Absolute Flash Of Two Worlds & Watchmen's Doctor Manhattan (Spoilers)

The difference between the Absolute Flash of Two Worlds and Watchmen's Doctor Manhattan (Spoilers for Absolute Flash #2)

Today's Absolute Flash #2 by Jeff Lemire, Nick Robles goes into just what has happened to Wally West, even as it seems that Barry Allen is dead, as a result of the same accident that transformed them both. But it also brings another classic comic to mind, Watchmen by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. Spoilers of course…

As Wally West's military father fights Barry Allen in the past over just what has happened to his son…

And what happens next is reminiscent of Doctor Manhatten putting himself together again after being destroyed at a microscopic level and returning…

As so does Wally West… in some fashion at least…

And it's not just this return that bears comparison. As this issue of Watchmen memorably demonstrated how Jon, Doctor Manhattan, sees the world, reality and the timeline as a whole…

So it is with the newly transformed Wally West. The Absolute Flash.

Though it may be a state he only achieves when at super speed which would, indeed, affect his timeline in the way that airline pilots travel seconds into the future, thanks to Einstein's laws of relativity.

Though he doesn't have the serenity granted to Doctor Manhattan by such a point of view. Quite the opposite rather…

Because for Doctor Manhattan, everything is fixed and unchangeable. He has the serenity to accept what cannot be changed, which is everything…

For Absolute Flash, it seems that there is a choice. The world can go two ways and it may be within his ability to spin the world one way or the other.

Because Wally West is the Absolute Flash of Two Worlds… and man, that's a clever twist from the classic Flash to this new one. Absolute Flash #2 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles is published today from DC Comics.

