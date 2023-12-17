Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: alex segura, david hahn, scout comics

Alex Segura & David Hahn's Dusk in Scout Comics March 2024 Solicits

Alex Segura, Elizabeth Little & David Hahn's Dusk #1 and TPB launched in Scout Comics March 2024 solicitations.

DUSK #1

WRITER | ALEX SEGURA, ELIZABETH LITTLE

ARTIST/COVER DAVID HAHN

COVER A | PETE WOODS

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/6/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2024

Nonstop! – World premiere issue 1 followed by the complete trade paperback! Blackstone—a city whose history dates back to the earliest days of our nation. Below its abandoned skyscrapers and crumbling colonial architecture, beneath the buzzing lights and ragged billboards, the metropolis is propped up by corruption and fear. Blackstone public defender Jaime Nuñez—former baseball hero, now a divorced dad—is always trying to do his best. But the criminal justice system is not without limits. When Jaime comes into an unexpected fortune and some surprising, super heroic tools, he discovers there might be another, more direct way to do some actual good in the world. But can the masked man known only as The Dusk push back against decades of entrenched corruption without compromising his commitment to social justice?

DUSK TP

WRITER | ALEX SEGURA, ELIZABETH LITTLE

ARTIST/COVER DAVID HAHN

FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES | $24.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/27/2024 FOC DATE | 2/18/2024

Blackstone—a city whose history dates back to the earliest days of our nation. Below its abandoned skyscrapers and crumbling colonial architecture, beneath the buzzing lights and ragged billboards, the metropolis is propped up by corruption and fear. Blackstone public defender Jaime Nuñez—former baseball hero, now a divorced dad—is always trying to do his best. But the criminal justice system is not without limits. When Jaime comes into an unexpected fortune and some surprising, super heroic tools, he discovers there might be another, more direct way to do some actual good in the world. But can the masked man known only as The Dusk push back against decades of entrenched corruption without compromising his commitment to social justice?

BLACK DEMON TALES DESCENT #1

WRITER | DAVID BOWLES

ARTIST/COVER | MARCO FINNEGAN

COVER A | LOBA

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/20/2024 FOC DATE | 2/11/2024

Ten years after nearly dying in her attempt to destroy the Black Demon, Dr. Bella González is ready to try again. With a state-of-the-art submersible, an improved chemical weapon, and the guidance of ageless herald Mateo, she sets out for the lair of the vengeful megalodon—a cavern deep beneath the surface of the Pacific. Will she be successful this time, or will the avatar of divine wrath teach her a lesson she'll never forget?

CHOCO LECHE #1

WRITER/ARTIST/COVERS | LEE HARRIS

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/13/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2024

When the son of the most famous luchador in Slam Juan is put in a coma, the Choco Leche team must begrudgingly come back to find the person responsible… while saving the city from a giant bedpan monster!

CISSY VOL 2 #1

WRITER | CHARLES CHESTER

ARTIST/COVERS ALONSO HERNÁN MOLINA GONZALES

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/27/2024 FOC DATE | 2/18/2024

Eleven-year-old Gabriel and his LIVING (!) Teddy Bear guides and allies—Brambles and Cissy—have landed in the swamps of the Dark Lands. Regrettably, the companions are in unchartered territory as neither bear has ever been in this region before. They quickly learn that these eerie bogs are filled with dangerous fantastical creatures and a trap left by the Crying Man. Against all odds, the mission to track down and save Maddy must proceed!

COMMERCIAL SPACE #1

WRITER | LESA MILLER, TRENT MILLER

ARTIST/COVER MICHELA CACCIATORE

COVER B | ROB LISLE

FULL COLOR | 60 PAGES | $6.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/20/2024 FOC DATE | 2/11/2024

Oversized one shot for a discounted price! Welcome to the Sun N Fun office park! The somewhat true* story of Blake and Katie, a thirty-something couple who inherit a rundown office park in rural Florida. Stuck with a gaggle of wacky tenants—and a marginally sane handyman—they must find a way to turn things around fast. The rent is due and the clock is ticking. Can they turn a profit and avoid foreclosure before the inmates take over the asylum?!

