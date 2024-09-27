Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Absolute Batman #1 Sells 250,000, Here's The Second Printing Cover

Absolute Batman #1 sells 250,000, here's the second printing cover from Nick Dragotta. courtesy of Scott Snyder.

Article Summary Absolute Batman #1 reaches 250,000 sales, surpassing initial expectations, announced Scott Snyder on Substack.

DC Comics plans a second printing with a new cover by acclaimed artist Nick Dragotta.

Scott Snyder expresses gratitude to fans for their overwhelming support of Absolute Batman.

Second printing features multiple variant covers by Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin, and Mike Deodato Jr.

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported that Absolute Batman #1 has received "well over" 200,000 orders from comic book retailers but that it has also sold out from distributors and was going to a second printing with a new cover by Nick Dragotta... though we didn't know what that looked like. But it seems they won't need that second printing to get to that figure. DC Comics told me that they don't not release sales numbers, so I couldn't get official confirmation of my figures.

But that was before Scott Snyder just wrote it on Substack, saying, "I've never had an issue sell out this early as far as I can remember, and to sell out at a quarter million copies, it's just overwhelming. I don't know how to say thank you enough to you guys. We were hoping for maybe six figures. The goal was maybe 100,000 if we were lucky. So to see it sell this much means the world to us, not for sales figures or for money or for any of that stuff, but because it means that you guys are enthusiastic about taking a chance on a different take on Batman, but also that you're there to show up for the whole initiative. The whole initiative got a bump. So the even better news was that nothing got cannibalized by the sales of Absolute Batman. No book went down because you guys were buying this. Instead, books went up. So that first week of All In, Absolute Batman week, October 9th, the books all took a tick up. So the fact that you guys are excited to support comics in general, that you're there for the whole spectrum of superhero storytelling, I don't know how to explain how exciting and inspiring it is and how grateful it makes all of us at DC, but especially the whole Absolute Batman team. So thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

And Scott also shared the Absolute Batman #1 second printing cover from Nick Dragotta, the original artwork at least…

Absolute Batman #1 Second Printing will arrive with a new main cover by Nick Dragotta and Frank Martin, an open-to-order variant cover by Mike Deodato Jr., a 1:25 incentive variant featuring a black-and-white version of the main cover, and an open-to-order foil cover featuring interior art by Dragotta and Martin from issue #1. All four covers will be revealed in the coming days, in advance of the FOC date for the second printing.

