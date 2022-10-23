Action Comics #1048 Preview: The Art of Persuasion

Every time Metallo thinks he's out, Lex Luthor tries to drag him back in in this preview of Action Comics #1048.

ACTION COMICS #1048

DC Comics

0822DC077

0822DC078 – Action Comics #1048 David Lapham Cover – $5.99

0822DC079 – Action Comics #1048 Ivan Tao Cover – $5.99

0822DC833 – Action Comics #1048 Riccardo Federici Cover – $5.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Mike Perkins, David Lapham (CA) Steve Beach

"KAL-EL RETURNS" PART 3—THE EPIC CROSSOVER BETWEEN ACTION COMICS AND SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL CONTINUES! Superman, Supergirl, Steel, and the rest of the Super-Family have brought the Phaelosian refugees to the Fortress of Solitude, but before they can show the newcomers the ropes of heroics on planet Earth, a sneak attack from above turns the Arctic tundra into a war zone! Plus, the march toward Action Comics #1050 continues when Lex Luthor presents a disturbing deal to Metallo…

In Shops: 10/25/2022

SRP: $4.99

