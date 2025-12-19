Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: absolute universe, superman

Absolute Superman #14 Preview: Smallville's Fate Sealed

Absolute Superman #14 hits stores this Christmas Eve! Can Superman save Smallville from Ra's Al Ghul's catastrophic plans?

THE BATTLE OF KANSAS REACHES ITS CATASTROPHIC CONCLUSION! It has all been leading to this. The final battle against Ra's Al Ghul, for the fate of Smallville and the soul of Superman!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #14

DC Comics

1025DC0064

1025DC0065 – Absolute Superman #14 Gerald Parel Cover – $5.99

1025DC0066 – Absolute Superman #14 Elizabeth Torque Cover – $5.99

1025DC0067 – Absolute Superman #14 Nikolas Draper-Ivey Cover – $5.99

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

In Shops: 12/24/2025

SRP: $4.99

