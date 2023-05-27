A Stepmother's Marchen Manga in Seven Seas August 2023 Solicits Seven Seas Entertainment launches a Stepmother's Marchen manga by Spice&kitty and ORKA in their August 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Seven Seas Entertainment launches a Stepmother's Marchen manga by Spice&kitty and ORKA in their August 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as many manga and light novels, though a few of them being published in September and October. Take a look below.

A STEPMOTHERS MARCHEN GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232412

(W) Spice&kitty (A / CA) ORKA

A full-color fantasy comic/webtoon of romance, drama, and second chances. Also known in English as The Fantasie of a Stepmother on the Tapas Media digital platform, this is the story of a beleaguered young noblewoman raising her stepchildren on her own… until she dies and wakes up in the past with the chance to remake her life! The marchioness Shuri Von Neuschwanstein is no stranger to hardship: her husband dies when she's still a teenager, leaving her to manage his lands and raise his semi-grown children herself. Her stepchildren never warm up to her, and other nobles disparage her behind her back. Years later, however, it seems her efforts have finally paid off: her eldest stepson is to be married and take over the estate, freeing her of many responsibilities. But shortly after learning the cruel truth that she's not invited to his wedding, she dies and wakes up on the day of her husband's funeral seven years earlier! If Shuri is to live these seven difficult years all over again, she's going to do things differently. Can she write her own fairy tale ending this time around?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 19.99

BACKSTABBED IN A BACKWATER DUNGEON GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232413

(W) Shisui Meikyou (A) Takashi Ohmae, tef

Light and company find their adventuring interrupted by reports of suspicious killings in the very same dungeon they're crawling. Tempted by the prospect of boosting his rank-not to mention the generous reward promised by the Dagas Adventurers' Guild-Light sets off to catch the killers. The hunt takes a personal turn, however, when a party of innocent young adventurers gets slaughtered in the crossfire. Light's quest for vengeance will have to wait as he turns his wrath on a new target!

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 13.99

CANDY & CIGARETTES GN (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232414

(W) Tomonori Inoue (A) Tomonori Inoue

Raizou and Miharu have tailed Musou Saburou to the United States, where the notorious drug lord El Gambino is hiding him as he awaits an illicit heart transplant. Their CIA contact points them towards El Gambino's hideout.They head in to take him down, only to find they've walked right into his trap! It'll take a blend of quick thinking and extreme violence for the unlikely duo of assassins to make it out of this one alive…

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 13.99

CHRONICLES OF ARISTOCRAT REBORN IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 07 (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232415

(W) Yashu (A) Nini

Cain saved the territory of Gracia from certain disaster at the hands of the evil god Aron. In recognition of this achievement, the king made him a viscount and entrusted him with the governing of the territory of Drientl. Amidst rumors of trouble in the territory, Cain goes to review the situation, and finds that it's worse than he imagined. What problems will this audacious boy cause-and solve-now?

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 13.99

CLASSROOM OF ELITE GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232416

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A) Yuyu Ichino

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom-if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Kiyotaka and the rest of the class are finally able to enjoy the remainder of their summer vacation after finishing their grueling special exam. But before long, they receive a message on their phones about the next test-a mind game that will have them working together with the classes they just finished competing against. The stage is set for the next arc of this psychological drama!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 13.99

COLORLESS GN VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232417

(W) Kent (A / CA) Kent

A stylish noir-punk thriller set in a world stripped of its color and humanity. This visually striking manga series is presented in two-tone printing that contrasts a gritty, monochromatic world with sudden electric splashes of neon color. A cosmic disaster changed the Earth forever, stripping away every last drop of color from the world. Mankind also changed: the familiar human face is almost forgotten in a world now populated wholly by mutants. Against the backdrop of a moody urban landscape, a lone-wolf investigator named Avidia relies on both his wits and extraordinary gun to hunt down the world's last hidden scraps of color. He soon crosses paths with a very special girl, one who just might hold the key to bringing back what the world has lost.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 14.99

CROSSPLAY LOVE OTAKU X PUNK GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232418

(W) Tooru (A) Tooru

In this LGBT+ high school romantic comedy, a nerd and a delinquent find themselves attracted to each other, but only when they're cross-dressing at a maid cafe! Shuumei has a problem: he's in love with Hana, a girl who works in a maid café. Unfortunately, he's too embarrassed to go in and talk to her… until he puts on girl's clothes and transforms himself into Mei. What Shuumei doesn't realize is that Hana is actually Hanae, an otaku boy who's more comfortable with people when he's dressed as a girl! What's more, neither of them are aware that they both go to the same school. Appearances can be deceiving in this wacky cross-dressing love comedy!

