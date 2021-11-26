Action Comics #1037 Preview: Superman vs. Mongul's Large Adult Son

In Friday Night Previews, we take all of the Marvel and DC previews coming out next week, lovingly construct articles out of them using state-of-the-art computer algorithms, and then add our secret ingredient: clickbait headlines and SEO-rich keyword text. The result: perfection, if by perfection, you understand it to mean a lower article quota for your pal Jude Terror and a sneak peek at next week's comics for you. We win. You win. We only really care that we win, but the other is a nice bonus for you. You're welcome. LEt's kick off the Black Friday edition of Friday Night Previews with a preview of Action Comics #1037, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. The Warworld Saga continues in this issue, with Superman taking the fight to Mongul's large adult son, also called Mongul. And you thought Donald Trump Jr. was bad! You should see Mongul Jr.'s twitter feed!

ACTION COMICS #1037

DC Comics

0921DC092

0921DC093 – ACTION COMICS #1037 CVR B JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Shawn Aldridge (A) Miguel Mendonca, Adriana Melo (CA) Daniel Sampere

The Warworld Saga, Part II, and THE FACE-OFF YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY finally face MONGUL and his champions head-on! The fates of Warworld and all who live under Mongul's rule hang in the balance…but He Who Holds All Chains is better prepared than Superman knows. Not everyone walks away from this one!

In Shops: 11/30/2021

SRP: $4.99

