A.T. Pratt Brings Big Apple Matinee To Gosh!Fest, Soho, London

Yesterday saw Gosh!Fest, the Small Presstival at Gosh Comics, in Soho, London, which saw many comic book creators turn up to sell their wares. One not on the list but who turned up anyway was New Yorker A.T. Pratt, who had his own remarkable mini-comics, Big Apple Matinee and Dot Comics, which both take the concept of pop-up comic books to an entirely other level. And when he wasn't joining the table of creators inside the shop, he took to the outside with his own pop-up stand to sell the comics to the passing populace. The pop-up populace. And he allowed Bleeding Cool to film his pitch… YouTube and TikTok, depending on your preference.

He described Big Apple Matinee as a "Big broadway musical comic book anthem to my city where i live born and raised, new york city, known to locals as big apple. 3 act structure with each act represented by connected popup foldout sequence. 4 color risograph print (black, bright red, mint, yellow) on 2 sheets of 11"x17" hand cut, folded and stapled (9 staples total) into this compact popup foldout comic, all contained within book jacket that has a q&a on the other side between the character Appleman Hattan and the author/director/lead actor/etc. A. T. Pratt."

While DotComics #1 is "a collection of comics I did the last few years in my dot journal, a tool that many people use to be organized with to-do lists and charts and things, I just used it to make easy panels with no rulers and make comics anywhere in a notebook. It includes strips about time, aging, making comics, selling comics, "hourly comics" from 2021 and 2022, and a trilogy of names many people have called me recently- ("Pony Man", "Berry Boy", and "Spider"- all of which are comics that contain musical numbers, a new area I've been exploring in the comics reading experience (the experience of being read these comics can be replicated by videos in my new youtube https://www.youtube.com/@atpratt )- this experience of hearing the "music" is optional and the traditional reading of your copy of the comic is still entirely sufficient and to many presumably preferrable. Spider is the final longer story and contains an extended 4 layer pop-up fold-out sequence as we descend into the underground realm of the spiders.

60 pages of the dot journal were used- 46 are reproduced as flat pages here, and the rest are the pop-up spread that folds out into 3 tall pop-up fold-out spreads. Dot Comics' genres are autobio and horror and it is rated R."

I have never seen pop-ups in a nesting doll format before, let alone such intensity and seriousness in creating such a form that is 100% comics, 100% pop-up, but also grabs and mirrors many other forms of media as well. I think I am going to have to read all his others as well. Those that haven't sold out, that is. A.T. Pratt's work can be found here and ordered from here, and Big Apple Matinee is currently an Ignatz nominee for Most Outstanding Mini-Comic with a couple of weeks left on voting.

