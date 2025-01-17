Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Atha Prime, marc guggenheim

After Forty Years, Atha Prime Comes To Star Wars: Jedi Knights

After forty years, the character of Atha Prime finally comes to Star Wars: Jedi Knight, from Marc Guggenheim and Madibek Musabekov.

Article Summary Atha Prime makes a long-awaited debut in Star Wars: Jedi Knights comic series.

Originally an '80s action figure, Atha Prime becomes a canon villain opposing the Republic.

Art by Madibek Musabekov, with covers from John Tyler Christopher and Ramon Rosanas.

Series explores Jedi missions before The Phantom Menace with new and familiar characters.

Atha Prime, a character originally designed for a '80s Star Wars action figure line that never materialized, makes his long overdue canon debut in Star Wars: Jedi Knights, the new comic series by Marc Guggenheim and Madibek Musabekov launching on the 5th March. March the fifth be with you…

Inspired by unused Return of the Jedi concept art, Ataha Prime was planned to be the main villain for an unreleased Kenner toy line in the '80s, one that was intended to continue the success of Star Wars action figures following the release of the Original Trilogy films. Now, decades later, Ataha Prime will officially debut in Marvel's upcoming Star Wars: Jedi Knights. The character will be introduced as a mysterious planet's tyrannical ruler who boldly opposes the Republic and the Jedi Order. Ataha Prime is spotlighted on John Tyler Christopher's Action Figure Variant Cover for Star Wars: Jedi Knights #1 and will also be featured on Ramon Rosanas' Foil Variant Cover. Atha Prime was also previously teased on Rosanas' "Sneak Preview" variant cover for Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #1. "While developing the series, Marc discovered this deep cut—the antagonist from Kenner's unrealized The Epic Continues toy line," Editor Mark Paniccia explained. "We saw the original design and were immediately sold. What a cool character to bring into canon and what a perfect book to do it in!"

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #1 – 75960621106700111

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by RAHZZAH

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER – 75960621106700151

Foil Variant Cover by RAMON ROSANAS – 75960621106700171

On Sale 3/5

Star Wars: Jedi Knights takes place before The Phantom Menace and stars legendary Prequel Trilogy icons like Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and more, including fan-favorite characters and all-new Jedi. Each thrilling issue follows a different Jedi duo on pivotal missions throughout the galaxy, with an overarching threat binding them together. Who is the mysterious new villain targeting Qui-Gon Jinn for death, and how will it force the Jedi Order to evolve for a new age?

