Alex De Campi and Ferry Gouw Create Major Lazer Graphic Novel

"I've been listening to Major Lazer since "Pon De Floor" hit UK clubs like a tropical hurricane, but I never realized what an amazing artist Ferry was. Just, my brain never associated the cool album cover art with him, because how can one person have so many talents, right? But now I'm enlightened. We've been having so much fun bringing the Major Lazer Saga to comic form, it's dirty and bright and everything my 14 year old self wanted comics to be. We're doing it for the kids, to mess up their minds." – Alex De Campi

In conjunction with the announcement of the fourth album from Major Lazer, the global dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire, Ape Drums, as well as artist Ferry Gouw and writer Alex De Campi, Z2 Comics announces the latest collaborative release for spring 2021.

In a special edition one-shot comic and original graphic novel from the group's longtime artist and collaborator Ferry Gouw, Major Lazer; a one-armed Jamaican Zombie War commando on a mission to free the universe with music will have his illusive origins revealed.

"I've always wanted to tell the untold story of the zombie war of 1984, which gave birth to Major Lazer" says Ferry Gouw.

In an alternate timeline 1984, Jamaica's crown jewel is Nu Kingston—a retro futuristic metropolis where gang lords control hordes of zombie-like addicts with a drug called Slime. The worst among them is BadMan Jones, who is prophesied to wipe out humanity for mysterious extraterrestrials. As Slime spreads to every corner of the island, Major Lazer can no longer maintain neutrality and must rely on new weapons and old comrades to prevent total apocalypse.

Major Lazer: Year Negative One is the latest music-inspired release for Z2 Comics, the innovative independent graphic novel publisher known for collaborating on acclaimed graphic novels with musicians, expanding the audience for graphic fiction with each release.

This special package is announced in conjunction with their first full-length since 2015, Music Is The Weapon will feature recently released tracks including "Oh My Gawd" with Mr Eazi featuring Nicki Minaj and K4mo, "Lay Your Head On Me" featuring Marcus Mumford—which recently reached #1 on AAA and Dance radio charts and went top 10 at Alternative radio—"Rave de Favela" with Anitta, MC Lan and BEAM, "Que Calor" featuring J Balvin and El Alfa—which was performed by Balvin at the 2020 Super Bowl alongside Jennifer Lopez and topped charts worldwide—"Trigger" with Khalid, and "Can't Take It From Me" featuring Skip Marley.

Major Lazer: Year Negative One is by Ferry Gouw with Alex di Campi, Illustrated by Ferry Gouw, and will be published as a 144 page trade paperback, retailing for $19.99. Z2 will be offering an oversized and slip-cased edition of Major Lazer: Year Negative One retailing for $99.99, available for pre-order now exclusively through Z2's website in an edition of just 2000 copies, and featuring an exclusive vinyl edition of Major Lazer's new album Music is the Weapon, as well as three exclusive prints. Also available is a special edition one-shot issue, priced at $5.99.