Adventures Of Adrienne James Launches in Heavy Metal August Solicits

The Adventures Of Adrienne James #1 by Matt Medney and Geraldo Borges is the big new launch title from Heavy Metal in their August 2021 solicits and solicitations, as well as Chasing The Dragon from Denton Tipton and Mentor3…

ADVENTURES OF ADRIENNE JAMES #1 (OF 12)

(W) Matt Medney (A / CA) Geraldo Borges

High adventure among the stars! In a far-off galaxy obsessed with rarity and the exotic treasures of a million worlds, thousands of treasure hunting factions vie for the rarest treasure of them all – the fabulous and mysterious E-Ra-Du! Long rumored to be the source of ultimate power and hidden somewhere in the galaxy by the long-lost Elders, the E-Ra-Du holds the key to dominance over the cosmos. The star-scattered secrets leading to it and the spoils it promises have long been lost over eons. And now AeroJ, capital of the galaxy, is rocked by the death of the leader of the virtuous Lumans, Waldun Li, while he and his partner, the intrepid and infamous Adrienne James, were hot on the trail of the E-Ra-Du! Still reeling from his shocking death, Adrienne, who must now take on the mantle of High Luman is about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime – which begins, of course, at her own funeral.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: 2.99

BLACK BEACON #2 (OF 6)

(W) Ryan Lindsay (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

After arriving at what was supposed to be salvation, Niko explores plates of the Dyson Sphere to discover the only currency available is survival. Just because she's on the other side of the universe doesn't mean she's going to find acceptance or assistance in any greater volume than what she left behind on Earth. Among the arcane healers and war-mongering aliens of this intergalactic refugee station, Niko will need to figure out who she can trust, and if she can trust herself to make that decision.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: 2.99

CHASING THE DRAGON TP

(W) David Tipton (A) Menton3

New York Times-bestselling writer Denton J. Tipton and celebrated painter menton3 explore a dark fantasy world ravaged by the rampant abuse of a drug made from the blood of dragons. When two young slaves discover a terrible secret that could change the course of the world, will a meek alchemist's apprentice and a drug-addled concubine survive long outside their cages? For fans of The Witcher and Breaking Bad.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 19.99

COLD DEAD WAR TP

(W) George C. Romero

Trained to kill enemies of American democracy and freedom, the Cold Dead teammates continue to carry on their mission, even now, long after they'd already given their lives to the cause. A horror-war series set across the past, present and future, a freak occurrence reanimates an island of freshly killed soldiers in the wake of the Battle of Midway in World War II.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 19.99

EVA GN

(W) Marco Turini (A) Marco Turini

The surface of the Earth became uninhabitable and humans had to find refuge in the bowels of the planet. In Janis, capital of the fourth and last underground level, survival involves repairing bodies with electronic components. This is where E.V.A. lives and she plans to break the law to cross the levels that separate her from the sun. At the end of this perilous adventure, an unbearable truth awaits her… E.V.A. is unaware that her escapade is part of a plan of which she is the key element. Those who hold the cards of her destiny have planned everything.

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: 10.99

HEAVY METAL #309 CVR A JILESEN (MR)

JUN211574 – HEAVY METAL #309 CVR B FUNG (MR) – 13.99

(W) George C. Romero, Ron Marz, Ryan Lindsay, Matt Medney, Dave Erwin, Armitano, Sebastian Piriz, German Ponce, Diego Yapur (CA) Tom Jilesen

In space no one can… Deny that Heavy Metal publishes the best sci-fi in the galaxy! The proof is in the (alien) pudding… Segments by Richard Malka & Juan Giménez, Black Beacon by Ryan K. Lindsay & Sebastian P riz, Dark Wing by Matthew Medney and Germán Ponce, and The Adventures of Adrienne James by Medney and Geraldo Borges. However, if you see dead (fictional) people everywhere we also got you covered… The Rise by George C. Romero and Diego Yapur, Maiden by Michelle & Bart Sears, Swamp God by Ron Marz and Armitano, and Savage Circus by Brendan Columbus and Al Barrionuevo!

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: 13.99

MODERN FRANKENSTEIN #5 CVR A VIECELI & BOWLAND (MR)

JUN211576 – MODERN FRANKENSTEIN #5 CVR B 10 COPY INCV HOELZEMANN (

(W) Paul Cornell (CA) Pippa Bowland (A / CA) Emma Vieceli

As the body count rises, Elizabeth's relationship with Dr. Frankenstein begins bursting at the seams. Will love tear them apart? A twisted horror/romance that walks a fine line between attraction and fear.

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: 3.99

NEVER NEVER #2 (OF 5)

(W) Marc McCann (A) Phil Buckenham (CA) Christopher Lair

Winter is seduced by the boy-sprite, Petros, off to the Never, Never. A place where children never grow up and adults are the enemy. What would such a place look like? Where resources are scarce. Time passes, but age is obsolete. War with adults, starved and insane from constant battle, is the norm. What would age-less boys free of civility and role-models be willing to do to survive. To live Forever. A young girl will face her greatest test; an island full of immortal cannibals with a dark secret that sustains its existence, in the most unnatural and awful of ways.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SLEEPER GN

(W) Rodolfo Santullo (A) Carlos Aon

The planet's gone to hell. Resources, completely exhausted. While the poor live overcrowded, the rich acquire the possibility of a space program. They buy cryogenization procedures and are launched into space, for a better life. But… What if you get ripped off? Post-apocalyptic science fiction meets closed-room mysteries.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: 17.99

SUNEATER TP VOL 01 (MAR218481)

(W) Dylan Sprouse, Joe Harris, Joseph Illidge (A) Diego Yapur

Ninth century Norway is a land of bloody civil strife, fanatical religious upheaval, and exploration. At the center of this historic tale of war, peril, and atonement is the warrior Kveldulf Bjalfisson, a father who in a desperate attempt to take back his son from King Harald, his sworn enemy, fully embraces his addiction to the parasite Garm, with terrifying results.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: 17.99

SUNEATER TP VOL 02

(W) Dylan Sprouse, Joe Harris, Joseph Illidge (A) Diego Yapur

In a desperate quest to take his son back from King Harald of Norway, the warrior Kveldulf fully embraces his addiction to the parasite wolf Garm, with terrifying results.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 14.99

TAARNA ELEMENTS ONE SHOT

(W) Dave Erwin, Matt Medney (A / CA) Butch Guice

Originally published in Heavy Metal Magazine this story follows Taarna's past to its current bold new direction.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 2.99