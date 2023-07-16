Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DSTLRY, ebay, The Devil's Cut

Advance Sales Of The Devils Cut #1 From DSTLRY Going For Hundreds

The 1:100 Mominu X Junko Vinyl Figure variant cover of The Devils Cut #1 by Mizuno has sold in advance on eBay for $300.

The new print-to-digital comic book publisher formed from the bones of Comixology, Dstlry, is to launch at San Diego Comic-Con with their The Devil's Cut one-shot. The Devil's Cut one-shot will also then be sold by DSTLRY to comic book stores in August and will debut eleven comics before they all become their own ongoing series, 88 oversized pages for a $9.99 cover price.

The 1:100 Mominu X Junko Vinyl Figure The Devil's Cut variant cover by Mizuno has sold multiple copies in advance on eBay from between $250 to $300.

The 1:75 variant The Devil's Cut cover by Mirka Andolfo has sold copies for $135.

The 1:50 variant cover by Joelle Jones has sold copies for $98.

The 1:25 variant cover by Tula Lotay for $45.

The 1:10 variant cover by Becky Cloonan for $20.

While copies of the standard cover by Jock have been selling in advance for the cover price $10.

And the Jamie McKelvie open order cover for $12.

There are also two limited store exclusive The Devil's Cut covers, currently unsold on eBay, one by Dani Strips limited to 350 copies for $120… from Rabbit Comics.

And one by Ariela Kristantina limited to 88 copies going for $500 from Komic Korner.

There is also the secret Lee Garbett cover for The Devil's Cut being sent to any store that hangs The Devil's Cut poster up (which they sent out early this month). This may be a greater incentive to hang that poster up and post it on social media.

The eight stories from The Devil's Cut that will be expanded into full DSTLRY series include:

"Spectregraph" by James Tynion IV, Christian Ward, and Aditya Bidikar

"Shepherd" by Marc Bernardin, Ariela Kristantina, Lee Loughridge, and Bernardo Brice

"8 Rules to Make It Out in One Piece" by Elsa Charretier, PK Colinet, Nick Filardi, and Clayton Cowles

"A Blessed Day" by Mirka Andolfo, Fabio Amelia, Arancia Studio, and Steve Orlando

"The Stowaway" by Jock

"Deleted Scene, #2" by Brian Azzarello, Eduardo Risso, and Jared K. Fletcher

"White Boat" by Scott Snyder, Francesco Francavilla, Andworld Design, and Tyler Jennes

"What Blighted Flame Burns in Thee?" by Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay, and Richard Starkings