DEATH COMES FOR THE TOYMAKER TP

WRITER | DAKOTA BROWN

ARTIST/COVER RYAN CODY

FULL COLOR | 136 PAGES | $19.99M IN-STORE DATE | 3/20/2024 FOC DATE | 2/11/2024

Millennia before he was known as a kindly holiday gift giver, Gil the Toymaker was known as a heroic demigod and prideful king. But after a deal with Death secured his immortality, Gil is now contracted to do the soul-stealing work of the grim reaper one night a year to maintain his eternal life. But after a plan to get rid of Death is formulated by one of his little helpers, Gil takes up arms against mythic beasts and gods of old in a brutally bloody battle to defy Death. Collects chapter 1-6 of Death Comes for the Toymaker.

HOWIE THE HELLHOUND #4

WRITER | JARED PRESTWIDGE

ARTIST | CARLOS TRIGO

COVER ARTIST | CARLOS TRIGO, SIMON ROBINS

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $5.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/20/2024 FOC DATE | 2/11/2024

Oversized Issue! Broken, in chains, and far, FAR away from home, Louise and Howie's budding friendship seems to have ended before it could even begin. For every step our heroes take, their hopes of survival slip further and further away. The deadly trek to Lord Satan's castle has begun!

JUNIOR VOL 2 #1 DARK STONE

WRITER/ARTIST/COVERS: ALEC KMETO

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/27/2024 FOC DATE | 2/18/2024

Nonstop! – World premiere issue 1 followed by the complete trade paperback! Junior is back, and so is her space-hippo sidekick, Walter! They escaped the dinosaur-infested planet 811, taking with them a powerful and mysterious stone in hopes of keeping it safe from the clutches of the evil corporate entity, The Board. Our heroes arrive at the seemingly uninhabited desert planet 415– but there is more to this strange land than meets the eye. Sand-Crocodiles, ancient monks, evil samurai, and enemies long forgotten await in this spectacular new entry of the Junior saga. Let's adventure!

KITSUNE COMPLETE SET MR

WRITER | LUCA FRIGERIO

ARTIST/COVER: EMANUELE ERCOLANI

FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES | $34.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/6/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2024

Kitsune is a fantasy comic set in an alternate Japan where anthropomorphic animals struggle for power. Twelve years ago, Kitsunichi Shimitsu was banished by his daimyo because of his role in a conspiracy. Now that his master is no longer alive, his homeland has descended into chaos due to the incompetence of the young daimyo to rule. Our hero, accompanied by his friend Karamatsuki Yamanouchi, has returned home to set things right but his efforts unveil the most horrible of truths-the chaos enveloping his homeland has been instigated by his long-lost, son Hirotaro Shimitzu! Will Kitsunichi be able to redeem himself and perhaps save his son? What other disturbing truths will he discover along his journey? COMPLETE SET – KITSUNE 1-6! Allocations may apply.

KIVA #1

WRITER | MOTOKI TOMATSU, YUMIKO FUJIWARA

ARTIST/COVERS BASHAR AHMED

FULL COLOR | 36 PAGES | $5.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/6/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2024

Nonstop! – World premiere issue 1 followed by the complete trade paperback! A pet dog is left behind on his own when a nuclear disaster forces the residents of a small town to evacuate. As he navigates the wilderness that takes over the town, he comes face to face with a savage pack of wild dogs, determined to claim back their territory.

BY THE HORNS TP VOL 3

DARK EARTH PART 2

WRITER | MARKISAN NASO

ARTIST | JASON MUHR

COVER ARTIST | JASON MUHR

FULL COLOR | 160 PAGES | $24.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/27/2024 FOC DATE | 2/11/2024

The quest to stop the blight on Solothus continues! Half a world away on the continent of Yalastra, Elodie, Sajen, Evelyn and Zoso search for the historian Norriva who may know the location of pure magic, a primordial power that can revitalize their home. But unbeknownst to Elodie and her friends, they are being pursued by Captain Shanora Zel, an Owlslin warrior they left for dead in the Snow Hills of Ataraxy. Hellbent on destroying all magic in the world ever since she survived a tragic event as a child, Shanora assembles a band of revenge-fueled marauders to help her accomplish her goal. Meanwhile, in the Middle Fields, the possible resurrection of the Augernaut forces Haru to lead an assault on Yun Ma, the mysterious servant of the vanquished sorceress Feng Po. As tensions rise and consequences are revealed, the fate of Solothus hangs in the balance in this stirring, high-octane conclusion to the Dark Earth storyline. BY THE HORNS Vol. 3: Dark Earth Part 2 collects By the Horns: Dark Earth #7-12 (Legacy #15-20)