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 13.99

DANCE IN VAMPIRE BUND AGE OF SCARLET ORDER GN VOL 09

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232419

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Nozomu Tamaki

The United States boasts the greatest navy in the world, and now its fleet is on the move in the Sea of Japan. However, Mina Tepes' doppelganger Katie Maurice positions herself to block them with the will-bending "Pied Piper" virus, and her actions spark a full scale conflict between China and the U.S.A.! Meanwhile, Mina and her compatriots work a cloak-and-dagger mission in the hopes of preventing events from spiraling further into World War III. Could the person who holds the key to stopping the war be Yuki?

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 13.99

DELINQUENT DADDY & TENDER TEACHER GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232420

(W) Tama Mizuki (A / CA) Tama Mizuki

A heartwarming Boys' Love romance between a single dad who used to be a "bad boy" and the gentle teacher who takes care of his kid! In high school, studious Hitsuji had a secret crush on one of his guy friendsfriendly delinquent named Hatoyama-but never confessed. Years later, Hitsuji is a slightly anxious but responsible adult who found his calling as an elementary school teacher. One of his young students is upset with a sloppy and nonconformist dadturns out to be Hatoyama! When Hitsuji learns that Hatoyama is struggling to raise his son as a single parent, Hitsuji helps him out, first as a teacher and then as a friend who can teach Hatoyama how to clean his home and cook actual vegetables. As the men grow closer, some of Hitsuji's anxieties begin to melt around the welcoming (and grateful) Hatoyama. What will become of the feelings Hitsuji used to harbor for his first love?

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 13.99

DOES IT COUNT IF LOSE VIRGINITY TO ANDROID GN VOL 02 (MR) (C

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232421

(W) Yakinikuteishoku

Workaholic Tsuda Akane toils by day at an electronics manufacturer. By night, she drinks alone in her messy apartment, and one night the consequences come back to bite her when she drunkenly orders a sex android! Just when Akane was starting to get used to home-cooked meals, clean sheets, and constant orgasms, a mysterious letter invites her to an event meant only for the owners of sex androids. But they're illegal tech! Who knows Akane's secret?

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 14.99

DONT CALL IT MYSTERY OMNIBUS GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232422

(W) Yumi Tamura

When Totonou goes to Hiroshima, his only goal is to finally see an art exhibit (and maybe run into his fugitive best friend). But instead, Totonou gets dragged into a battle of wits. Kariatsumari Shioji is a teenage girl who needs his help. Shioji and her cousins have been named as beneficiaries in their grandfather's will, but they'll only receive their share if they can solve a cryptic puzzle. If that wasn't enough, Shioji suspects that her cousins are willing to kill in order to win. After all, last time there was an inheritance battle in the family, a whole generation ended up getting wiped out. Can Totonou unravel the mystery before there's another bloodbath?

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 24.99

HIDDEN DUNGEON ONLY I CAN ENTER GN VOL 09

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232423

(W) Meguru Seto (A) Tomoyuki Hino (CA) Enoki Tomoyuki

With a drinking contest victory under his belt, a new arena to test Noir's skills awaits! The Hero Academy King of the School Year Competition is finally here, along with its coveted prize: the power to command the entire student body for a whole day! But this time, it's a female student in a uniquely revealing outfit who gives Noir the biggest run for his money. Plus, with the Interschool Match against Hero Academy's sister school, the Gifted Institute, around the corner, things are bound to get even tougher. Which hero-to-be will claim the ultimate prize?!

