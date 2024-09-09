Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: lenticular, nightwing

A Video Look At The Nightwing Uncovered Lenticular Cover

A Video Look At The Nightwing Uncovered Lenticular Cover by Bruno Redondo, on YoiuTube and TikTok for your viewing pleasure.

Article Summary Explore the Nightwing Uncovered lenticular cover featuring classic Bruno Redondo artwork, now animated.

Watch the eye-catching lenticular cover video on TikTok and YouTube for a mesmerizing experience.

Discover a collection of iconic Nightwing covers, including art by top artists like Dexter Soy and Jim Lee.

Learn about the intricacies of lenticular covers and how their success depends on material thickness.

This week, DC Comics publishes the Nightwing Uncovered collection of covers for the Nightwing comic book. It also has a lenticular cover, taking one of the classic Bruno Redondo Nightwing covers, featuring him in the fashion of the old Zoetrope animated photo stills, and animating them courtesy of a Lenticular cover. Bleeding Cool has a copy here courtesy of TikTok.

…and then replicated on YouTube for your viewing pleasure.

NIGHTWING UNCOVERED #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR D BRUNO REDONDO LENTICULAR VAR

(W) Ivan Cohen (A) Various (CA) Bruno Redondo

ALL YOUR FAVORITE NIGHTWING COVERS, ALL IN ONE PLACE! Art by Dexter Soy, Jim Lee, Dan Mora, Jamal Campbell, Travis Moore and Others Dick Grayson is front and center in a stunning collection of some of the most compelling cover art to grace his solo title over the years! Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 09/11/2024

Lenticular covers play a trick on the eye, by having two images that can be seen distinctly from different angles. This can create illusions of 3D but can also create two scenes, allowing the reader to flick back from one to the other. However, the success of the illusion can come down to the thickness of the printing material, the thicker the paper, the deeper the "lenticular grooves" and the easier it is to hide one image and reveal another image. Once upon a time, Marvel bought up all known lenticular stock for every single one of their Marvel Legacy not-a-relaunch titles, with tiers to encourage retailers to order more to qualify to get them, but the lenticular was on such thin material that it really didn't work.

As long as the Nightwing Uncovered cover stock is thick enough, they will work. And this one seems to be…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!