DC Comics Full December 2024 Solicits, More Than Just Absolute Batman

DC Comics Full December 2024 Solicits... More Than Just Absolute Batman. There's Absolute Superman and Wonder Woman as well...

Article Summary Discover DC Comics' full December 2024 lineup with new releases including Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman series.

Highlights include Batman Smells, Robin Laid an Egg #1, and Superwoman Special #1, among others.

Exciting debuts coming in January 2025 like Metamorpho: The Element Man #1 and The New Gods #1.

Mark your calendar for new comic collections and omnibuses available from January to June 2025.

Here are the full DC Comics December solicits and solicitations… and yes, it's more than just Batman, Absolute or otherwise. Quite a lot more. But there is also Batman… like DC's Batman Smells, Robin Laid an Egg #1, Two-Face #1, Batman: Dark Patterns #1 and Gotham City Sirens Uncovered #1 all launching. As well as Superwoman Special #1, Challengers of the Unknown #1, Green Lantern/Green Arrow: World's Finest Special #1, The New Gods #1 and Metamorpho: The Element Man #1, all new for January 2025.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #2

Written by Mark Waid

Art and cover by Dan Mora

Variant covers by Simone Di Meo, Mike Deodato Jr., Ariel Colón, and Derrick Chew

1:25 variant cover by Dave Wilkins

1:50 variant cover by Lucas Meyer

RAISED UV foil variant cover by Fico Ossio

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

As the Justice League grapples with the ramiﬁcations of the Atom Project, a strange alert brings the team to the jungles of South America…and a horriﬁc discovery. Can the elite Justice League strike force save a village from total slaughter? Plus…the mystery of the Darkseid heir deepens, and dissension in the ranks forces Batman's hand.

BATMAN #157

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Jorge Jiménez and Tony S. Daniel

Cover by Jorge Jiménez

Variant covers by Tony Harris and Tony S. Daniel

DC Winter Wonderland variant by Chrissie Zullo

Foil variant cover by Jorge Jiménez ($6.99 US)

1:25 cover by Jerome Opeña

1:50 variant cover by Rafael Grassetti

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/4/24

With the Court of Owls' plan revealed and the city in chaos, Batman must ﬁnd the strength to ﬁght a war on multiple fronts and save Gotham from disaster. The fates of Jim Gordon, the Riddler, and all of Gotham rest in the hands of the Dark Knight in a climactic issue so big it takes two superstar artists to bring it to life!

THE NEW GODS #1

Written by Ram V

Art by Evan Cagle

Cover by Nimit Malavia

Variant covers by Evan Cagle and Pete Woods

Birth of a New God acetate variant cover by Evan Cagle ($9.99 US) (Limited to 3000 copies)

1:25 variant cover by Carmine Di Giandomenico

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/18/24

An old god has died, and the reverberations of his passing are felt across the universe, setting forth the soldiers of an intergalactic army and awakening the latent powers of a mysterious child on Earth.

But this has all been foreseen—prophesized by the Source and fed as enigmatic images to its agent, Metron. Now, as Metron brings word of this cosmos-shattering prediction to the residents of New Genesis and Apokolips, both worlds are thrown into chaos and conﬂict. On Earth, Scott Free and Barda ﬁnd themselves unaware of this incoming chaos while consumed with their most daunting task yet: parenthood.

Ram V and Evan Cagle bring the Fourth World to a whole new generation in this epic of cosmic proportions. An old god has died…the New Gods are born!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #3

Written by Scott Snyder

Art and cover by Nick Dragotta

Variant covers by Becky Cloonan and Gabriele Dell'Otto

1:25 variant cover by Riley Rossmo

1:50 variant cover by Stevan Subic

$4.99 US | 24 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/18/24

Batman and Alfred have formed a tentative alliance, but the Black Mask has some new friends too…and they're coming to Gotham to wreak absolute havoc. Plus, discover the dark secret that will rock Bruce to his core and make him question everything…

METAMORPHO: THE ELEMENT MAN #1

Written by AL EWING

Art and cover by STEVE LIEBER

Variant covers by ERICA HENDERSON and IAN BERTRAM 1:25 variant cover by STEVE BEACH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

To know him is to love him — that fab freak who can change himself into any element in the human body! He's the one and only Rex Mason, alias Metamorpho… but can even he win out against Cy.C.L.O.P.S., the hairy eyeball of crime that gazes from the top of the pop charts to the lowest depths of evil — and even into the far-off, far-out Ra-Realm? To ﬁnd out, the Element Man must survive a hand-picked assassin who can match him change for change… and that's just the ﬁrst issue!

Join us for this covalent bond of friends and foes in the brand new ongoing series from superstar team Al Ewing and Steve Lieber!

DC December 2024 Comic Books

SUPERMAN #21

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art and cover by Dan Mora

Variant covers by Jessica Fong, Dave Johnson, and Chris Samnee

DC Winter Wonderland variant by Chrissie Zullo

1:25 variant cover by David Lapham

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

Following Doomsday's ﬁery attack on Metropolis, Clark and Lois realize they have been so busy saving the world that they haven't had time together, so they plan an epic date night! What could go wrong? Well, for starters, a massive alien armada is bearing down on Earth looking for revenge against…SUPERMAN?! What secret has Clark not told Lois about the future?

