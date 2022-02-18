Action Comics #1040 Preview: Superman Not a Fan of Sibling Rivalry

When Mongul tries to start some family drama, Superman is forced to intervene in this preview of Action Comics #1040, in stores Tuesday from DC. Will they go one-on-one in the arena? Personally, we'd at least have brought a steel chair. Check out the preview below.

ACTION COMICS #1040

DC Comics

1221DC047

1221DC048 – ACTION COMICS #1040 CVR B JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

1221DC049 – ACTION COMICS #1040 CVR C ALEXIS FRANKLIN BLACK HISTORY MONTH CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Shawn Aldridge (A) Riccardo Federici, Adriana Melo (CA) Daniel Sampere

Superman has become a force to be reckoned with inside Warworld's arena, and Mongul questions his decision to keep his enemies alive. As Superman's new Phaelosian ally Kryl-Ux teaches him new ways to fight without powers, he starts to win Warzoons over to his cause…but someone within his inner circle finds their allegiances tested. Meanwhile, the elusive Midnighter uses his talents to find the missing members of the Authority.

In Shops: 2/22/2022

SRP: $4.99