CATRINAS CARAVAN

COMPLETE SET MR

WRITER | HECTOR RODRIGUEZ III, CYNTHIA PELAYO, V CASTRO

ARTIST | GUILLERMO VILLARREAL, ELIANA FALCON, JM CUELLAR CHEMA

COVER ARTIST | VARIOUS

FULL COLOR | 88 PAGES | $19.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/6/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2024

The mysterious figure of Doña Catrina sweeps into a small town with her traveling carnival and tells a gathered crowd a dark tale. A father and son are captured by a group of militiamen who use terror to "patrol" the border. At their darkest moment, the refugees find a fierce ally-but can they truly trust a monster once it has killed the other monsters? COMPLETE SET – CATRINA'S CARAVAN 1-3! Allocations may apply.

FOREVER FORWARD COMPLETE SET

WRITER | ZACK KAPLAN

ARTIST | ARJUNA SUSINI

FULL COLOR | 136 PAGES | $27.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/6/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2024

When a brilliant young scientist accidentally launches himself, his evergreen love and three friends into the future with his unproven time machine, they discover a mysterious message from their future selves: THE ONLY WAY BACK IS FORWARD. Now, as they jump 33 years at a time through the rise and fall of humanity, from post-apocalyptic, climate-collapsed landscapes to advanced robot-run empires, will they find the technology to return to the present… or are they doomed to hopelessly time travel forward… forever? COMPLETE SET – FOREVER FORWARD 1-5! Allocations may apply.

GHOSTS ON THE WATER #3

WRITER | BEN GOLDSMITH, JEREMEY DYCHES

ARTIST/COVER | ALEX CORMACFULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/20/2024 FOC DATE | 2/11/2024

Welcome back for the final issue of Ghosts on the Water. Will the evil and selfish Pania outdo her family legacy and corrupt the precious gift in the Storm of Whiro? Will Mad Mac and his brother find the peace that has eluded them all these long years? Who will end up being just another Ghost on the Water?

GREYLOCK #3

WRITER | ELI SHOCKEY

ARTIST/COVER ATAGUN ILHAN

COVER B | LIANA KANGAS

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/13/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2024

The hunt has begun! Greylock and every wand for hire in the city is on the Mindwitch's trail. Greylock will need every trick up his sleeve in order to find her first, and keep his eyes peeled. Just because they're all after the same prey, does not mean the other hunters are on Greylock's side.

HAUNTING ON MARS #4

WRITER | ZACH CHAPMAN

ARTIST | RUAIRI COLEMAN

COVER ARTIST | RUAIRI COLEMAN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/20/2024 FOC DATE | 2/11/2024

Half of the team is dead! But are they? Cass finds herself in hellscape of Emmeric's creation,

along with terrorized souls of Mars' past.

LIFE AND DEATH OF THE BRAVE CAPTAIN SUAVE COMPLETE SET

WRITER | JOSEPH SIERACKI

ARTIST/COVER | KELLY WILLIAMS

FULL COLOR | 128 PAGES | $27.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/6/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2024

A homeless man who thinks he's a superhero befriends an ex-nursing student with a penchant for drugs on the streets of Cleveland, Ohio. The unlikely pair find themselves bouncing from one mishap to another, all while trying to make a small but positive difference in the lives of those they encounter. A hero the city neither needs nor deserves, Captain Suave is a man out of time determined to be a Golden Age superhero. Not unlike Don Quixote of Cervantes's classic tale, this hero will straddle the line between insanity and benevolence. Along with his sidekick, Champ, Captain Suave will battle the imaginary forces of evil threatening the fair city of Cleveland. Stopping a wind turbine he mistakes for a hydra from demolishing the city, saving unwitting damsels in distress, and even thwarting real-life robbers, no evildoer is safe from the awesome and quixotic might of Captain Suave! COMPLETE SET – LIFE AND DEATH OF THE BRAVE CAPTAIN SUAVE 1-5! Allocations may apply.