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2

Written by Jason Aaron

Art and cover by Rafa Sandoval

Variant covers by Mahmud Asrar and Mateus Manhanini

1:25 variant cover by Sanford Greene

1:50 variant cover by Mahmud Asrar

$4.99 US | 22 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/4/24

The Lazarus Corporation sent their most battle-hardened crew of Peacemakers to locate the mysterious fugitive interfering with their mining operations—but they weren't expecting one motor-mouthed, iron-willed woman to be the one to ﬁnally get the cuffs onto him!

WONDER WOMAN #16

Written by Tom King

Art by Bruno Redondo and Khary Randolph

Cover by Daniel Sampere

Variant covers by David Nakayama and Bruno Redondo

DC Winter Wonderland variant by Chrissie Zullo

1:25 variant cover by Jeehyung Lee

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/17/24

As the war against Sovereign rages, new mother, Wonder Woman, relies on her allies to chip away at this seemingly unshakable villain. His greatest weapon is his anonymity, but now is the time to expose the truth with the talents of the greatest detective in the DC Universe. Detective Chimp swings into action for this bananas adventure!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #3

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art and cover by Hayden Sherman

Variant covers by Ariel Diaz and Chuma Hill

1:25 variant cover by DANI

1:50 variant cover by Ariel Diaz

$4.99 US | 24 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

A Harbinger is but a messenger. It is The Tetracide that you must fear, for The Tetracide leaves nothing behind. Diana's true enemy has been revealed—and it will take everything she has to save Gateway City from oblivion!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1092

Written by Tom Taylor

Art and cover by Mikel Janín

Variant covers by Stevan Subic and Christopher Mitten

1:25 variant cover by Ashley Wood

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

The streets of Gotham run red with blood—blood that the mysterious villain known only as Asema has taken quite an interest in. Who is this scalpel-ﬁngered creature collecting the plasma of young men, and what is Asema's connection to Bruce Wayne? Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín continue their exploration of the darkest corners of Gotham City!

ACTION COMICS #1078

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by SWEENEY BOO and MIKEL JANÍN

1:25 variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

Artist Spotlight variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/4/24

Two worlds in peril; only one can be saved. Teaming with his fellow Justice Leaguer, Mr. Terriﬁc, to defend against Aethyr's deadly machinations, the Man of Steel is left on the defensive and out of options. Superman must choose which realm to save: Earth or the Phantom Zone!

Plus, Supergirl falls under the spell of Koncept!

ACTION COMICS #1079

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by MICHAEL SHELFER and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by JON BOGDANOVE and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

1:25 variant cover by FICO OSSIO

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/11/24

Prison break!

In a last-ditch attempt to save both the Earth and the Phantom Zone from certain annihilation, Superman has been knocked for a loop and is only just now regaining consciousness. But what's that in the distance? The tiny silhouettes of every single Phantom Zone prisoner freed and heading straight for him? Uh oh…

Plus, the true villain behind Supergirl's mission reveals himself!

ACTION COMICS #1080

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS and MARIO FOCCILLO

1:25 variant cover by FICO OSSIO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/18/24

Brawl of the Super-Men!

As the Phantom Zone prisoners rain down upon our heroes, only the House of El stands in their way…and Superman will not go down without a ﬁght! It's the brawl to end all super-brawls in this penultimate chapter of the Action Comics weekly!

Plus, Supergirl makes a ﬁnal appeal with hopes of saving the universe.

ACTION COMICS #1081

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by FICO OSSIO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

It's all led to this! As the ﬁnal battle between Aethyr's forces and the heroes of Earth reaches its climax, the Phantom Zone is changed forever…altered from the ground up and ready for new prisoners. But who of the super family will be amongst them? It's the shocking ﬁnale to the Action Comics weekly, and you're going to have to read it to believe it!

Plus, Kara's perilous journey home begins!

NIGHTWING #121

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and GLEB MELNIKOV

DC Winter Wonderland variant by CHRISSIE ZULLO

1:25 variant cover by DEXTER SOY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

After tragedy strikes, Nightwing seeks to hold the gangs of Blüdhaven accountable. But alliances in this city may not be what they seem, and powered-up Spheric police officers hover overhead seeking to dispense their own brand of justice…

BATMAN AND ROBIN #16

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

Variant covers by SIMONE DI MEO and DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/11/24

As the Dynamic Duo attempts to solve the mysteries of Memento's recent attacks, Batman begins to fear that his bond with his son and partner is beginning to fracture. Is this simply teenage angst, or is Damian truly pulling away from his father? Meanwhile, Memento emerges from the shadows, and the stone-faced specter of atrocities past makes himself known in the Gotham underworld.

CHALLENGERS OF THE UNKNOWN #1

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by SEAN IZAAKSE

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Variant covers by TAURIN CLARKE and DANNY EARLS

Foil variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Design variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/18/24

Spinning out of Absolute Power and the DC All In Special, the terror of the Darkseid shockwave has cascaded across the DC Universe…tearing open the very fabric

of time and space itself! Only one band of super-scientists have the right stuff

to challenge the fate of a universe…enter: THE CHALLENGERS OF THE UKNOWN. Alongside the Justice League—where the Challengers run day-to-day operations for the massive Watchtower base in orbit above Earth—Ace Morgan, June Robbins, Prof Haley, Red Ryan, and Rocky Davis must team with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the League to seal the rifts that threaten the galaxy. But a mysterious foe from the Challengers' past lurks in the shadows, and its connection to the godshock will put the DCU on borrowed time!

