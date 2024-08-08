Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman, absolute universe

Absolute Superman's Cape Is Made From The Dust Of Krypton

At San Diego Comic-Con, Jason Aaron talked a lot about Absolute Superman... including what's up with Absolute Superman's cape.

Article Summary Jason Aaron reveals Absolute Superman's cape is made of Krypton's dust, giving it a unique, grainy appearance.

Absolute Superman debuts in Brazil, with a different backstory and challenges, staying true to his core identity.

Superman's Kansas origin is radically altered, reflecting Aaron's personal connection to the state.

The Absolute Universe reinterprets classic heroes, offering fresh perspectives while preserving their essence.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Jason Aaron talked a lot about Absolute Superman… as well as Turtles, Uncle Scrooge, Namor and everything else is writing for everyone else right now. And he told the Comic Source YouTube channel a few things he hadn't told anyone else. Such as what's with Absolute Superman's cape.

"The Cape is profoundly different. I'll give you one I'll give you one little kernel that I haven't told anybody yet. You can see the cape looks a little weird, looks different, it's kind of grainy. Superman is basically wearing the dust of Krypton, he's cloaked in the dust of his home planet."

As for his longer hair, "He doesn't have long hair just because long hair looks cool, that says something about his personality…. I wrote a big outline as a sort of bible of how I see him. This is how I see Krypton. Every part of it. That's one of my favourite things I've ever written."

And where the first issue will begin, "Issue one does not open in Metropolis, it doesn't open in Smallville, it opens in Brazil. It opens in a different location than we're used to seeing in Superman."

But what of Smallville? Jason Aaron is the first writer of an ongoing Superman comic from Kansas. And Absolute Superman will be be as well… but not as we know it. Krypton exploded, just as before but everything else is on the table. "What happened when he came here is different. The situation he's in when the book starts is different, without changing the heart of who Superman is… The heart of who that character is is very important to me. It's about not changing that, but changing everything else, everything that led this character. His entire journey is different in ways that'll be very very surprising. And when he starts meeting the other characters from his world. they're all in different places. Even who they are is very different in terms of the villains he fights… it's not about reinventing the wheel in terms of what makes Superman Superman, that part is intrinsic."

And as for Kansas, "you can assume his life in Kansas didn't go according to what we know. he's he's a guy with no family and no home, so he's here in this world without those things so that said like we just talked about. I'm a guy who's lived in Kansas for 24 years, so that part of his story is very very important to me, just that story that part of the story is going to be radically different than than what you know."

He knew that the Absolute line would "launch with Batman Superman and Wonder Woman… these guys should be more isolated and in danger than we've seen….There's no Superman family, there's no Batman family in the way that we know it"… "he doesn't even meet Batman yet so when we do bring those two characters together that'll be a big big moment"

As to the villains, "there'll be some that are familiar like characters that we usually associate with Superman, some we have never associated with Superman, but not left field, the villains he's fighting are intrinsically linked to who he is, where he's come from, where he's at. All those pieces fit together in a really specific way."

And he's laying out his Superman geek credentials. "I've still got my Superman NightLight from when I was a kid. I plug it in it still works, it smells a little bit like fire so I don't plug it in very often. I've still got the lump of kryptonite that I got from an ad in the back of an issue of DC Comics Presents. A green rock that you hold up to the light and then it glows a little bit. I've got my Superman The Movie trash can from 1979… It's me going back and reading so much more about Siegel and Shuster and who they were. Why they created that character, what that was originally? You look at all that and ask how you reinterpret that for not 1939 but 2024. So it feels like if we sat down yesterday and created Superman, this is what it would look like. That's the kind of driving mandate for the entire Absolute Universe as a whole. Let's reinterpret these things…"

