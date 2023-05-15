Al Ewing & Martín Cóccolo Launch Marvel's Immortal Thor #1 in August Al Ewing is following up his Immortal Hulk four-year run for Marvel with Immortal Thor #1. Which, you know, he is. Drawn by Martin Coccolo,

As seen in the fully leaked Marvel Comics August 2023 solicits and solicitations, that just ran on Bleeding Cool, we have Al Ewing following up his Immortal Hulk four-year run for Marvel with a new Thor run, titled Immortal Thor #1. Which, you know, he is. Drawn by Martin Coccolo, it is scheduled for August 2023 and comes with a one-page story lead into G.O.D.S. the new series by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti. Expect that in a bunch of titles from Marvel in August ahead of the series recently teased for Free Comic Book Day.

IMMORTAL THOR #1

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE • VARIANT COVER BY FRANCIS MANAPUL

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

FEATURING

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

AL EWING, MARTÍN CÓCCOLO & ALEX ROSS GIVE THE

GOD OF THUNDER THE "IMMORTAL" TREATMENT!

• In Norse myths, they called him Thunderer. Vuer has he been called, and Hloriddi. The Gods know him as Asgard's King, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales.

• When injustice grips the Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot – and when the tale is done, we will

know what that cost him.

• This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR.

• PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

56 PGS./RATED T+ …$6.99

There are also G.O.D.S. one-page stories in Uncanny Avengers #1, Moon Knight #26, Venom #24, Guardians Of The Galaxy #5, Scarlet Witch #7, Fantastic Four #10 and Doctor Strange #6, written by Jonathan Hickman. Clearly this is going to be a bit of a thing.