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 12.99

HOW NOT TO SUMMON DEMON LORD GN VOL 16 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232424

(W) Yukiya Murasaki (A / CA) Naoto Fukuda

Diablo and his companions arrive at a Dark Elf village, searching for a magic ritual that can extract the soul of the Demon Lord sealed inside of Rem. They succeed in gaining an audience with the village's top-heavy chief, Rafflesia, but there's a problem. Shera is elven royalty, and a deep grudge persists between the elves and dark elves. If Diablo's party is to win Rafflesia's favor, they'll have to fulfill some very tough conditions!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 12.99

IDATEN DEITIES KNOW ONLY PEACE GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232425

(W) Amahara (A / CA) Amahara

After noticing Hayato's remarkable progress, Prontea decides it's time for an attack on the Zoble Empire. But first, Ysley and Paula negotiate with the leaders of Sarabael, seeking to prevent war between humans so that they can focus on exterminating demonkind. Meanwhile, a few demons foresee the oncoming assault and plot to flee Zoble, but will they escape in time?! The clash between gods, humans, and demons is imminent! The demons finally bare their teeth and their bloody resistance begins!

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 13.99

IDEAL SPONGER LIFE GN VOL 14 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232426

(W) Tsunehiko Watanabe (A / CA) Neko Hinotsuki

As a visitor to the royal court of the Twin Kingdoms, Zenjiro swiftly got caught up in the intrigue of a royal succession. Not all is as it seems, and even innocent gestures carry hidden meanings. To survive the dangers, Zenjiro has no choice but to design a brand-new magical item that will amaze the rich and powerful of this foreign realm. Any mistakes here could ripple all the way back home to Capua and change the fate of his whole family. It's time for Zenjiro to dust off his long-dormant skills in business and make a sales pitch fit for a king!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 12.99

INVISIBLE MAN & SOON TO BE WIFE GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232427

(W) Iwatobineko (A) Iwatobineko

Tounome, invisible man and private eye, is the owner of a detective agency and boss of a small set of essential employees. With his dapper suits and kind nature, the last person Tounome expects to be flustered by is his blind receptionist, Yakou, who can always tell when he's near. Charmed by her, Tounome is determined to win her heart! They may be officially dating, but Tounome's confident displays of affection have Yakou reeling!

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 14.99

KNIGHT BLOOMS BEHIND CASTLE WALLS GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232428

(W) Masanari Yuduka (A) Masanari Yuduka

Final volume! Two years have passed since Rosa began walking the path to knighthood. Her days are now a whirlwind of training and cultivation as a newly-minted squire. But big news of the Claustra siblings' futures breaches the castle walls: Lacerta's departure to different lands and Viola's impending marriage. Together, they have grown beside Rosa, sharing her aspirations as both a future Claustra knight and former Scalae noble. Parting is sweet sorrow…until shocking word on Sir Hirundo's whereabouts pulls her back to focus. Thus is marked a climatic chapter of the proud squire, Rosa Scalae. What chivalric tales will bloom on her path?

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 13.99

KNIGHT CAPTAIN IS NEW PRINCESS TO BE GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232429

(W) Yakinikuteishoku

In this shojo rom-com tale, a dashing female bodyguard pretends to be engaged to her childhood friend, the prince… but is their fake betrothal really just an act to him? Christina, a.k.a. "Lady Chris," was born into a noble family and treated more or less like a boy growing up. Now a dashing young woman, Chris is not only captain of the imperial guards-she personally protects Prince Leonardo, who has been a dear friend since childhood. When his father, the king, demands he find a suitable girl to marry, Leo insists that he's already found one: Chris! Chris is shocked, but figures that Leo doesn't really love her like that; it's probably just some ploy to keep the king happy. Chris decides to play along, but as the charade goes on, she starts to wonder if maybe her princely pal has actually fallen for her!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 13.99

LAST GAME GN

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232430

(W) Shinobu Amano

Yanagi's childhood vow to defeat Kujou has evolved into a love he refuses to admit. Now that they're in college, he suggests a new challenge-one that sounds a lot like a proposal. How does she react?! Meanwhile, Kujou joins the Astronomy Club, where an attractive man begins to pursue her! This volume also includes the one-shot "Forgotten Snow."

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 14.99

LAZY DUNGEON MASTER GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232431

(W) Supana Onikage (A / CA) Nanaroku

Following Keima's victory against the Flame Cave, he gains access to a useful new tunnel and his dungeon becomes more popular than ever. Unfortunately, more guests mean more work, and when Meat collapses while serving customers, Keima is forced to face a long-ignored problem – he needs more staff! But with his and Rokuko's identities a secret, Keima's best option is using his precious DP to summon a humanoid monster! Has he solved his dilemma or just made things worse?!

