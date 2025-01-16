Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, free comic book day

Absolute And Full Free Comic Book Day 2025 Details From DC Comics

Absolute and full Free Comic Book Day 2025 details from DC Comics for Saturday, the 3rd of May, 2025

Article Summary Discover DC's Free Comic Book Day 2025 plans, featuring print and digital exclusives on May 3rd.

Explore Superman's new saga and Absolute Universe tales in an exclusive flipbook with top creative talent.

Meet young Clark Kent and friends in a super-powered buddy comedy from DC's Early Reader initiative.

Follow Wonder Woman's captivating Kanga adventure in a new middle-grade graphic novel excerpt.

We got a look at DC Comics' plans for Free Comic Book Day 2025 earlier, now DC Comics have revealed the rest, both in print and for digital. And also what Jeff Lemire was hinting at last week…

DC All In/Absolute Universe 2025 FCBD Special Edition

The core-line DC Universe soars into Superman action with the dazzling debut of superstar writer Dan Slott alongside acclaimed artist Rafael Albuquerque and colorist Marcelo Maiolo! In this special "zero issue" installment of the forthcoming Superman Unlimited ongoing series, you will witness the prelude to the biggest Superman comic book adventure of the year, as well as an ominous new threat from the heavens that will change the course of Kryptonian life on planet Earth as we know it! Then, on the flip side, DC's Absolute Universe expands in a new story by Jeff Lemire, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Stefano Nesi. Dark forces begin to gather in the shadows… forces that have been waiting a very long time to shape events and seize control. All the while, a mysterious figure watches—but who is this powerful new character, and what do they want with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the emerging heroes? DC All In/Absolute Universe 2025 FCBD Special Edition, a flipbook written by Dan Slott and Jeff Lemire with art by Rafael Albuquerque and Marcelo Maiolo (Superman Unlimited), Giuseppe Camuncoli and Stefano Nesi (DC's Absolute Universe), will be available exclusively at local participating comic shops on May 3 (available while supplies last). An additional foil variant cover by Rafael Albuquerque, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi and Frank Martin will be available for purchase for $4.99 US. DC's All In FCBD flipbook will be available free-to-read with registration on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE.

DC's Superman's Good Guy Gang 2025 FCBD Special Edition

Eight-year-old Clark Kent is pretty super: super-fast, super-strong, and super-cool! But being so super can also be super lonely, until he meets fellow super-powered kids Kendra Saunders and Guy Gardner, a.k.a. Hawkgirl and Green Lantern! Together, they'll form a club where other supers can be themselves, test their powers, grow together, and maybe earn some good-guy points along the way. Future books in the series will include Mr. Terrific, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more as the Good Guy Gang grows! DC's Superman's Good Guy Gang 2025 FCBD Special Edition includes a chapter of the new super-powered buddy comedy from the creator behind Death and Sparkles, Rob Justus, and launches DC's Early Reader initiative timed to DC's Summer of Superman! Fans will delight in seeing characters from the film featured in this charming story perfect for first-time readers aged 5-7.

DC's Kanga-U 2025 FCBD Special Edition

By writer Sholly Fisch and artist Yancey Labat, is Jumpa ready to hop into action? Wonder Woman's home island of Themyscira holds many surprises…the most adorable having floppy ears and long tails! Kangas are companions and partners of the Amazons, beloved steeds and protectors of their bonded warriors. And on the island, a school exists to train the next generation of kangas for the many battles and challenges of the future. Bonding Day, the long-awaited time when Amazons are matched up with newly trained kangas to make the perfect pairs, is finally here. This special event only happens once every 20 years, but this Bonding Day is unlike any other because this is the year when Princess Diana—the only teenager on Themyscira—will choose a kanga for the first time. Jumpa has been training hard to compete in the Tournament of Kangas, where all the kangas get to show off what they can do. She knows she has what it takes to match with the princess. The only catch is her friends Skippa, Rooth, Goldie, and Big Red are all determined to do the same—and the competition is fierce. When Ares arrives on the island with a threat that forces the festivities to be canceled, Jumpa must convince her friends to work together for the good of Themyscira and to protect the princess they admire. DC's Kanga-U 2025 FCBD Special Edition features an excerpt from the middle grade original graphic novel by writer Sholly Fisch and artist Yancey Labat. Fans will be charmed by this graphic novel suitable for readers aged 8-12.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!