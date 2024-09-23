Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, DC All-In

Who Gets What Super Power After Absolute Power? (DC Comics Spoilers)

What happens to the super powers of the DC Universe after the finale of Absolute Power? DC Comics Spoilers are All In...

Article Summary DC heroes and villains might receive different powers post-Absolute Power, altering the DC Universe.

Black Lightning's daughter struggles with altered powers, adding pressure to Jefferson Pierce's life.

Lois Lane becomes Superwoman, but the duration and implications of her new powers are uncertain.

Nightwing faces powerful Spheric police while tackling Blüdhaven gangs after a tragic event.

The latest December 2024 solicitations for DC Comics include more details of what might be happening with the superpowers of the DC Universe after the Absolute Power event concludes. One way or another, superheroes – and villains – get their powers back, but Bleeding Cool has suggested that they may get different powers, and those without powers may find themselves the recipient of new ones as well. And one of the events that will kick off new stories for DC All In.

The solicitation for Black Lighting #2 by Brandon Thomas and Fico Ossio reads, "Still struggling to move past the traumatic events of Absolute Power, Black Lightning's family is dealt a crushing blow after the reveal that his eldest daughter, Anissa, has lost control of her newly altered powers. Between his elevated responsibilities in the Justice League, his commitments to his community, and now needing to help his daughter, Jefferson Pierce just might crack under pressure!"

While the Superwoman Special #1 by Joshua Williamson and Edwin Galmon reads, "The amazing story of how Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Lois Lane got superpowers and became Superwoman is ﬁnally told. What does it mean for the matriarch of the Super family to ﬂy alongside her family and friends? And how long will these powers last? And who wants these powers for themselves?! Guest starring the Atom, Mister Terriﬁc, Supergirl, and Silver Banshee!"

And Nightwing #121 by Dan Watters and Dexter Soy tells us "After tragedy strikes, Nightwing seeks to hold the gangs of Blüdhaven accountable. But alliances in this city may not be what they seem, and powered-up Spheric police officers hover overhead seeking to dispense their own brand of justice…"

Now, not all these new powers may be as a result of Absolute Power. But we have heard tell that Supergirl will gain a new power of hypnotic compulsion vision. Plastic Man, already having his arm broken without his powers, will have a new power instead. Possibly invisibility? Say, did you know that Plastic Man's transformations cause him pain while Elongated Man gets it all pain-free? Maybe that's why Plastic Man might prefer a different power base… And Black Canary, rather than sonic booms, will have Supergirl's heat vision…

ABSOLUTE POWER #4 (OF 4) CVR D DERRICK CHEW CSV

DC COMICS

AUG243278

BARE-KNUCKLE BRAWL FOR THE POWER OF THE DCU! As the last remaining resistance fighters fight tooth and nail on the bloody island of Gamorra, Batman and Superman find themselves at bitter odds! Amanda Waller has come too far to give up now–it's time to call in the reinforcements…from beyond the multiversal veil?! The fate of our heroes–and the future of the DC Universe–will forever be changed in this shocking grand finale to the Absolute Power saga as, from the ashes, justice is reborn…In Shops: Oct 02, 2024 SRP: $5.99