SUPERWOMAN SPECIAL #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by EDWIN GALMON

Variant covers by DAVE WILKINS and ELIZABETH TORQUE

1:25 variant cover by MARK SPEARS

Foil variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/11/24

The amazing story of how Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Lois Lane got superpowers and became Superwoman is ﬁnally told. What does it mean for the matriarch of the Super family to ﬂy alongside her family and friends? And how long will these powers last? And who wants these powers for themselves?! Guest starring the Atom, Mister Terriﬁc, Supergirl, and Silver Banshee!

BATGIRL #2

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Art by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

1:25 variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/4/24

With Lady Shiva gravely wounded and Batgirl refusing to join her mother's cause, the two seek refuge in the unlikeliest of places while the mysterious Unburied continue to hunt them—just as their deadly leader ﬁnally emerges from the shadows. Lives are at stake, but it wouldn't be a killer face-off without some casualties!

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS UNCOVERED #1

Written by ARIANNA TURTURRO

Art by GUILLEM MARCH

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant covers by HOMARE and EJIKURE

Foil variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by MARCIO TAKARA

1:50 variant cover by BAILIE ROSENLUND

ON SALE 12/25/24

A cover-gallery special celebrating the classy and criminal Gotham City ﬁxtures known as the Gotham City Sirens! Join Ivy, Harley, and Catwoman as they take a trip back down memory lane!

HARLEY QUINN #46

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by MINDY LEE

Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and JORGE FORNÉS

DC Winter Wonderland variant by CHRISSIE ZULLO

Artist Spotlight variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

Laddies and Gentlegirls, are your engines burning for violence, malfeasance, and mayhammery? Look no further than this issue of Harley Quinn (available for preorder right now)!

I, Imperator Harleyiosa, acting as the agent of the Council of Aggrieved Local Retailers of Throatcutter Hill, have placed an embargo on all internet purchases in our disgusting little corner of Gotham City henceforth. No more will convenient internet retailers ﬂood our streets with their express-mail trucks and ﬁll our recycling bins with empty cardboard boxes! Embargoed! Watch out, 'cause I got some serious road rage I can't wait to unleash! Set wheel in here, and I'm gonna blow up your truck!

POISON IVY #28

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by JENNY FRISON and PABLO VILLALOBOS

Artist Spotlight variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by KNIGHT ZHANG

1:50 variant cover by JENNY FRISON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/4/24

There is something stirring in the world—a primordial force that has been reawakened by the one and only Pamela Isley, and another that is very unhappy about the former's return. Ivy's ﬁght against the Order of the Green Knight sends her down a strange and horrifying path where she discovers that her actions have had a far wider-reaching impact than she ever dreamed.

CATWOMAN #71

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by MARIANNA IGNAZZI

Cover by SEBA FIUMARA

Variant covers by FRANK CHO and LEE BERMEJO

Artist Spotlight variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by NOOBOVICH

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/18/24

What's one Catwoman between good friends? Selina's international hunt brings her to Stockholm in search of an old acquaintance who has become a crime lord there…Of course, she's pretty sure he might be the one who's put a price on her head, so she's going to need to sneak in if she wants to get answers. Luckily for this cat, there's a fancy-dress party that's the perfect opportunity to slink in unnoticed.

BIRDS OF PREY #16

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant covers by SERG ACUÑA and RIAN GONZALES

1:25 variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/4/24

Did you ever wonder what happens when Small Bat gets big? And whatever will Big Barda have to say about it? Meanwhile, ﬁve Amazons' lives are on the line and oh, the entire Birds of Prey ﬁeld team is caught in a twist no one could have anticipated.

BATMAN AND ROBIN: YEAR ONE #3

Written by MARK WAID and CHRIS SAMNEE

Art and cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant cover by CARLOS D'ANDA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US

ON SALE 12/18/24

The General makes his move, committing a series of bizarre crimes that turn Gotham's underworld factions against one another and leaving little in the way of clues for Batman. And while things are bad for the Dark Knight, they're even worse for Bruce Wayne and his teenage ward, Dick Grayson. But when Batman and Robin are once again called into action, their inability to get on the same page against the Maroni family and Two-Face could cost them both their lives!

BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN: THE LAST HALLOWEEN #4

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by CLIFF CHIANG

Cover by TIM SALE

Variant covers by CLIFF CHIANG and IAN CHURCHILL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed up for Batman: The Long Halloween, an award-winning 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels

and stands as the most inﬂuential Batman story of its era. Now Loeb returns to the world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated ﬁnal act—Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story from 2021's Batman: The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics, in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's art and legacy.

With a life hanging precariously in the balance, the Boy Wonder decides to take matters into his own hands!

BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS #1

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

$4.99 | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 12/11/24

Set during the early years of Batman's career, Batman: Dark Patterns delves into four mysterious cases as he attempts to cement his place as Gotham City's protector while the city itself ﬁghts back against him. This is the Dark Knight Detective at his most stripped-down core, a man relying on his wits, his skills, and little else as he tackles some of the most twisted mysteries Gotham City and its protector have ever encountered.

Case 01: We Are Wounded

A series of sickeningly gruesome murders has sent shock waves through Gotham. Are these the random works of a serial killer, or is there something more sinister at play? Batman attempts to get to the bottom of the mystery before any more victims are claimed.

