KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #1.

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #1 (OF 4)

Written by JASON AARON & TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by NINA VAKUEVA

Cover by PHIL NOTO