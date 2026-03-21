Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Harley Quinn, Absolute Joker, harley quinn, nick dragotta, scott snyder, thejoker

Absolute Universe Crossover In November & Spoilers For Absolute Batman

Absolute Universe Crossover kicks off in November and in Absolute Batman, Harley gets an origin, names a Batmobile, and Joker and Bruce meet

Article Summary Absolute Universe Crossover launches in November 2026 with Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta at the helm

Harley Quinn’s origin story and the naming of the Batmobile are coming in Absolute Batman #19-22

First meeting between Absolute Batman and Absolute Joker teased, with major Gotham events ahead

New villains, Robin twists, and a tragic loss shake up Gotham in the upcoming Absolute Batman story arc

During the Absolute Universe Panel at MegaCon today in Orlando, Scott Snyder announced that DC Comics will publish the first Absolute Universe event, crossing through the titles, in November 2026. But before then, he also spilt some details on Absolute Batman. And revealed that the Absolute Harley Quinn will name the new Batmobile in Absolute Batman #19. The Absolute Joker will meet Absolute Batman in #21. And we will learn the origin of this Harley Quinn in Absolute Batman #22… On and he mixed up the Absolute Universe and Ultimate Universe very, very briefly… talking about writing on the comic with Nick Dragotta, he stated;

"I've never had as much fun in superheroes as I have on this book with Nick. Because the first time around, when I was on Batman, I really was thrown into it early, when I was very young as a writer. And I was so lucky and I loved it, but I was always scared the whole time. Scared nonstop. This time I never expected this to be a hit, it was me and Nick just doing our thing. And so the fact that it's so popular and that stuff just allows us to try and take more risks. And I don't feel the same pressure and anxiety; it's just like us in our tree house. So I love it. I really love it and going to go… even now we have plans for 50 issues or whatever, so we'll keep doing it. There's no end to the Ultimate… the Absolute Universe…, wow that was a slip… until you guys stop reading it, we have no plans to end it."

And as for that first Absolute Batman/Joker meeting?

"The first meeting with Bruce and Grimm is maybe my favourite thing I've written, where Bruce is on a construction site, 1000 ft in the air and he just shows up, Jack Grimm, and he's like on a construction beam over the city and he's like, it's nice to meet you, Bruce."

The main front cover for Absolute Batman #19 is now the Nick Dragotta cover that was previously hidden as the C cover.

We have the Absolute Joker with a R for Robin badge, underlining the idea that in Absolute Batman #20, he will have a cadre of Absolute Robins under his control. We have Absolute Deathstroke looking larger and more robotic than usual. Maybe to go up against Absolute Batman? We have an Absolute Scarecrow that looks like something out of a shrunken-head version of Coraline. Absolute Batman seems to have a shadow… is that Absolute Clayface? Is that the teased Absolute Man-Bat flying in the back? Is that a Jokerplane in the sky? There is the Absolute Court of Owls, possibly Absolute Dick Grayson on a motorcycle in the background, a chest wound, or something that has ripped through his costume from the front, and Mayor Jim Gordon up front. Given the tragic loss promised in Absolute Batman #20… does this mean the death of Absolute Jim Gordon in #19? Of course, it could be none of that…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here. $5.99 4/15/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here. $5.99 4/15/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

A TRAGIC LOSS ROCKS GOTHAM CITY! As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], Robins enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta A TRAGIC LOSS ROCKS GOTHAM CITY! As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], Robins enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/10/2026

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