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MAGIC ARTISAN DAHLIA WILTS NO MORE GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232432

(W) Higaya Amagishi (A) Megumi Sumikawa

The five-toed socks and the dry soles are a huge hit! Who could have guessed that a prototype made on a whim would lead to such success. Dahlia will have to work overtime to meet all the orders. The Rossetti Trading Company is growing so fast! Fortunately, she's got friends to help push production to the max. Together, they can keep up ahead of the rapid expansion.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MARMALADE BOY COLL ED GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232433

(W) Wataru Yoshizumi (A / CA) Wataru Yoshizumi

Miki loves Yuu, but she's got plenty of competition! The newest person vying for Yuu's affections is no less than the school president, Miwa Satoshi. Just how close are the two boys? And what's the meaning behind that serious look Yuu gets on his face from time to time?

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 19.99

MUSHOKU TENSEI JOBLESS REINCARNATION GN VOL 17 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232434

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A / CA) Yuka Fujikawa

Sylphiette and Rudeus spent many long years apart, but fate has finally brought them back together, this time as lovers. When Princess Ariel asks Rudeus about his intentions, he doesn't hesitate for a moment-he's going to marry Sylphie! What's more, he wants the perfect house for their newly wedded life together. He's got his eyes on a suspiciously haunted mansion. After a little bit of team ghost-busting with his friends, a frightening property might just be the perfect place for love!

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MY STEPMOTHER & STEPSISTERS ARENT WICKED GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232435

(W) Otsuji (A) Otsuji

Miya, an illegitimate child, has been living with the main Kounokura family since her mother unexpectedly passed away. With her stepmother and two stepsisters at her side, Miya experiences her fair share of firsts: visiting a department store, watching over the house alone, and even hosting a special guest! There are still many things about this new life Miya doesn't understand… but luckily, her not-at-all wicked stepfamily is there to show her the ropes!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MY WIFE HAS NO EMOTION GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232436

(W) Jiro Sugiura (A) Jiro Sugiura

Takuma and Mina's new rental is a serious upgrade from their previous place, but it also comes with an unwanted houseguest-a ghost that only Mina and Mamoru can see! The ghost seems to like Mina's cooking, so she's doing her best to keep it away from Takuma. As if that weren't enough, there's also new neighbors to deal with, one of whom doesn't accept Mina and Takuma's marriage at all!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 12.99

PLUS SIZED ELF GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232437

(W) Synecdoche (A / CA) Synecdoche

The story of an elf struggling to lose weight after she discovered human French fries, rereleased with updated content! And don't miss the sequel manga series, Plus-Sized Elf: Super Sized! Naoe Tomoatsu never expected to encounter anything out of the ordinary while working at the Smiley Boar Clinic. That is until Elfuda, a beautiful curvy elf with an addiction to junk food, walks in the door! Determined to help her shed those extra pounds so she can return home, Naoe gets right to work. However, he soon learns that this French fry-loving elf isn't the only otherworldly beauty in need of his help!

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 13.99

SORRY FOR MY FAMILIAR GN VOL 11

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232438

(W) Tekka Yagruba (A / CA) Tekka Yagruba

Final volume! When the demon girl Patty finds she's too weak to summon an animal familiar, she chooses an old man named Norman to be her companion instead. Norman has a quirky appreciation for life in all its many forms and is quite the unconventional familiar for a demon like Patty. Together, they embark on an adventure driven by their shared weirdness!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SUMMER GHOST COMPLETE COLL GN (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232439

(W) Otsuichi (A) Yoshi Inomi (CA) loundraw

Based on the critically acclaimed animated short film about three high schoolers' supernatural coming-of-age! There's an urban legend that claims the ghost of a young woman will appear if you set off fireworks in a certain abandoned airport. Three high school students are united by their shared desire to meet this ghost-and each of them is close to death. What happens when they come together one fateful summer night as the boundary between life and death grows thin?

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 20.99

THIS IS SCREWED UP REINCARNATED AS GIRL GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232440

(W) Ashi (A) Keyaki Uchiuch

Ren, Lillie, and Arisa have successfully completed their gathering quest! Now Ren turns her attention to becoming an artisan swordsmith, and savors every moment in every possible way. After she charms the stubborn head of the forge, the clanging of metal on metal never ceases, and she quickly masters the creation of magical weapons. However, an unexpected reunion with someone is lurking in the shadows, ready to present itself the moment Ren least expects it! Will the conversation be pointed, or will it be the swords?