LIPSTICK CLIQA #3

WRITER | KAYDEN PHOENIX

ARTIST | MARCELINO SERVICIO

COVER A | CAMERON PRIOR

COVER B | ELBARTO BLOODKNOT COLLECTIVE

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/13/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2024

After Morissa's grandmother is killed by a rival gang called the Stitches, Morissa and her Lipstick Cliqa crew vow revenge. Morrisa and the LSC conspire with the Chamberlains to kick the invading Stitches out of the Boils—only to be double-crossed and nearly wiped out by the ruthless Chamberlains.

LONG LOST VOL 1

COMIC TAG INDVIDUAL

WRITER | MATTHEW ERMAN

ARTIST/COVER | LISA STERLE

INDIVIDUAL | $6.99 FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES IN-STORE DATE | 3/6/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2023

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete LONG LOST – VOLUME 1 graphic novel (issues 1-6)! Long Lost is the story of two estranged sisters who find themselves drawn back to their small southern hometown after an invitation from an otherworldly creature. The pair is compelled to unlock the disturbing mysteries that are hidden in Hazel Patch in the hopes of uncovering the bizarre circumstances surrounding

their mother… but they must deal with each other first.

LONG LOST VOL 2

COMIC TAG INDVIDUAL

WRITER | MATTHEW ERMAN

ARTIST | LISA STERLE

COVER ARTIST | LISA STERLE

INDIVIDUAL | $6.99

FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES

IN-STORE DATE | 3/6/2024

FOC DATE | 2/4/2023

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete LONG LOST VOLUME 2 graphic novel (issues 1-6)! Piper and Frances have gone missing in their quest to find their mother. Now lost and alone in a place unknowable, they must work together and survive as they make their way back to Hazel Patch from wherever it is that they may be. Horrifying monsters, dripping moons, sinister cults, surreal dimensions and an ever present mountain that looms over everything. What will Piper and Frances find in the dark? Themselves or something… otherworldly?

METALSHARK BRO VOL 1 WHAT THE FIN

COMIC TAG INDVIDUAL

WRITER | BOB FRANTZ, KEVIN CUFFE

ARTIST/COVER | WALTER OSTLIE

INDIVIDUAL | $6.99 FULL COLOR | 116 PAGES IN-STORE DATE | 3/6/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2023

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete METALSHARK BRO – VOLUME 1 graphic novel! What the Fin! If you have no idea what we're blathering about, here's the liner notes summary: a traditional shark stumbles upon Satan's nephew and is forcibly given anthropomorphic qualities. With his newfound human physique and propensity for violence, he's tasked with collecting the souls of those that have sworn allegiance to Satan. The only problem? He just wants to be a normal shark again! Naturally, he swears bloody vengeance and, uh, a whole lot of death ensues!

METALSHARK BRO VOL 2 ASSAULT ON HAMZIG ISLAND

COMIC TAG INDVIDUAL

WRITER | BOB FRANTZ, KEVIN CUFFE

ARTIST/COVER | WALTER OSTLIE

INDIVIDUAL | $6.99 FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES IN-STORE DATE | 3/6/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2023

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete METALSHARK BRO- VOLUME 2 graphic novel! The last we saw of Metalshark Bro, dude was transformed back into a regular shark that swam off into the sunset. It was a classic revenge mission: he killed a lot of people, got the giant floating eyeball, ate a lot of grub, and defeated Satan's nephew. Unfortunately, this victory was short-lived. A demon hamster kidnapped his bestie, so now he's forced out of his sharky-sabbatical to fight off Cthulhu dudes, mutant alligators, magic demons, and his own aggression.

