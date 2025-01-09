Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash

Jeff Lemire's Absolute Flash With A 15-Year-Old Wally West, And Grodd

Jeff Lemire's Absolute Flash, the 15-year-old Wally West, Grodd, no Speed Force and Barry Allen will be doing something...

Article Summary Jeff Lemire introduces a 15-year-old Wally West as Absolute Flash without the Speed Force.

Barry Allen's unexpected role and Grodd as a secret star redefine the Absolute Universe.

Nick Robles and Adriano Lucas bring life to Absolute Flash with vibrant art and colors.

Absolute Universe offers a new spin on DC heroes, debuting with Absolute Flash in March 2025.

As well as JSA, comic book writer and artist Jeff Lemire has told his Substack readers about his upcoming DC Comics plans for the Absolute Universe. You may recall Bleeding Cool was the first to announce him on Absolute Flash, so he's not taking any chances about the following getting out there. He writes,

"Over the last year or so, I've been working with Scott Snyder, Kelly Thompson, Deniz Camp, Al Ewing, and Jason Aaron on building DC's new Absolute Universe. In March the next wave of books launches and ABSOLUTE FLASH will be among them. The book is drawn by Nick Robles and colored by Adriano Lucas. I am also scripting a top secret story set in the Absolute Universe to be announced very soon. Above is Nick's stunning cover to issue 2, and here a 5 ABSOLUTE FLASH FACTS …"

Absolute Flash stars a 15-year-old Wally West.

Barry Allen will play a role. Just not the one you may anticipate.

Grodd may be the secret star of the series.

Wally West is the first and only Flash in this universe.

The speed force may not exist in the Absolute Universe.

ABSOLUTE FLASH #1 CVR A NICK ROBLES

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

JEFF LEMIRE AND NICK ROBLES SPEED INTO THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! Without the mentor…without the family…without the Speed Force, what's left is the Absolute Scarlet Speedster! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/19/2025

Back in July, Bleeding Cool announced that Absolute Flash would be written by Jeff Lemire. At the time, DC Comics wouldn't admit that the Absolute Universe, let alone that DC All In was even a thing. Then, a week after announcing it all, DC Comics used San Diego Comic-Con to confirm Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire and Nice House By The Sea artist Nick Robles for March 2025. With a very different version of the character…

Previously I scooped the existence of what would later called the Absolute Universe line back in October 2023 last year, naming it as the Absolute Universe in April this year as part of DC All-In. I scooped that it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. That the lead writers and artists would be Jason Aaron, Deniz Camp, Wes Craig, Nick Dragotta, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder and Kelly Thompson.

Also, previously, I had reported that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta and Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Then that Al Ewing would write Absolute Green Lantern and Deniz Camp would write Absolute Martian Manhunter.

Since then, Bleeding Cool ran how the Absolute Universe will be about superheroes as underdogs. A radical reinvention of classic DC superheroes in a shared universe, as if they had been invented today with a Batman as a huge, street-level thug. But that this will be one strand of DC narratives going forward, with a jumping-on point across the DC Comics publishing line, as part of DC All-In. DC Comics actually managed to announce Absolute Batman's existence by accident in a merchandise post.

And before you knew it, it was all official… and we got to see more of Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman and DC All-In. And then Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson told all…