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #20

Written by TY TEMPLETON, SIMONE DI MEO, DAVE WIELGOSZ,

and MICHAEL CONRAD

Art by TY TEMPLETON, SIMONE DI MEO, NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA,

and CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by AARON BARTLING and TULA LOTAY

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

Zatanna and Bat-Mite's unexpected history is revealed in a time-hopping feature story from Ty Templeton! Plastic Man and Wonder Woman have inﬁltrated the Mirror House in search of the stolen Lasso of Truth, but will they ever make their way out? Animal Man's unexpected team-up reaches its stunning conclusion! Batman awakens to ﬁnd himself with a tattoo…but why is it spreading? Find out in this thrilling ﬁnal issue!

TWO-FACE #1

Written by CHRISTIAN WARD

Art by FÁBIO VERAS

Cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant covers by CHRISTIAN WARD and CHRIS SAMNEE 1:25 variant cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

ON SALE 12/4/24

After years of internal conﬂict, both halves of Harvey Dent have reached an uneasy peace. Now Harvey will use his skills as an attorney to resolve the conﬂicts of Gotham's weirdest and most dangerous criminals, starting with Victor Zsasz. When Zsasz is accused of murdering a fellow member of Gotham's underworld contingent, who better to prove a criminal's innocence than someone who's been on both sides of the law?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #34

Written by MARK WAID

Art by FRAN GALÁN

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by YANICK PAQUETTE and MIKE DEODATO JR.

Artist Spotlight variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/17/24

The Super-Pets have gone berserk, Metropolis and Gotham City stand on the verge of ruin, and the world's only hope is…the Batgirl/Olsen team? It's a comedy of terrors as—wait, is that a ﬂying monkey in a red cape…?

TITANS #18

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art by PETE WOODS

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by EDWIN GALMON and VASCO GEORGIEV

DC Winter Wonderland variant by CHRISSIE ZULLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/17/24

So much for the Titans being one big happy family! Raven is acting strangely, Cyborg is keeping secrets, and Arsenal is working everyone's last nerve. It would be a really bad day for the Titans to be attacked, wouldn't it?

JSA #2

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by CULLY HAMNER

Variant covers by JEFF LEMIRE and LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/4/24

Flash back to the events leading into the previous issue as the JSA investigates a break-in at the observatory of Ted Knight, the original Starman. How was the JSA separated, and where is the Tower of Fate? What caused the rift between Jade and Obsidian after the disappearance of their father, Green Lantern Alan Scott? And what is the Injustice Society of America plotting?

BLACK CANARY: THE BEST OF THE BEST #2

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by RYAN SOOK

Variant cover by LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

After a disastrous ﬁrst round, Black Canary takes to her corner and her coach. How could she ever prepare herself for a match against Lady Shiva? The answer is simple…mother knows best. The original Black Canary is back and ready to train her daughter for the ﬁght of both their lives.

BLACK LIGHTNING #2

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art by FICO OSSIO

Cover by FICO OSSIO

Variant cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

$4.99 US | 20 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/11/24

Still struggling to move past the traumatic events of Absolute Power,

Black Lightning's family is dealt a crushing blow after the reveal that his eldest daughter, Anissa, has lost control of her newly altered powers. Between his elevated responsibilities in the Justice League, his commitments to his community, and now needing to help his daughter, Jefferson Pierce just might crack under pressure!

THE FLASH #16

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Variant covers by DIKE RUAN and MATTIA DE IULIS

DC Winter Wonderland variant by CHRISSIE ZULLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

As the family continues their time in Skartaris, something is causing some serious seismic shakes—but is the cause of the quake something sinister? Also, Jai discovers how his abilities have evolved!

GREEN LANTERN #18

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by XERMÁNICO

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS

Artist Spotlight variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/10/24

Thaaros has arrived on Oa, hell-bent on destroying everything in his wake, with only Hal Jordan and the other Lanterns to stop him. Meanwhile, Kyle uncovers the secret of the Source Lantern as Varron moves to gain its power for his own. The Green Lantern universe ﬂies toward a new status quo as our heroes contend with the nefarious forces gathered against them!

GREEN ARROW #19

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by MONTOS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by E.M. GIST

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/24/24

As Oliver Queen is forced to ask tough questions about the origins of the Fresh Water environmental disaster, the Fresh Water Killer moves towards their next target. With time running out before another murder rocks the city, the Emerald Archer runs into surprising resistance to his investigation!

GREEN LANTERN/GREEN ARROW: WORLD'S FINEST SPECIAL #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by LUCAS MEYER and TRAVIS MERCER

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by HOWARD PORTER and V. KEN MARION 1:25 variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/18/24

Everyone's favorite hard-travelin' heroes are back and brought to you through the iconic lens of World's Finest! In the not-too-distant past, Oliver Queen and Hal Jordan ﬁnd themselves at a crossroads…and only teaming up together once more will save them from the scope of the mysterious bounty hunter known in whispered tones throughout the underworld as Deathstroke the Terminator. Plus, writer Jeremy Adams returns to the world of the Flash to weave a twisted tale of Barry Allen on the road to crisis—it's a World's Finest adventure you cannot miss in this special, oversize one-shot spectacular!

POWER GIRL #16

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by ADRIANA MELO

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by MIGUEL MERCADO, TERRY DODSON, and RACHEL DODSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

With the secrets of Metropolis's mysterious new hero out there, Power Girl now has all she needs to take her rival down once and for all. Will she prevail as she seeks revenge for Omen? Or does Ejecta have one ﬁnal surprise up her sleeve?

