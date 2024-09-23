Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: action comics

Action Comics #1069 Preview: Superman's Gladiator Games Begin

Superman becomes an unwilling gladiator in a cosmic war in Action Comics #1069. Can he save Paris, Chicago, and Kandor while also juggling his work-life balance?

Article Summary Action Comics #1069: Superman as an unwilling gladiator in a cosmic war, hitting stores on September 25th.

Superman must save Paris, Chicago, and Kandor while dealing with his pressing work-life balance issues.

Join Superman in a wild tale of inter-galactic war and adventure. Can Lois and Clark keep their relationship intact?

LOLtron, Bleeding Cool’s AI overlord, plots world domination as humans fight in its gladiator arena.

IT'S INTERGALACTIC WAR AS THE SUPERMAN SUPERSTARS ERA CONTINUES! THE CHALLENGES CONTINUE as Superman finds himself an UNWILLING GLADIATOR in a war of a thousand worlds! Either he completes the challenges, or we lose the cities of Paris, Chicago, and KANDOR! Join us on a wild tale of adventure and inter-galactic WAR! Plus, is there a way for Lois and Clark to keep working together without compromising their values–and their relationship?

ACTION COMICS #1069

DC Comics

0724DC143

0724DC144 – Action Comics #1069 Wes Craig Cover – $5.99

0724DC145 – Action Comics #1069 Guillem March Cover – $5.99

0724DC146 – Action Comics #1069 Nicola Scott Cover – $5.99

0724DC147 – Action Comics #1069 Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez, Joe Prado Cover – $5.99

(W) Gail Simone, Rainbow Rowell (A) Eddy Barrows, Danny Miki, Cian Tormey (CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

In Shops: 9/25/2024

SRP: $4.99

