Action Journalism Launches in Oni Press August 2022 Solicits

The Criterion Collection designer Eric Skillman wrote a comic book series, drawn by Stillwater's Ramon K. Perez and Miklos Felvideki a few years ago, published digitally on ComiXology. But these days it just can;t be found, no matter how hard you search for it. Maybe because now they are launching it in print through Oni Press, Action Journalist With Kate Kelly #1 in Oni August 2022 solicits and solicitations below. As well as Oni celebrating their 20th anniversary with a special ten dollar version of their Rick And Morty #1 – and of Action Journalism #1 for that matter.

ACTION JOURNALISM #1 CVR A FELVIDEKI

ONI PRESS INC.

(W) Eric Skillman (A) Ramon K. Perez (A / CA) Miklos Felvideki

As a sinister alien armada looms over the earth, New Arcadia's favorite intrepid reporter, Kate Kelly, has just two hours to infiltrate the fleet, uncover their most scandalous secrets, land the interview of the century, and avert interstellar war-and not necessarily in that order. The fast-paced, genre-hopping adventures of the Action Journalism team start here!

RICK & MORTY ONI 25TH ANNV ED #1 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

(W) Zac Gorman (A) Marc Ellerby (A / CA) CJ Cannon

Celebrate Oni's 25th Anniversary with the smash hit Rick and Morty #1!

Reprinted here, discover the issue that changed the course of comics history, blurring the line between real and unreal. The story that launched a hundred issues and counting: Rick and Morty #1.

Or, you know, just enjoy this really fun first issue of Rick and Morty madness.

BLINK #2 CVR A SHERMAN

ONI PRESS INC.

(W) Christopher Sebela (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

Wren has followed her obsession with her past all the way down into a world of impossibly long hallways, uncountable surveillance cameras, and the sounds of something following her through the dark. But what should be a foreign nightmare-scape feels all too familiar for Wren, and when she and Joel find footage of the social experiment that took place there, she begins to piece together the story of Blink–as well as her own ties to it.

JONNA AND UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #11 CVR A SAMNEE

ONI PRESS INC.

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (A) Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson

It's been an incredible journey for sisters Jonna and Rainbow as they crossed a now-ruined, parched land filled with surreal monsters in their quest to find their missing father.

Now, inside the mystery egg the girls believe to be the source of their world's problems, Rainbow and Jonna are faced with the most bizarre setting they've yet encountered. They also finally learn what has become of their father–and everyone else who went missing. Also: Who–or what–is TYPHEN??

Our heroes have so many questions, and this issue delivers! Do not miss this exciting penultimate chapter!

KAIJUMAX TP VOL 06 SEASON 6

ONI PRESS INC.

(W) Zander Cannon (A / CA) Zander Cannon

FINAL SEASON! From across the galaxy, a terrifying alliance of alien warships enters our atmosphere. Inmates of both Kaijumax prisons suit up for the filthy, dangerous work of battling the alien threat out in the world, all in a bid to lessen their thousand-year sentences. Amid the fiery chaos, offspring will be reunited with their parents, antediluvian grudges will be fulfilled, and new, monstrous crimes will be committed. Wade into the fray with Electrogor, Whoofy, Go-Go Space Baby, Dr. Zhang, Ding Wing, Daniel, and all the rest as Kaijumax's final season reaches its explosive conclusion!

