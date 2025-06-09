Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, bane

The True Look Of Absolute Bane In Absolute Batman #9 (Spoilers)

The true new look of Absolute Bane in Absolute Batman #9 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragottam, revealed (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman #9 unveils a bold new design for Bane, reimagined by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta.

Bane undergoes a dramatic transformation, growing even larger when he takes the mysterious new juice.

Scott Snyder references Bane’s co-creator Graham Nolan, playfully acknowledging past criticisms of Bane’s look.

The latest storyline introduces "Goliath Bane," hinting at potential new collectibles and story directions.

About three weeks ago, Bleeding Cool ran some big-time spoilers for Absolute Batman #9 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, which is published this Wednesday, on the 11th of June, courtesy of some black and white pages that had been sent our way. Bleeding Cool has already spotlighted the first appearance of the new Absolute Bane, for Scott Snyder throwing some shade on Bane co-creator's disparaging comment about the design as an "abomination" by calling the storyline exactly that in Nolan's "honour". As well as a few changes to the portrayal of Joker and Slade Wilson. But is there more for Absolute Bane? Why, yes, yes there is. Because while we all know that this is the new design for Bane…

… like Pokemon, this is only the first design. What happened when Bane takes the juice, whatever it is, wherever it comes from, and whether or not the Joker is on it too…

He gets even bigger. Goliath Bane…

There will be toys of that for Christmas. Really, really big toys. Either that or take your existing Bane action figure, stuff him full of marshmallow, stick in a bicycle pump and then see what happens… Absolute Batman #9 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published on the 11th of June,

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #9

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

AN ALL NEW ARK (M) STARTS HERE! The latest development in saving the derelict and despondent of our society is a facility known as Ark M–a fully operational institution that has played a rather sizeable part, on purpose or not, in the creation of evil. And it's active. So when Bruce tries infiltrate it and distill its secrets, a new villain from Gotham City arrives to deal with the problem…an old adversary of Alfred's…a man known only as Bane. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

