Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: garth ennis, mike perkins

Garth Ennis and Mike Perkins Bring Freddie Fix to Image Comics

Freddie Fix is a new comic book from Garth Ennis, and Mike Perkins, being published by Image Comics in December 2024.

Article Summary Freddie Fix, a new horror comic by Garth Ennis and Mike Perkins, hits Image Comics in December 2024.

Ennis, co-creator of The Boys and Preacher, teams with Swamp Thing artist Perkins for this one-shot story.

Freddie Fix blends elements of The Boys with Ray Donovan, featuring werewolves, vampires, zombies, and more.

Ninth Circle launches with Freddie Fix, delivering standalone, bone-chilling tales of terror and mayhem.

Freddie Fix is a new comic book from co-creator of The Boys, Crossed, Hitman, The Darkness and Preacher, Garth Ennis, and Swamp Thing artist Mike Perkins. And part of Image Comics' December 2024 solicits and solicitations.

FREDDIE FIX (ONE-SHOT) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240418

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Mike Perkins

A twisted horror tale from Garth Ennis (the legendary creator of The Boys and Preacher) and Mike Perkins (Bat-man: First Knight, Swamp Thing)! Hollywood After Dark-werewolves, vampires, zombies, aliens, bogeymen, predators, and… things. They all have their kinks, and they all get in deep shit. They all call Freddie… to fix it. The horror-skewed intersection of The Boys and Ray Donovan. The debut offering from Ninth Circle, the creator-owned, creator-driven, horror showcase of standalone bone-chilling tales of terror and mayhem! NOTE: this one-shot will be perfect bound, magazine trim size (8 1/2" x 10 7/8") & feature a cardstock cover.In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: $7.99

Garth Ennis is a Northern Irish-American comics writer, best known for the Vertigo series Preacher with artist Steve Dillon, his nine-year run on Marvel Comics' Punisher franchise, and The Boys with artist Darick Robertson. He has collaborated with artists such as Dillon and Glenn Fabry on Preacher, John McCrea on Hitman, Marc Silvestri on The Darkness, and Carlos Ezquerra on both Preacher and Hitman. Ennis began his comic-writing career on his nineteenth birthday in 1989, with the series Troubled Souls in the British anthology Crisis drawn by Ennis' friend John McCrea. It spawned a more comedic sequel, For a Few Troubles More, and then span off into Dicks, published by Bleeding Cool's own publisher Avatar Press, which published a number of Ennis comics over the years, including Crossed.

Michael Perkins is a British comic book artist known for his inking work and full art duties on comic books such as Ed Brubaker's run on Captain America, Ruse, Stephen King's The Stand and The Swamp Thing. After attending the Bournville College of Art, Birmingham, England he set himself up as a self-employed artist and pursued work in comics. Both have had extensive work published for 2000AD.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!