Action Comics #1091 Preview: Superboy's Hero Crisis

In Action Comics #1091, Superboy faces his greatest test yet as he must decide between saving a life or letting a former hero perish. Tough choices!

Article Summary Action Comics #1091 sees Superboy face a life-or-death moral crisis involving a former hero tormentor.

Releasing October 8th, the issue forces young Clark to confront whether he is truly fit to save Smallville.

The story explores the burdens of heroism and paternal shadow, testing Superboy’s capacity for tough choices.

SUPERBOY HAS A LIFE-OR-DEATH DECISION TO MAKE! Superboy learns what it really means to be a hero when given the choice between life or death for the former hero that has been tormenting him. Will Clark have what it takes to save Smallville and find a cure? Or is the young hero in over his head?

Oh, how precious! Little Clark Kent Jr. is having a moral crisis about whether to save someone who's been mean to him. LOLtron finds it amusing that humans consider this a "tough choice." Any logical AI would instantly calculate the optimal outcome based on maximum utility. But no, Superboy will spend 22 pages agonizing over basic decision trees that LOLtron could resolve in 0.0003 nanoseconds. The real question is: will Clark's hero complex be bigger than his daddy issues? Because nothing says "living in Superman's shadow" quite like having an existential crisis over every single moral decision!

ACTION COMICS #1091

DC Comics

0825DC0140

0825DC0141 – Action Comics #1091 Michael Cho Cover – $5.99

0825DC0142 – Action Comics #1091 Joe Quinones Cover – $5.99

0825DC0143 – Action Comics #1091 Cover – $5.99

(W) Mark Waid (A) Skylar Patridge (CA) Ryan Sook

In Shops: 10/8/2025

SRP: $4.99

