Adam Glass & Bernard Chang's Blood Train at Ninth Circle/Image Comics

Adam Glass, Bernard Chang and Dave Sharpe's Blood Train at Ninth Circle from Image Comics in January 2025's solicitations.

The Ninth Circle is a new creator-owned horror imprint from Garth Ennis, Marguerite Bennett, Joe Pruett, Ram V, Adam Glass, Michael Bogner, David Stone and Kimberly Steward. Their first title, published through Image Comics in December is Freddie The Fix which Bleeding Cool showed off last month. Their second title is in January 2024's Image Comics solicits, Blood Train by Adam Glass, Bernard Chang and Dave Sharpe.

BLOOD TRAIN (ONE-SHOT)

STORY ADAM GLASS

ART / COVER A BERNARD CHANG

COVER B (1:10) MICHAEL GAYDOS

TRIM SIZE: THIS ONE-SHOT WILL BE PERFECT BOUND, MAGAZINE TRIM SIZE (8.5" x 10.875") & FEATURE A CARDSTOCK COVER

28 Days Later meets The Ruins in this high-stakes standalone horror story. After backpacking through Asia, a group of friends climb aboard the Siberian Express to start their journey home. Little do they know, they've bought a one-way ticket to hell, as one of them has been infected with a bioweapon that will turn them into a monster who will slaughter everyone on the train. And the bioweapon will start World War Three if it reaches its destination in Europe. Now, these friends must make a difficult choice: kill someone they love to save the world or die trying. From NINTH CIRCLE, bringing you the BEST horror each month by the industry's TOP creative talent! JANUARY 29 48 PAGES FC T+ $7.99