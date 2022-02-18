Action Comics #1040 Preview: Superman Not a Fan of Sibling Rivalry

When Mongul tries to start some family drama, Superman is forced to intervene in this preview of Action Comics #1040, in stores Tuesday from DC. Will they go one-on-one in the arena? Personally, we'd at least have brought a steel chair. Check out the preview below.
ACTION COMICS #1040
DC Comics
(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Shawn Aldridge (A) Riccardo Federici, Adriana Melo (CA) Daniel Sampere
Superman has become a force to be reckoned with inside Warworld's arena, and Mongul questions his decision to keep his enemies alive. As Superman's new Phaelosian ally Kryl-Ux teaches him new ways to fight without powers, he starts to win Warzoons over to his cause…but someone within his inner circle finds their allegiances tested. Meanwhile, the elusive Midnighter uses his talents to find the missing members of the Authority.
In Shops: 2/22/2022
SRP: $4.99
