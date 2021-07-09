Ahoy Comics Signs Up With Lunar Distribution

First there was half of DC Comics. Then there was all of DC Comics. Then there was Scout Comics. And now there is Ahoy Comics, joining the Lunar Distribution family. Lunar told comic book retailers today "We would like to welcome Ahoy Comics to Lunar Distribution. We will have their full line of periodical titles starting with October releases. Until then, we have Snelson #1 on FOC this weekend and Snelson #2 was added to July's initial order offerings." And Ahoy Comcis stated "Ahoy Comics is adding Lunar as a direct market distributor for its single-issue comics. (Please note that Lunar is not distributing AHOY trade paperbacks)." And here's the proof if proof were needed.

Ahoy Comics was founded in 2018 by publisher Hart Seely, editors Tom Peyer and Stuart Moore, and chief creative officer Frank Cammuso. At its launch, Ahoy sought to distinguish itself from other comics publishers by including additional "backup material" in each periodical issue, such as prose and poetry features. It launched with The Wrong Earth by Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle, High Heaven by Peyer and Greg Scott, and Captain Ginger by Stuart Moore and June Brigman; and the anthology Edgar Allan Poe's Snifter of Terror. Following DC Comics' decision not to publish the announced limited series Second Coming by Mark Russell and Richard Pace due to creative differences over the controversial subject matter – it features Jesus Christ in the context of a superhero universe – the series was announced for publication by Ahoy. And now being distributed by DC Comics exclusive distributor!

A year ago, as shutdowns affected Diamond Comic Distributors and many comic book stores, DC Comics chose to set up two new comic book distributors from their two biggest retail accounts, DCBS in New Haven, Indiana, and Midtown Comics, in New York, both with an existing and extensive mail-order operation. Lunar Distribution and UCS Comics Distributors, respectively, distributing DC Comics when Diamond were not and, when Diamond returned to distribution, DC Comics dropped Diamond completely. At the end of last year, UCS pulled out, leaving Lunar as the only distributor of DC Comics to the direct market in North America. Lunar also picked up Scout Comics for distribution as well, on a non-exclusive basis – and now Ahoy Comics as well. They also intend to distribute Marvel Comics when Penguin Random House allows them to do so on similar terms that Diamond Comic Distributors now get. It could be that 2022 will be just as interesting distributor-wise as 2020 and 2021 turned out to be.