SHAZAM! #18

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by DAN McDAID

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant covers by JAVIER PULIDO and MANOU AZUMI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/4/24

The Society app isn't just infecting Philadelphians with brotherly hatred. The users are also hosts to the parasite, Mr. Mind! And Freddy Freeman, a.k.a. the Commander, is no exception. Will the combined efforts of the whole Shazamily be enough to free him? And with a second secret follower watching Billy Batson's family, how close is Mr. Mind to his true target, the Successor?

THE QUESTION: ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #2

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art and cover by CIAN TORMEY

Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS and LUCIO PARRILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/18/24

As the Justice League Watchtower reels from a grisly murder, the Question must face a dark reality: that the main suspect in the brutal crime could be someone close to her!

But as Renee digs into the unsavory mystery, she's derailed by an unexpected—and powerful—new foe. But are the killing and surprise attack related? If so, who's pulling the strings? The Question must navigate clues and double crosses to get to the truth…if she can survive that long.

MILESTONE UNIVERSE: SHADOW CABINET #2

Written by JOSEPH P. ILLIDGE

Art by DARRYL BANKS and ATAGUN ILHAN

Cover by DENYS COWAN

Variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 4 | All covers are card stock

ON SALE 12/18/24

The assassin, Sanction, has set his sights on Paris Island with the goal of eliminating the Blood Syndicate once and for all. Meanwhile, Rocket seeks out Static in hopes of recruiting him for the upcoming war against S.Y.S.T.E.M.—but after everything Virgil's been through of late, he's not exactly the upbeat, wise-cracking kid he once was. Can Rocket convince him of the dynamic team-up she envisions, or does this spell the end of Static's heroic exploits?

DC HORROR PRESENTS… #3

Written and drawn by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA and PATRICK HORVATH Cover by TYLER CROOK

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | 17+

ON SALE 12/25/24

In this very special (and spooky) artist-writer issue, horror comics legends Francesco Francavilla and Patrick Horvath write and illustrate two frightful stories set in the DCU. Come see Adam Strange's adventures become a lot stranger as he brings parasitic dirt to Earth from the planet Rann. And what else lies in store? You'll just have to see…if you dare!

DC HORROR PRESENTS: CREATURE COMMANDOS #3

Written by DAVID DASTMALCHIAN

Art by JESÚS HERVÁS

Cover by TIRSO

Variant cover by CHRIS MITTEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $3.99 US (card stock) | 17+

ON SALE 12/4/24

This installment puts Vincent Velcro in the literal spotlight as he takes on a megachurch hell-bent on "purification" (which, for vampires, means being baptized in deadly sunlight). Meanwhile, back in the present, Wanda sneaks into one of the lab's private rooms—and makes some bone-chilling discoveries!

FLASH COMICS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by GARDNER FOX, JOHN WENTWORTH, and ED WHEELAN

Art by HARRY LAMPERT, SHELDON MOLDOFF, DENNIS NEVILLE, STAN ASCH, ED WHEELAN,

and GEORGE STORM

Cover by SHELDON MOLDOFF

Foil variant cover by SHELDON MOLDOFF ($8.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($7.99 US)

$6.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 12/4/24

A not-to-be-missed full facsimile reprint of the landmark first issue and first appearance of the Fastest Man Alive…the Flash. A Golden Age spectacular that also includes the first-ever appearances of fellow Justice Society of America members and Golden Age heroes Hawkman and Johnny Thunder in their own features.

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #9 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ and JERRY ORDWAY

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Foil variant cover by GEORGE PÉREZ ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($5.99 US)

$4.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 12/18/24

The brief pause after the climactic destruction of so many worlds is interrupted by a new threat: an assembled team of villains led by Lex Luthor and Brainiac coordinate plans to destroy the remaining Earths if their leaders don't capitulate. Meanwhile, on Oa, Guy Gardner accepts a ring of power and a new mission as the Guardians' agent of vengeance. A full facsimile reprint from the series that forever changed the DC Universe.

GREEN LANTERN #59 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JOHN BROOME

Art by GIL KANE and SID GREENE

Cover by GIL KANE and MURPHY ANDERSON

Foil variant cover by GIL KANE and MURPHY ANDERSON ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($5.99 US)

$4.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 12/11/24

Born without fear and selected by the ring of his dying predecessor, Hal Jordan of Earth is the Green Lantern. But when Abin Sur crashed on Earth, his ring also found one other identically worthy candidate. Meet Guy Gardner, in his first appearance, and learn what his fate would have been if the ring had gone to him instead of Hal Jordan in "Earth's Other Green Lantern."

BATMAN – SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT RETURNS #2

Written by JEFF PARKER

Art by LUKAS KETNER and MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by BERNARD CHANG

Variant cover by STEPHEN BLISS

1:25 variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/4/24

To find the missing Justice League, Klaus, Zatanna, and Robin will brave the greatest terror of the holidays…a Christmas party.

You are cordially invited to a winter solstice gathering of the strange and oft-deadly magical community at the Georgetown mansion of Baron Winters, one guest limit. After a performance by sirens and banshees, we will gather in the Baron's study, where noted demonologist Jason Blood will be giving a reading on the origins of the being called the Silent Knight!

