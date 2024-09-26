Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, printwatch

Absolute Batman #1 Gets Second Print, Will Sell Quarter Of A Million

Bleeding Cool understands that Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta will head back to press for a second printing.

Printwatch: Bleeding Cool understands that Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta has sold out at the distributor level, two weeks before it goes on sale and will head back to press for a second printing. Absolute Batman #1 Second Printing will be on Final Order Cutoff on Monday, the 7th of October, with an on-sale date of Wednesday, the 30th of October.

Naturally, that will require more than one cover. Absolute Batman #1 Second Printing will arrive with a new main cover by Nick Dragotta and Frank Martin, an open-to-order variant cover by Mike Deodato Jr., a 1:25 incentive variant featuring a black-and-white version of the main cover, and an open-to-order foil cover featuring interior art by Dragotta and Martin from issue #1. All four covers will be revealed in the coming days, in advance of the FOC date for the second printing. Bleeding Cool will add them to the next Printwatch when we get to see them.

Previously, Bleeding Cool has been told by multiple sources that Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta has received well over two hundred thousand orders from comic book stores. And that this second printing will easily take it over the quarter of a million mark.

Back in October 2023, I scooped the existence of what would later called the Absolute Universe line, naming it in April this year as part of DC All-In. Then it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. Then that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, and Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Then that Al Ewing would write Absolute Green Lantern, and Deniz Camp would write Absolute Martian Manhunter. And so much more. I also read Absolute Batman #1 a few weeks ago. I think it is going to do rather well. And it might even sell out. Maybe retailers should check their numbers for Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman, just in case.

