Absolute Superman & Batman Top This Week's 25 Most Anticipated Comics

Article Summary Absolute Superman, Batman, and Absolute Green Lantern take the top spots in this week's anticipated comics list

Ultimate Wolverine and Ultimate Endgame break into the top five, besting some major DC releases

Amazing Spider-Man and Uncanny X-Men continue to outperform Marvel's most-hyped crossover events

Comics ranked by League of Comic Book Geeks pulls reveal trends and fan favorites among readers

DC Comics top the charts of anticipation with Absolute Superman, Batman and Absolute Green Lantern, with Ultimate Wolverine beating the Batman K.O. ti-in, and Ultimate Endgame. Amazing Spider-Man and Uncanny X-Men both beat the much hyped K.O. Boss Battle. And while Batgirl and Poison Ivy chart well, the launch of Magik And Colossus is far down… DC takes 4 of the top 5, Marvel has 4 of the top 10.

Absolute Superman #16 $4.99 Batman #6 $4.99 Absolute Green Lantern #11· $4.99 Ultimate Wolverine #14 $4.99 DC K.O.: Knightfight #4· $3.99 Ultimate Endgame #2 $4.99 The Amazing Spider-Man #21 $4.99 Uncanny X-Men #23 $4.99 DC K.O.: Boss Battle #1 $4.99 Batgirl #16 $3.99 Poison Ivy #41 $3.99 The Avengers #35 $3.99 Wolverine #15 $4.99 Spawn #372 $3.99 JSA #16 $3.99 The Department of Truth #35 $4.99 Magik and Colossus #1 $4.99 Batman / Static: Beyond #3 $4.99 The Nice House by the Sea #7 $3.99 Nova: Centurion #4 $3.99 All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider #7 $3.99 Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #1 $4.99 Logan: Black, White & Blood #2 $5.99 The Walking Dead Deluxe #130 $3.99 Sonic the Hedgehog #84· $4.99

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Twenty Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

