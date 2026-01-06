Absolute & Assorted Crisis Lead The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

Posted in: Batman, Boom, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Superman | Tagged: Absoilute Joker, absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Assorted Crisis Events, hottest comics, laila starr

Courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool, comes the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a tag to keep up on previous editions as Absolute Batman #15 brings a $900 CGC 9.8 Absolute Joker debut, as speculation over Ark-M reveals ramps up.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 – NICK DRAGOTTA – FELIX COMIC ART / THIRD EYE COMICS – DESIGN (LIMITED 1000) | DC | JANUARY 2026 The debut of the Absolute Joker, in ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15, was one of the most anticipated key issues of the series. It was released nearly a month ago and is still a trending book, even featuring a spot on our Runner-Ups! ABSOLUTE BATMAN has been steadily amassing a massive audience; it has been DC's most popular series. Among all the great storylines have been equally great covers by Nick Dragotta. His Cover As have been favorites since the first issue dropped. Now, Dragotta has partnered with Third Eye Comics to offer a highly limited exclusive cover, featuring the Absolute Joker himself. The book has taken off with pre-sales, despite it releasing in three weeks! We tracked it at a high sale of $900 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $385. ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #1 – ERIC ZAWADZKI – REGULAR | IMAGE | MARCH 2025 When this book took off, no one really knew why… It was listed as the best comic of 2025 in CBR's last article of the year, which could have led to a mass FOMO? Copies skyrocketed to being sold for over $200 while everyone tried to get the book listed on the aftermarket. As more copies emerged, a race to the bottom occurred. As everyone was looking to outdo each other's pricing, the book fell to a current FMV of $42 for a NM. Still, what caused this sudden jump on the aftermarket? While there is no official rumor/insider that has claimed this news. There are several comic book social media group members who are stating that the book was secretly optioned for an animated series. Is this true? Where did this information come from? To paraphrase a great show… for every rumor, someone, somewhere knows where it came from. Perhaps that person is reading this, perhaps… it is you. (and if you do know, please let us know!) We tracked it at a high sale of $285 for a Raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $42. ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 – JAVIER RODRIGUEZ | DC | JANUARY 2026 This is the second pre-release book on the Top Ten that is related to ABSOLUTE BATMAN. While the first is an exclusive cover, this is an open order variant. The ARK-M SPECIAL is a one-shot, focused on introducing new lore to the ABSOLUTE BATMAN universe. Snyder has mentioned that this issue will have big introductions, and that sent the speculative audience wild. This is especially true with this cover variant, which features an unknown character. Many believe it to be one of three possibilities: The Mad Hatter, Zatanna, or a member of the Joker family. Only one day before the mystery character's identity is revealed! We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11. ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #1 – JAVIER RODRIGUEZ – REGULAR | DC | MARCH 2025 The first crossover between Absolute characters took place a couple of weeks ago. It was a huge hit; fans loved the chemistry between Batman and Wonder Woman. In addition to the great story, Wonder Woman teased future team-ups with her last bits of dialogue. She mentioned that they should team up with Superman and maybe add more friends to their team. This iconic moment is likely the first step towards the Absolute Justice League, and fans are hunting down the first issues of the Justice League members! We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a $16 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #3 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | DECEMBER 2024 In an interview, not too long ago, Snyder mentioned that he has long-term plans for the ABSOLUTE BATMAN series. He referenced ideas for new story arcs, as well as bringing in fan favorite villains like Penguin and The Riddler. This book isn't The Riddler's first appearance, but it is the first appearance of AL, an AI robot that was created by Edward Nygma. Additionally, this features the first full appearance of Selina Kyle. As the universe takes off in a positive direction, these early key issues will continue to be added to collectors' wishlists! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13. ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1 – JIM LEE | DC | OCTOBER 2024 Jim Lee is an iconic cover artist and Wonder Woman is an iconic character. This new Absolute iteration of Wonder Woman has also been iconic in its own way, as it has remained a top seller since its release. More recently, Absolute versions of Wonder Woman and Batman met in a much anticipated crossover. The story alludes to the creation of a bigger super powered team… As the Absolute Universe grows, so does the desire to pick up early issues of our favorite Absolute heroes! We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $57. THE MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #1 – CVR A ANDRADE | BOOM! STUDIOS | APRIL 2021 For the past couple of weeks, this book has been trending online. However, there has yet to be any official reports on this property. The rumor states that this book has been optioned for a series or a movie. While we cannot find a source for where this started, it has spread through the speculative market like wildfire. This book went up in popularity extremely quickly, thanks to this rumor and, if not true, could lose steam just as fast. We tracked it at a high sale of $26 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20. ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1 – HAYDEN SHERMAN – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2024 Absolute Wonder Woman is a star! While Absolute Batman has been kicking ass all over the aftermarket, with his own series. Wonder Woman has been right behind him. Her series has remained very popular and her earlier issues have been featured frequently on our Top Ten lists. The latest crossover between the two characters suggests that an Absolute Justice League is incoming. When that will be, no one knows. In the meantime, fans are chasing down first issue copies of Absolute Wonder Woman! We tracked it at a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $54. ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 – RAFA SANDOVAL – REGULAR | DC | NOVEMBER 2024 Not sure if this was mentioned in the other Absolute entries, but there was a recent crossover between Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman! It was very successful, with many fans praising the interactions between the two heroes. Towards the end of the story, Wonder Woman name-drops Superman. She tells Batman that perhaps they need to find more friends, starting with the Man of Steel. As the seeds of the Justice League are being planted, fans are hunting down the first issues of each prominent member on the aftermarket! We tracked 55 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of + 35% with a high sale of $135 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24. ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #15 – KYUYONG EOM | DC | DECEMBER 2025 This is the issue we've been talking about! This issue of Absolute Wonder Woman marks the first crossover between two Absolute heroes. The book was a highly anticipated end-of-the-year story. It was a great way to close the year and also tease what was to come. The future of the Absolute Universe looks bright (ironically). While people continue to collect this issue, this particular variant, by Kyuyong Eom, has become exceptionally popular! We tracked it at a high sale of $110 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39.

*Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, January 4th, 2026.*

