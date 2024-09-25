Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: ninth circle, ram v

Garth Ennis, Marguerite Bennett & Ram V's Image Imprint Ninth Circle

Garth Ennis, Marguerite Bennett, Joe Pruett, Ram V and Adam Glass' new Image Comics horror imprint Ninth Circle.

Article Summary Announcing Ninth Circle, a horror imprint by Garth Ennis, Marguerite Bennett, Joe Pruett, Ram V, and Adam Glass.

Ninth Circle's debut comic, Freddie the Fix by Garth Ennis and Mike Perkins, arrives in December 2024.

The imprint aims to redefine horror with stories inspired by classic horror books, films, and comics.

Ninth Circle promises monthly releases featuring top creators like Bennett, Pruett, Ennis, V, and Glass.

The Ninth Circle of Hell is that of treachery, those who betrayed those close to them, stuck in the frozen lake of Cocytus, the most famous member being Judas Iscariot. But also the Ninth Circle is a new creator-owned horror imprint from Garth Ennis, Marguerite Bennett, Joe Pruett, Ram V, Adam Glass, alongside strategic advisor and founder Michael Bogner (SVP of Legal Affairs at ABGO), and company representative David Stone. Ninth Circle's lead investor is Kimberly Steward of Manchester By The Sea and Suspiria, and her production company K Period Media will partner with Ninth Circle to produce select titles.

The first book for December is Freddie The Fix published through Image Comics which Bleeding Cool showed off last week. And joins other imprints there such as Giant Generator, Ghost Machine and Skybound.

Here's the PR… PR agents only make it to the seventh level of hell, as I understand it.

"Taking inspiration from Dante, who created nine circles of Hell in Inferno, Ninth Circle is set to redefine genre storytelling by combining the visionary creativity and expertise of these incredibly talented storytellers. No capes, no tights, and no romance (unless, of course, that romance includes murder, blood, and mayhem). "In the spirit of the horror books, TV, and films we grew up with and loved, from comic books like Eerie and The Vault of Horror, to Bram Stoker's Dracula and the novels of the legendary Stephen King, through the Hammer films, Alien, and the iconic Universal Monsters, Ninth Circle will bring cutting edge, terrifying stories to the insatiable fans of horror. The new publisher promises to deliver intensely creative books that explore all of the dark avenues of the horror genre, including the paranormal and demonic, slashers, creatures, psychological, and even a dash of comedy, all coming straight to readers from the deepest depths of Hell. "Ninth Circle's debut title, Freddie the Fix by Garth Ennis, is a darkly humorous and horrific series that follows Freddie, a fixer who cleans up the messes left behind by the monstrous stars of Hollywood: werewolves, vampires, zombies, aliens, bogeymen, predators, and…things. They all have their vices, they all get in deep trouble. Enter Freddie…to fix it. Illustrated by legendary artist Mike Perkins (Ed Brubaker's Captain America run, Stephen King's The Stand and Swamp Thing) and featuring Ennis's signature gritty storytelling, biting wit, and reverence for genre, Freddie the Fix is an unforgettable addition to the world of graphic storytelling. Freddie the Fix will hit shelves December 11 at comic stores nationwide and digitally through major platforms. "I've always been a big horror fan." said Garth Ennis, co-founder of Ninth Circle. "With Freddie the Fix, I hope to shock, thrill, and entertain our fans (and maybe give them a laugh or two along the way)." "Adam Glass adds, "Ninth Circle is all about embracing the horror genre in all its forms. With Garth's unparalleled ability to craft unforgettable worlds; Ram, Marguerite and Joe's daring eye for pushing the boundaries of the medium; and my own experience in storytelling across multiple mediums, we can't wait to share these stories with fans." "Ninth Circle prioritizes quality over quantity. Starting in December with Freddie the Fix, the publisher will deliver beautifully printed double-shot books each month. Each issue contains a stand-alone tale of terror with a beginning, middle, and end. As a company founded by artists for artists, Ninth Circle intends to be a home (or perhaps haunted house) for all artists; a creative hub where established and up-and-coming writers and artists can probe their imagination to deliver new, exciting, and terrifying narratives to audiences. "Ninth Circle has already planned the release of more terrifying comics including works by Marguerite Bennett, illustrated by 2024 Eisner Hall of Fame inductee Jill Thompson (Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, the Scary Godmother series and Wonder Woman), a tale by Joe Pruett, illustrated by Butch Guice (The Flash, Winter Soldier and Birds of Prey), and a story by Adam Glass, illustrated by Bernard Chang (X-Men, Deadpool and Superman). More titles from Garth Ennis, Ram V and many others are already slated to drop in 2025, solidifying the publisher's position as a key player in the horror genre."

And let's have another look at Freddie The Fix as well.

Freddie The Fix by Garth Ennis and Mike Perkins, first title for Ninth Circle

Freddie The Fix is a new comic book from co-creator of The Boys, Crossed, Hitman, The Darkness and Preacher, Garth Ennis, and Swamp Thing artist Mike Perkins. And part of Image Comics' December 2024 solicits and solicitations.

FREDDIE THE FIX (ONE-SHOT) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240418

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Mike Perkins

A twisted horror tale from Garth Ennis (the legendary creator of The Boys and Preacher) and Mike Perkins (Bat-man: First Knight, Swamp Thing)! Hollywood After Dark-werewolves, vampires, zombies, aliens, bogeymen, predators, and… things. They all have their kinks, and they all get in deep shit. They all call Freddie… to fix it. The horror-skewed intersection of The Boys and Ray Donovan. The debut offering from Ninth Circle, the creator-owned, creator-driven, horror showcase of standalone bone-chilling tales of terror and mayhem! NOTE: this one-shot will be perfect bound, magazine trim size (8 1/2" x 10 7/8") & feature a cardstock cover.In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: $7.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!