BATMAN – SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT RETURNS #3

Written by JEFF PARKER

Art by LUKAS KETNER and MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by BERNARD CHANG

Variant cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

1:25 variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/11/24

We're not going to sugarplum-coat it: the situation is dire. The Justice League

is trapped in the Hollow Kingdom, hunted by monsters and skeletons. Innocents everywhere are falling to the Silent Knight's sword…including a hero everyone was counting on. Right when Klaus looks to have an edge, he goes missing! TBH, the only way we see this turning around is if Zatanna pulls something really good out of her hat…

BATMAN – SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT RETURNS #4

Written by JEFF PARKER

Art by LUKAS KETNER and MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by BERNARD CHANG

Variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

1:25 variant cover by MARC ASPINALL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/18/24

Robin's and Zatanna's fortunes change as they accompany the most awesome rescue team in Christmas history: Mary Marvel! Robotman! Metamorpho! Etrigan the Demon! Following the greatest tracker of the north, Mrs. Claus. All our heroes come together in the Hollow Kingdom, where the Silent Knight has gathered his forces and enough power to take his final form. The epic showdown battle of the year comes in under the wire this December!

BATMAN – SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT RETURNS #5

Written by JEFF PARKER

Art by LUKAS KETNER

Cover by BERNARD CHANG

Variant cover by PETE WOODS

1:25 variant cover by MICHELE BANDINI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

At year's end, every choice made will affect lives around the world. Seven heroes stand before the monstrous hordes of the Silent Knight. Seven heroes enter the mysterious castle hold of the Hollow Kingdom to face a test of true spirit and will. Ask yourself: Which team would you be on? What skill, power, or knowledge would make the difference against this existential threat? What does solstice mean, anyway? Did this series maybe just go a bit harder than you expected from your holiday special? Good. Whatever the yule brings, please have a happy New Year from the DC Universe!

GREEN LANTERN DARK #2

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Art and cover by WERTHER DELL'EDERA

Variant covers by REIKO MURAKAMI and DUSTIN NGUYEN

Foil variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN ($6.99 US)

1:25 variant cover by CATHY KWAN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 7 | Bimonthly | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

Rina Mori never asked for the Green Lantern's flame, nor the responsibility that came with it. But no good deed goes unpunished, and Rina's ousting of Solomon Grundy from the town of Lantern's Light begets others who seek her aid. A desperate mother emerges from the thick New England woods seeking reinforcements against the ferocious beasts that stalk the streets of her home and steal children under the cover of night. Lunette, Rina's young and extremely self-appointed mentee, is eager for another chance to play hero, because she's just naïve enough to believe the dark and dangerous world they live in could change for the better. But the Green Lantern herself will take far more convincing…

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL: ALLWINTER #6

Written by JAY KRISTOFF

Art and cover by TIRSO

Variant covers by BJÖRN BARENDS and ILARI GRÖHN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 6 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/18/24

Our story snowballs to its epic conclusion as Slade Wilson and his unlikely band of allies and enemies hack and slash their way through the zombie-ridden streets of Gyllenhjem to bring an end to magus Viktor of House Fries' icy grip on the realm, at long last. But Viktor still has tricks up his sleeve, including one that could bring even the fearsome Deathstroke to his knees…

DC VS. VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V #5

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and MATTHEW MANNING

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT and ACKY BRIGHT

Cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Variant covers by JOSHUA HIXSON and KYLE HOTZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 5 of 12 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/11/24

Green Arrow and his team successfully infiltrate the vampire stronghold, but their victory is cut short when they discover the horrifying secret that's long given vampires a lethal edge over the human resistance. The truth is greater and more terrible than anything they could have possibly imagined—and its shocking connection to the Speed Force is only just the beginning!

THE NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #6

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant cover by MARIA LLOVET

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

The residents of the House by the Sea have figured out how to take full control over the form of their own bodies—but that's not all they've learned how to do with the power placed in their hands…

PLASTIC MAN NO MORE! #4

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by ALEX LINS and JACOB EDGAR

Cover by ALEX LINS

Variant cover by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 4 | All covers are card stock

ON SALE 12/4/24

There sure are a lot of people who'd like to stop him from detonating the nuclear bomb he fashioned out of a member of the Metal Men— including the very son he's trying to save with this kamikaze scheme. But Patrick has come too far and sacrificed too much to stop now…

BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #3

Written by RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

Art and cover by RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

Variant covers by JAMIE HEWLETT, FRANK QUITELY, and BILQUIS EVELY

1:25 wraparound variant cover by JAMIE HEWLETT

1:50 variant cover by PEDRO COBIACO

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 4 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/18/24

"May the hour of the devil begin…"

The harrowing journey through the dark heart of Gotham reaches a fever pitch in this penultimate installment of Rafael Grampá's visionary series! Batman's investigation leads him into the deadly lair of Doctorgeist—where his presence is not only expected…but welcomed. Their savage fight for the soul of Gotham—and the soul of Bruce Wayne himself—will send shock waves through the city from which it might never recover. And elsewhere, the fugitive Crytoon makes a twisted acquaintance that finally gives him something to smile about…

JENNY SPARKS #5

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JEFF SPOKES

Variant cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 5 of 7 |Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/17/24

Time and options are running out for Jenny Sparks as Captain Atom grows restless waiting for his demands to be fulfilled. As he begins to play a dangerous game with the hostages, Jenny delves deeper into Atom's past, searching for answers. Could his tragic story reveal the key to his defeat?

BATMAN: FULL MOON #3

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art and cover by STEVAN SUBIC

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 4 | Variants $6.99 US (card stock) | Foil variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/11/24

Despite Zatanna's warnings, nothing could've prepared Batman for the power he was truly up against under the light of the moon—far greater and wilder than any he's ever encountered before. And when that very same power doesn't just burrow its way into Batman's soul, but consumes him completely, the streets of Gotham will run red with the blood of beasts!

