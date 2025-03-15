Alan Moore And Banksy In This Coming Week's Big Issue Magazine

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alan Moore, banksy, Big Issue

Alan Moore and Banksy write for this coming week's Big Issue Magazine, out on Monday, a takeover issue by graffiti artist 10Foot

Big Issue Magazine, the journal sold by the homeless to benefit the homeless, is having a radical reinvention next week for one issue only. Graffiti artist/tagger 10Foot is doing an editorial takeover of the magazine. Paid adverts are junked, and ads for 10Foot's favourite businesses are in; Banksy interviews TOX, the UK's most imprisoned graffiti artist, about his work. Other invitees include Alan Moore, talking about where he learned his craft; DJ Próvai of Belfast rappers Kneecap, who has a poem for St Patrick's Day; Jonathan Meades, writes a short story; and other contributors include composer Mica Levi; and war reporter and Popular Front founder Jake Hanrahan.

10Foot even changes the magazine's font. He says, "I can't believe it. A mainstream magazine has let me turn an entire issue into an anarchist zine. I feel like Long John Silver at the helm of a cruise ship. Expect the proper famous, the street famous, people who mind their own, prison educators, community radio stations, organic gardeners, artists and NO CORPORATE PAID ADVERTS. I've given all the space to people who do great work and don't get recognised. London is not dead, however hard the system tries to strangle it. I hope the vendors come up hard from this and I hope everyone goes to see the 10Foot Tox25 Fume show – it's so far from a bunch of pictures in a white room, it's emotional and messy and is the culmination of decades and decades of underground artwork. All details will be online Friday 21st March."

Paul McNamee, UK Editor of the Big Issue, said: "This is a unique and landmark edition of Big Issue. Never before have we had all pages given over to one guest editor – all editorial and all advertising. But 10Foot is a unique individual. It says much for his thinking and approach that he can bring in Banksy – one of the most famous names on the planet – and give him the same billing as a local London Indian restaurant. Working on this with 10Foot, helping him realise his vision, hearing from his peers and those he admires, and seeing his ongoing quest to genuinely challenge received notions of how things should be has been a remarkable process. Big Issue has never looked like this or read like this before. I hope everybody enjoys it. Buy it from your local vendor – or if you can't reach a vendor, buy it online through the Big Issue Shop, and you'll be supporting the work Big Issue does every day across Britain."

The 10Foot Big Issue special goes on sale Monday, the 17th of March, across the UK. It can be bought from street vendors or online through the Big Issue Shop by visiting bigissueshop.com.

