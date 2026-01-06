Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker

Absolute Batman: Ark-M Special Already Sold For $30 On eBay

Absolute Batman: Ark-M Special, out tomorrow, has already sold for $30 on eBay... have you reserved your copy?

Article Summary Absolute Batman: Ark-M Special B cover is already selling for up to $30 on eBay before release day.

Javier Rodriguez’s B cardstock variant has fueled market speculation and rapid sell-outs at retailers.

Standard cover prices are also climbing, with a quick jump from the original $5 to $9 online.

Expect in-store rushes and likely a second print as demand for Absolute Batman: Ark-M surges.

Bleeding Cool previously reported that this B-card stock cover by Javier Rodriguez for next week's Absolute Batman: Arkham Special from DC Comics by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, and Joshua Hixson, out tomorrow, had sparked speculation about who it might feature.

It turns out that it has sparked considerable speculation in the comic book market as well. At the time, we noted that copies had recently sold from $6.50 to $10, ahead of the $6 cover price. CovrPrice stated in their Bleeding Cool Top 10 Hottest Comics list today that "We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11." Well, since then, Bleeding Cool has seen a copy of the B cardstock cover sell for $30 a day on eBay in advance of its sale tomorrow. The standard $5 cover also has a bump at $9, but it's nowhere near as pronounced just yet. I think we can expect a big in-store rush tomorrow, an instant sellout and a second print as soon as DC Comics can get it out of the door. It's already sold out at Forbidden Planet, at Midtown Comics, but stores will have copies. If you're quick. And if you really can't wait, you can see a bit of the Arkham Asylum speculation here, a preview of the comic and the truth about who this cover featured character is, and why this is the cover that everyone wants tomorrow… Absolute Batman: Ark M #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri and Joshua Hixson is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

Absolute Batman: Ark M #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson

The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?!