DC'S BATMAN SMELLS, ROBIN LAID AN EGG #1

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, ALEXIS QUASARANO, DREW MAXEY, JAMES REID, CALVIN KASULKE, RICK SANCHEZ, DORADO QUICK, and ZIPPORAH SMITH

Art by PAUL PELLETIER, ANDREW DRILON, M.L. SANAPO, MARIANNA IGNAZZI, MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS, ANTHONY MARQUES, AARON CONLEY,

FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, and more!

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO and SANTA FUNG

$9.99 US | 80 pages | All covers card stock

ON SALE 12/4/2024

Jingle bells, Batman smells, Robin laid an egg, the Batmobile lost a wheel… and you know the rest! Read these six merry tales about characters from the DCU set during the holiday season. Be enthralled by Dr. Midnight's literally silent night, become captivated by a Deadman story written by Marv Wolfman, and ponder the question: in a world without the Joker's torment, is it really a wonderful life? Probably not. DC's Batman Smells, Robin Laid An Egg, is a heartwarming new holiday anthology coming as a gift to you this this holiday season!

LITTLE BATMAN MONTH ONE #2

Written by MORGAN EVANS

Art and cover by JON MIKEL

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/4/24

Since Bruce Wayne just had to go and get himself kidnapped by Scarecrow, Little Batman (a.k.a. Damian Wayne) finally has a real case to solve. But to crack the clues and save his dad, he'll first have to defeat every kid's worst nightmare: a babysitter. With fear toxin now back in Gotham, everyone's getting a little scared…even Bruce Wayne, who fears that Little Batman might be falling right into Scarecrow's trap.

THE BATMAN AND SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #12

Written by J. TORRES

Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 12/4/24

There's a Phantasm haunting the Gotham City Opera House! Batman and Mystery Inc. are determined to exorcise this spirit before someone gets seriously hurt, owner "Theatric" Al Perry needs it to happen before his retirement fund gets seriously hurt, and Dr. Leslie Thompkins doesn't care about anything but acquiring the building to serve as a new neighborhood clinic so she can help residents who've been seriously hurt. Who will prevail?

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #131

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Pencils by WALTER CARZON

Inks by HORACIO OTTOLINI

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 12/4/24

Mystery Inc. is excited to attend the Coolsville Collectible Toy Fair, where the latest and greatest toys are on display. But these fully posed and articulated figures are under duress from the appearance of a devilish drow. Will the gang uncover the reason this sinister Santa's helper left the workshop so close to Christmas?

ABSOLUTE POWER

Written by MARK WAID, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, NICOLE MAINES, and CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by DAN MORA, MIKEL JANÍN, GLEB MELNIKOV, V. KEN MARION, JOHN TIMMS, and others

Cover by DAN MORA

$29.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-020-9

ON SALE 2/4/2025

It's a story years in the making…and the biggest DC Comics event of 2024! The final domino to fall in an epic scheme comes tumbling down, and the DC Universe will never be the same. As the founder of the Suicide Squad methodically targets each superhero dynasty one at a time, starting with Superman, a resistance is forming…and Batman is out for vengeance. It's a shocking blitzkrieg across the universe from the Fortress of Solitude to Themyscira to Gamorra as the destinies of our heroes and the future of the DC Universe are forever altered. Don't miss the stunning conclusion to the Absolute Power saga as justice is reborn from the ashes. Also included is a special oversize Ground Zero issue bringing Amanda Waller's total dominance to the doorsteps of the world's finest heroes…using the combined might of Failsafe, the Brainiac Queen, and the Suicide Squad to do it!

ABSOLUTE POWER ORIGINS

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Pencils by ALITHA MARTINEZ

Inks by NORM RAPMUND

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ, PASQUALE FERRARA, and EDWIN GALMON

$15.99 US | 96 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-021-6

ON SALE 2/4/2025

Never again.

Uncover the untold story of Amanda Waller's journey and the formation of the Trinity of Evil. Her catastrophic attack on Earth's metahumans left both heroes and villains powerless, but what led the Wall to this pivotal moment? Explore the definitive history of one of the DCU's most formidable villains in a new companion miniseries to the Absolute Power event. Witness the rise of Task Force X—one of the deadliest teams ever to roam the DC Universe—and learn a shocking revelation that will make history! What secrets lie within the enigmatic alien mind of the Brainiac Queen—and will the Wall survive the consequences of her actions? In Absolute Power: Origins, Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and fan-favorite artist Alitha Martinez narrate the story of a woman who lost everything she held dear, rendered powerless by the senseless chaos around her. Her path of vengeance would lead her to two simple words, forever changing her life and the entire DCU: never again.

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS, JOHN LAYMAN, JEREMY ADAMS, PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE, and others Art by CAITLIN YARSKY, MAX RAYNOR, MARCO SANTUCCI, CLAIRE ROE, PETE WOODS, and others Cover by PETE WOODS

$17.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-022-3

ON SALE 2/4/2025

Super no more!

In this series, witness the Absolute Power event through the eyes of evil—as told from the point

of view of the Trinity of Evil! With the assault on Metropolis's heroes complete, Amanda Waller's cadre of living weapons set their sights on the most powerful supers in the DCU…the Marvel Family! No one is safe as Aquaman and the Atlanteans, Green Lantern, the JSA, Nightwing, the Flash, and

the Amazons of Themyscira are targeted for certain destruction as the Trinity of Evil achieves total domination over Earth's super-powered protectors…but what of the heroes not of this Earth? Hope glimmers even in the face of the ghastly Global Guardian, and a new generation of fighters from every corner of the world have joined forces to rise up! The stakes are as high as ever in this companion volume to the epic Absolute Power event!

