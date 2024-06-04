Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller, failsafe, Zur-En-Arrh

Absolute Power Gossip: How Amanda Waller Gets Zur-En-Arrh (Spoilers)

Absolute Power Gossip: How Amanda Waller Gets Her Fingers On Batman's Backup Zur-En-Arrh (Spoilers)

Article Summary Amanda Waller controls the Zur-En-Arrh Batman in Absolute Power FCBD edition.

Zur-En-Arrh suffers a breakdown but is still part of Waller's plans in Batman #148.

Waller has resurrected someone to revive the hybrid Failsafe Batman.

The Amazo robots may host backup Zur-En-Arrh personalities from other Batmen.

In the Absolute Power Free Comic Book Day edition, the Zur-En-Arrh/Failsafe Batman was seemingly under the control of Amanda Waller, or certainly working very sympatico with her.

While running experiments on the inmates, after basically acquiring them all.

It didn't go that well.

Indeed, it hadn't for quite some time.

Even as it is part of some wider plan of Amanda Waller's.

So given the events of today's Batman #148, what gives? Talking of The Riddler, as revealed in today's Batman #148, it wasn't the only experiment with supervillains that Zur-En-Arrh had been conducting.

Working with Batman's mentor, and the man who helped split Zur-En-Arrh from Bruce Wayne, Daniel Capito. And as for why this Zur-En-Arrh is so compliant in Absolute Power…

… it did suffer a bit of a mental breakdown when Batman and Jason Todd were able to turn it against itself. Once decommissioned, maybe someone might have found a use for it? Such as Amanda Waller in Batman #148?

Okay, so that's what has been established up to now, what else has Bleeding Cool heard? Well, Amanda Waller does indeed inherit the destroyed Zur-En-Arrh/Failsafe hybrid. Along with her many superpowered individuals on staff, such as John Starr, Time Commander. Brought back from the dead and is now commissioned to do the same to Zur-En-Arrh by fixing the unfixable.

With Zur-En-Arrh working with Amanda Waller to gain access to the other Amazo robot bodies in which to download parallel Zur-En-Arrh backup personalities hosted by other Batmen from other dimensions…

I mean, he's not wrong, is he?

BATMAN #148 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

DARK PRISONS–FINALE It all comes down to this: Batman versus Batman! With Damian's life–and the future of Gotham–hanging in the balance, nothing can prepare either version of the Dark Knight for what's about to happen!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/04/2024

