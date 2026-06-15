Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring\

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring UK Concert Revealed

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert will be holding 25th Anniversary concerts, specifically in the United Kingdom

Article Summary The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert brings a 25th Anniversary UK tour this fall.

Dates run from November 20 to December 19, with stops in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and Dublin.

Fans will watch The Lord of the Rings on a 60ft HD screen as a live orchestra and chorus perform Howard Shore’s score.

London’s O2 hosts the UK’s biggest Fellowship concert yet, while several cities welcome the production for the first time.

Organizers for The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert have confirmed several dates will be happening in the UK this Fall. The event is being done to mark the 25th Anniversary of the first film, bringing it back as a major live film event where a live orchestra will play the entire score to the film from start to finish as you watch it unfold with the movie playing behind them. Between November 20 and December 19, the tour will hit several cities in the UK, including London, Glasgow, and Manchester, as well as visiting Ireland and Australia. We have more details about the lineup for you below, as tickets are now on sale.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Comcert Comes To The UK

Touring Dublin, London, Glasgow, Manchester, and Birmingham with matinee and evening performances in each city, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert brings one of cinema's most beloved blockbuster films to the arena stage. The production pairs the full film with a live performance of composer Howard Shore's Academy Award-winning score, performed by leading orchestras and choirs in each city.

The London performances at The O2 will be the largest staging of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert ever presented in the UK, while audiences in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham will have the chance to experience the production in their city for the first time. The tour sees The Fellowship of the Ring presented on a 60ft HD screen alongside a live performance of Howard Shore's score, brought to life by 239 musicians performing in perfect sync with the film. The full orchestra and chorus accompany every step of the journey, from the rolling hills of the Shire to the depths of Moria and beyond.

Widely regarded as one of the defining achievements in film music, Shore's score has topped Classic FM's Movie Music Hall of Fame for three consecutive years, cementing its place as one of the world's favorite film soundtracks. The film introduces us to Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), the lowly hobbit who is enlisted by the great wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen) to undertake an epic quest to save Middle-earth from the ever-growing forces of darkness. It's a mighty tale of myths and magic, greed and deception, courage and conviction, men and monsters, elves and dwarves… and the one ring that rules them all.

Since its release in 2001, The Fellowship of the Ring has remained one of the most influential blockbuster films ever made. The first chapter in a trilogy that continues to shape popular culture, its legacy can be seen everywhere: from internet memes and global fan communities to New Zealand's thriving screen tourism industry, the subsequent The Hobbit films, and further cinematic stories already in development.

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