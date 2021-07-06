A Purportedly Thrilling Conclusion in Transformers Escape #5 [Preview]

Transformers Escape #5 is in stores from IDW Publishing on Wednesday, and it's the final issue of the series, which means it's make-or-break time for the titular escape. Can the Autobots get those Arks off the ground? It would be a hell of a misleading series title if they can't. Check out the preview below.
TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #5 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH
IDW PUBLISHING
FEB210485
FEB210486 – TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #5 (OF 5) CVR B RAMONDELLI – $3.99
(W) Brian Ruckley (A / CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith
The Arks are prepped and ready… or should be. With thousands of lives on the line, Hound, Wheeljack, Glyph, Tap-Out, Road Rage, and the rest have to fend off a swarm of enemies threatening to sabotage the launch, and a traitor in their midst in the thrilling conclusion!
In Shops: 7/7/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for FEB210485 TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #5 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH, by (W) Brian Ruckley (A / CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
