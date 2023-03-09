Acid Town & Noir Caesar Launch in TokyoPop Full May 2023 Solicits Acid Town, the dark "boys love" manga by Kyugo is joined by Noir Caesar showrun by NBL star Johnny Lee O'Bryant III, from TokyoPop in May 2023 solicits

Some folk thought that Acid Town, the dark "boys love" manga by Kyugo would not be translated into English, over content concerns. TokyoPop has, instead stepped up for their LoveXLove manga line. Launching in July, though in their May 2023 solicits, it is joined by the new OEL Noir Caesar line, showrun by NBA star Johnny Lee O'Bryant III. The full solicit list runs below.

ACID TOWN GN VOL 01 (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

MAR232294

(W) Kyugo

In a city where lawlessness rules, Yuki and his best friend Tetsu attempt to rob the headquarters of the local Seidoukai in order to steal money to pay for Yuki's little brother's hospital bill. The mission is a failure, but piques the interest of mob boss Kazutaka Hyodo. He offers Yuki a deal; come to visit him once a week, and he'll take care of his brother's fees. Yuki accepts this arrangement without question, and so makes his first visit. This book contains strong language and darker elements, including mentions of sexual violence, and discussion of abuse. It is not intended for anyone under 16 years of age.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 13.99

XOGENASYS GN VOL 01

TOKYOPOP – NOIR CAESAR

MAR232287

(W) Tre Mcintosh (A) Nikolas Draper-Ivey

The future has grown into a decadent, overcrowded gang-ridden cesspool. If you're not living uptown, you might as well be dead. Such is the case of Darius Smith, an artistic youth living in the hood, doing his best to avoid trouble and live life. Unfortunately, Darius has a hidden talent-he's an explosive fighter! This makes him the target of many gangs and pits him in many brawls, landing him in the sight of the honorable Timothy Mustafa, a powerful prince. XOGenaSYS is a successful gladiator sport fought with powered exoskeletons, and as the owner of one of the most successful teams in the country, Mustafa wants Darius to become his newest fighter. Can Darius become the next champion? Or will he fall like so many before him?

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 13.99

PRIMUS 7 GN VOL 01

TOKYOPOP – NOIR CAESAR

MAR232288

(W) Nic Macari

Seven and Silva Ajamu witness the deaths of their father and grandfather by the hands of Arthur Grove. They are saved by Viktor Espinoza, a former soldier, who raises them as his own. Viktor must teach the boys how to harness their power before it's too late. Meanwhile, Grove has a dark energy brewing inside him that can alter the balance of Primordia as we know it. Can the two brothers work together and unlock their full potential?

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 13.99

FORMERLY FALLEN DAUGHTER OF DUKE GN VOL 04

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

MAR232295

(W) Saki Ichibu (A) Ushio Shirotori

Claire Martino once had everything: a loving family, a crown prince fiancé, and a hopeful future using her family's inherited magic. Then, in an instant, she lost it all – and the culprit was her own beloved half-sister. As the daughter of the now-disgraced duke and scorned as a villainess, Claire leaves everything she knows and sets out on a journey to find her true self. But wait, isn't that the plot of the otome game New Start • Eternal Love on its hardest route?

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 12.99

HER ROYAL HIGHNESS SEEMS TO BE ANGRY GN VOL 05

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

MAR232296

(W) Neko Yotsuba (A) Kou Yatsuhashi

After discovering Cashaal's evil secret behind the creation of Black Magic and the poisoning miasma being wielded by the masked man named Sala, Zeke's locked-away memories of the past have also been released. If Zeke's memories are to be believed and he truly is the same Nao of Leticiel's past, does that mean Sala is in fact… Zeke's brother from another world?!In the final volume of the series, join Leticiel and Drossell, along with all their past and current companions, as they combine forces to finally end the torment of war that has haunted the kingdom for a thousand years.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13.99

YURI ESPOIR GN VOL 04 (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

MAR232297

(W) Mai Naoi

After finding out she is to be forced into an marriage of convenience as soon as she graduates high school, Kokoro sees her life ending before her eyes at her father's wishes. And so in her final year of high school, she decides to indulge in her love of other women, and create an incredible sketchbook of lesbian romance to leave behind as her legacy. As she observes the young women of her town, she learns more about their desires, their struggles, and the unpredictable whims of love.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MY COWORKER HAS A SECRET GN VOL 02

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

MAR232298

(W) Mushiro

Akari is an average 25-year-old office worker who harbors a secret she hides from her colleagues; she's a huge otaku, to the point that her obsession is ruining her financially! When her lunch is stolen by a pigeon, a kind, attractive stranger offers his homemade bento in its place, and after graciously accepting, Akari tells him the reason she's so destitute. Of course, she assumed she'd never see him again… but he's the newest hire at the company where she works! Will he keep her secret? And will she learn more about this kind-hearted man?

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 13.99

SENGOKU YOUKO GN VOL 02

TOKYOPOP

MAR232289

(W) Satoshi Mizukami

The world is divided into two factions: humans and monsters called katawara. Despite being a katawara, Tama loves humans and vows to protect them from evil, even if it means fighting her own kind. Her brother Jinka, however, hates humans, despite mostly being one. The siblings are joined by a cowardly swordsman named Shinsuke, who wants to learn how to become strong. The people they meet, places they see, and creatures they battle will be legendary!

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 13.99

FOX & LITTLE TANUKI GN VOL 06

TOKYOPOP

MAR232290

(W) Mi Tagawa

After 300 years, the gods that imprisoned Senzou the black fox for his arrogance finally set him free. There is only one condition – he can't have any of his supernatural abilities back until he successfully helps a tanuki pup named Manpachi become one of their magical assistants. Unfortunately for Senzou, there's no cheating when it comes to completing his task! The magic beads around his neck make sure he can't wander too far from his charge or shirk his duties, and so… Senzou the once-great Fox Spirit must now figure out how to be an actually-great babysitter to a mischievous little tanuki or risk being stuck without his powers forever!

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 12.99