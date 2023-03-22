A Tale Of Two Days Of Future Pasts In Today's X-Men Comics (XSpoilers) Two different futures, in two different X-Men comic books today, both a hundred years (and change) away, for Sins Of Sinister and 2099.

Two different futures in two different X-Men comic books today, both a hundred years (and change) away. Storm & The Brotherhood #2 is part of the Sins Of Sinister future, where a bunch of modern-day X-Men are still around, just rather old.

Although, you know, you don't have to be so rude about it. Destiny was resurrected as a young woman by Mystique, but that was some time ago.

And it seems that, yes, given that ninety years ago, we learned that Destiny was only supporting keeping this timeline going because Mystique was still alive in it – but then she wasn't – suggests that might be about to change too for these X-Men.

Though at least that means she is back under the mask now if only to hide the tears.

It's a real pain having the Sinisters of the Quiet Council monopolising the X-Men resurrection technology these days. And we do at least get Mystique's finest hour alongside demigods, cosmic police and Arakki genocidal maniacs. It's how she would have wanted it.

Back in the present day, of the final issue of Marauders #12, they have been to the far, far past but now have a present to look after, as not every mutant has an X-Men warrior power or wants to be part of Krakoa.

Though they are also looking after another future, that of X-Men 2099. and the children that this mutant will have.

In that future, all the present mutants were long gone. But in Sins Of Sinister +100, Storm is also still with us, as mutant medicine seems to keep everyone going, and she could no longer resurrect if she wanted to. And Old Man Cable is an Even Older Man Cable who, with all his time travelling, must be pushing a couple of centuries on his personal timeline.

And we meet up again with Ironfire, still on his five-year mission, ninety years in. With the full knowledge, he'll still be around and looking like Odin in nine hundred years.

And Mystique may be gone, but, courtesy of Nightcrawler genes, Shockjock still rocks the look. And we get a rather fun X-Men mutant circuit as a result.

With a ramped-up Destiny and a psychic link, you get the X-Men power to shoot everyone where they are about to be and miss every missile targeted at you.

Not that you'll be able to miss this one. A certain Sinister seems to have had a bit of an X-Ttension and put in a patio.

Storm & The Brotherhood Of Mutants #2 and Marauders #12 are published by Marvel Comics today.

STORM AND BROTHERHOOD MUTANTS #2

MARVEL COMICS

JAN230779

(W) Al Ewing (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) Leinil Yu

100 YEARS SINCE THE SINISTER ERA BEGAN… WAGNERINE and her gene-spliced assassins are HOLY THIEVES, servants to a cosmic cult. Let the HEIST LITURGY be spoken! Loot the ashes of Asgard! Raid the tombs of Otherworld! Pick the pockets of the Marvel Universe and build the sacred weapon! And let us bear witness to the final fate of the First…the fallen fiend who was once known as NIGHTCRAWLER.

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 22, 2023 SRP: $3.99 MARAUDERS #12

MARVEL COMICS

JAN230900

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Kim Jacinto

PREGENESIS – PART TWO! THE PRYDE OF THE X-MEN MAKES GOOD! An origin story two BILLION years in the making as Captain Pryde and the Marauders go beyond rescue, beyond mourning, beyond human limitations, for the most historic mutant circuit ever dreamed up. It started with a mystery?and it ends with life!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: $3.99