MYSTIK U: FRESHMAN YEAR ENCHANTMENTS

Written by ALISA KWITNEY

Art by MIKE NORTON and JORDIE BELLAIRE

Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

$16.99 US | 176 pages | 6" x 9"| Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-062-9

ON SALE 3/4/25

Hitting the books takes on a whole new meaning when a teenage Zatanna Zatara enrolls at Mystik University—an otherworldly college that promises to teach its young charges how to master their unique and often dangerous magickal abilities.

The classic magicians of the DC Universe are reimagined for a new era in Mystik U: Freshman Year Enchantments, collecting the three-issue miniseries from critically acclaimed novelist Alisa Kwitney (Cadaver & Queen, Till the Fat Lady Sings) and fan-favorite artist Mike Norton (Revival, Runaways), presented here for the first time as a young adult graphic novel.

HARLEY QUINN'S BUD AND LOU: TROUBLE TIMES TWO

Written by BEN HED

Art and cover by BEN HED

$12.99 US | 144 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-061-2

ON SALE 3/4/2025

When Harley's hyenas, Bud and Lou, are framed for stealing the Lasso of Truth, they're forced to team up with Super-Pets Ace and Jumpa. Hilarity ensues as the unlikely team sets off on an adventure that leads them from Oswald Cobblepot's penguins to Mr. Freeze's polar bears. Ben Hed brings his signature charm and humor to DC in this family-friendly graphic novel perfect for fans of his viral webcomic, Pixie and Brutus!

DCEASED: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE

$9.99 US | 216 pages | 5 1/2" x 8 1/2" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-163-3

ON SALE

Available Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Absolute Superman #2

Action Comics #1078

Batgirl #2

Batman #157

Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #2

Birds of Prey #16

DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandos #3

DC's Batman Smells, Robin Laid an Egg #1

Flash Comics #1 Facsimile Edition

JSA #2

Little Batman: Month One #2

Plastic Man No More! #4

Poison Ivy #28

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #131

Shazam! #18

The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #12

Two-Face #1

Available Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Action Comics #1079

Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #3

Batman and Robin #16

Batman: Dark Patterns #1

Batman: Full Moon #3

DC vs Vampires: World War V #5

Gotham City Sirens Uncovered #1

Green Lantern #18

Superwoman Special #1

Available Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Absolute Batman #3

Action Comics #1080

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3

Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #4

Batman and Robin: Year One #3

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #34

Catwoman #71

Challengers of the Unknown #1

Crisis on Infinite Earths #9 Facsimile Edition

Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter #6

Green Lantern/Green Arrow: World's Finest Special #1

Jenny Sparks #5

Milestone Universe: The Shadow Cabinet #2

Nightwing #121

The New Gods #1

The Question: All Along the Watchtower #2

Titans #18

Wonder Woman #16

Available Wednesday December 25, 2024

Absolute Wonder Woman #3

Action Comics #1081

Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #5

Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #4

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #20

Black Canary: The Best of the Best #2

DC Horror Presents… #3

Detective Comics #1092

Green Arrow #19

Green Lantern Dark #2

Harley Quinn #46

Justice League Unlimited #2

Metamorpho: The Element Man #1

Power Girl #16

Superman #21

The Flash #16

The Nice House by the Sea #6

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

DC Finest: Green Arrow: The Longbow Hunters

Green Lantern: War Journal Vol. 2: The Builder

Available Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Static: Shadows of Dakota

Available Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Absolute Power

Absolute Power: Origins

Absolute Power: Task Force VII

Batman '89

Batman and Robin by Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason Book Two

DC Finest: Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

Icon vs. Hardware

Milestone Compendium Four

Available Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Batman and Robin Vol. 2

Batman Vol. 4: The War of Jokes and Riddles (2025 Edition)

Batman/Superman: World's Finest Vol. 5: Secret Origins

DC Finest: Doom Patrol: The World's Strangest Heroes

Far Sector: The Deluxe Edition

Forever Evil Omnibus

Superman: Action Comics Vol. 3: Revenge of the Demon

The Boy Wonder

Available Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Batman: Knightfall Omnibus Vol. 2: Knightquest (2025 Edition)

Brave & Bold Vol. 2: The Book of Destiny (2025 Edition)

DC Finest: Harley Quinn: Birth of the Mirth

Justice Society of America Vol. 2: Long Live the JSA

Prez by Mark Russell and Ben Caldwell: The Deluxe Edition

Red Hood: The Hill

Shazam! Vol. 2: Moving Day

Available Tuesday, February 25, 2025

John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America

Available Tuesday, March 4, 2025

The Flash by Grant Morrison and Mark Millar: The Deluxe Edition

Batman Vol. 4: Dark Prisons

Harley Quinn's Bud and Lou: Trouble Times Two

Legion of Super-Heroes: The Great Darkness Saga Deluxe Edition (2025 Edition)

Mystik U: Freshman Year Enchantments

Available Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Batman: Off World

Available Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Absolute Superman: Red Son

Static: Season One: DC Compact Comics Edition

Available Tuesday, June 3, 2025

DCeased: DC Compact Comics Edition

Available Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Batwoman: Elegy: DC Compact Comics Edition

Available Tuesday, June 24, 2025

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Vol. 1: The Absolute Edition (2025 Edition)

Available Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Superman: Birthright: DC Compact Comics Edition