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 12.99

YAKUZA FIANCE GN

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232441

(W) Asuka Konishi (A) Asuka Konishi

Love can make you do some crazy things. For Kirishima, they're all for Yoshino, even an affair with an idol arranged by a spoiled rich kid for blackmail purposes. He's a tiger who has managed to trap the hunters in the cage with him. But as this intricate web of plans arranged by men comes to pass, the truth of the tale of the lady more vicious than even a tiger is revealed. The stress of dealing with Kirishima on her own home turf has made her snap, and now Yoshino is the one ready to move the pieces into the endgame. Perhaps she and Kirishima are better suited than she could ever imagine…

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 14.99

YOKAI CATS GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232442

(W) PANDANIA (A / CA) PANDANIA

Meet even more yokai cats! One is a shadow with no physical form, but it loves to be petted anyway. Another has a stretchy torso that gets longer and longer, while another is tiny enough to fit in the palm of a hand. See what life is like for the owners of these unique, mysterious cats.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 14.99

YOKOHAMA KAIDASHI KIKOU OMNIBUS GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN232443

(W) Hitoshi Ashinano (A) Hitoshi Ashinano

A summer storm passes over the café, reminding Alpha that everything, even her memory, is changing all the time. She takes a tour through the seasons on foot, to record all she can in her memories. The days slide easily into the future. Enjoy chapters 53-82 of this beloved manga classic available in English for the first time.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 24.99

CASE FILES OF JEWELER RICHARD LIGHT NOVEL VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN232444

(W) Mika Akatsuki (A) Nanako Tsujimura, Utako Yukihiro

Back from England, Seigi must deal with the start of his third year of college-and with all his classmates starting to job hunt in earnest! Meanwhile, a familiar customer returns to Jewelry Étranger with a pale pink cameo he once received from an unrequited love, challenging Seigi and Richard to solve the mystery attached to the gift.

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 14.99

EVIL LORD INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE L NOVEL VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN232445

(W) Yomu Mishima (A) Takamine Nadare

After being contacted by one of the princes, Liam finds himself dragged into the Empire's succession conflict. The Guide warns him about his "true enemy," but… who could it be? Then, Liam finally completes his military service and it's time to start his college career. His friends poke fun at him for not having any "fun" in his schooling so far, so he sets his sights on a brave new world of casual flings with co-eds! Will Liam finally grow into the perfect evil lord with a league of ladies by his side?

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 14.99

LONER LIFE IN ANOTHER WORLD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN232446

(W) Shoji Goji (A) Booota

Accompanied by Princess Shalliceres, Haruka sets out for the capital-and rescues the crown prince from an ambush along the way! Meanwhile, the city falls under the control of the second prince in a coup d'etat backed by the Merchant Kingdom. Haruka is determined to break through the capital's defenses, but he'll have to get past the Merchant Kingdom's trump card: the Seven Swords. Does this loner stand a chance against the world's mightiest magic swordsman?

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MOST HERETICAL QUEEN VILLAINESS L NOVEL

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN232447

(W) Tenichi (A) Suzunosuke

When Prince Cedric of Cercis comes to Freesia seeking an immediate alliance, Pride isn't sure what to make of him. The gorgeous fan favorite from the otome game is a selfish, bratty hothead who thinks he can seduce his way to success! Not only that, but he refuses to elaborate on his nation's peril, leading the two royals to butt heads (literally)… That is, until Pride gets word that there's war on the horizon. Can Freesia and Cercis unite in time, or will Cedric's stubbornness condemn his country to conquest?

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 14.99

SUMMER GHOST SC NOVEL (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN232448

(W) Otsuichi (A / CA) loundraw

Based on the critically acclaimed animated short film about three high schoolers' supernatural coming-of-age! There's an urban legend that claims the ghost of a young woman will appear if you set off fireworks in a certain abandoned airport. Three high school students are united by their shared desire to meet this ghost-and each of them is close to death. What happens when they come together one fateful summer night as the boundary between life and death grows thin?

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 14.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!