MISFITZ CLUBHOUSE: SHARKS DRAGONS AND LITTLE RED WAGONS #1

WRITER | MATT KNOWLES, STEPH CANNON

ARTIST | RAHIL MOHSIN

COVER A | PETER RAYMUNDO

COVER B | EMILY RIESETT

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/13/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2024

Meeky, Ferry, Slothie, and Stig are BACK and ready for more fun, wild, and wacky adventures! This time around they'll venture to the ocean's shore where they'll do battle with a fearsome pirate (Beach Bash Bonanza), they come face to face with a misunderstood dragon (Old Man Willow), and their attempts to make a simple social media video go completely awry in the most hilarious of ways (Barrel Peril). Plus, you'll see the DEBUT of their favorite episodic adventure: Bruce McTootherson, Aquatic Investigator!

MITCH #3

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER | MAXIM SIMIC

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/13/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2024

It's chunky Roger Rabbit with a bad temper meets Indiana Jones, set in a Sam Raimi's looking cityscape. Mitch is starting to slide into dreamland more often, causing the assignment to get stranger and more mystical with each astral jump. In issue #3 dreams, fables, myths and a TV ghost guide's advice collide in an unexpected way. …And there's Jefferson Airplane playing in the background.

MOM BREAKS THE INTERNET #4

WRITER | JAY SANDLIN

ARTIST/COVER | PATRICK MULHOLLAND

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/6/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2024

MOM continues holding the Internet hostage, demanding reforms in housing, workplaces, and defunding the police. Penny uploads her assault video online, making Officer Webster thirst for revenge. Agent Ramirez closes in on MOM's location, but a mistake may put another member of the family at risk!

MOM BREAKS THE INTERNET #5

WRITER | JAY SANDLIN

ARTIST/COVER | PATRICK MULHOLLAND

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/27/2024 FOC DATE | 2/18/2024

Penny faces off with her abuser. The world watches as MOM is caught. Will President Waldgrave lock her up and throw away the key? Or will MOM's plan to break the Internet and build a better world succeed after all?

SIDNEY HAMMER #1

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER | MASSACRE

COVER B | PABLO COLLAR

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/13/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2024

Scout Europe! This new subimprint focuses on European creators and formatting! She's not your average journalist. She's got a magic hammer, and she knows how to use it! Join Sidney as she battles gruesome ratzis and uncovers dark secrets involving bionic monkeys in this pulse-pounding, action-packed comic series. Designed for fans of trashy movies, this is your ticket to over-the-top, monster-smashing mayhem. Hold on tight–it's Hammer time!

SNAPS #1

WRITER/ARTIST/COVERS | JON CLARK

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/27/2024 FOC DATE | 2/18/2024

In the dead of night, Doctor Keith Harris is startled by a visit from his shaken childhood friend, Oliver, who shows him disturbing photographs of an otherworldly entity attacking a homeless man. Oliver insists these abominations lurk unseen by human eyes, only captured through his camera's lens, and worse still—they are everywhere! Together they're about to discover the chilling reason why.

THIRTEEN ORIGIN DRAGONTHRALL #1

WRITER | VERONIQUE MEDRANO

ARTIST/COVERS | STEPH C

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/13/2024 FOC DATE | 2/4/2024

CHISPA: The Thirteen Origins is a series of one-shot origin stories for the members of The Thirteen, a group of Mexicans and Mexican Americans who discover they are chispas, able to wield impossible powers. María Guadalupe "Lupe" Miramontes is stuck in a precarious position as a student—she's from Mexico, but studying in the U.S., dreaming of giving her parents a better life than they have. Shortly after her eighteenth birthday celebration, she is stopped from returning to her studies for misplacing one of her many documents. In a moment of personal weakness, she finds strength in an ancient legend come to life. As the new thrall of a fire wyrm, Lupe needs to decide exactly what kind of spark she should be.

THIS LITTLE PIGGY #3

WRITER | SHAWN GABBORIN

ARTIST/COVER | CARLOS LÓPEZ

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/27/2024 FOC DATE | 2/18/2024

Teeth and fur and water and fire and rage and blood. And resourceful Abigail chooses to stop running.

VANITY #8

WRITER | JURII KIRNEV

ARTIST | NATALIA TSAREVNIKOVA

COVER ARTIST | ANASTASIA KORSUN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE | 3/27/2024 FOC DATE | 2/18/2024

Elizabeth Bathory is on trial. Her prosecutors claim that she is the Bloody Countess, a monster who personally killed more than six hundred young girls. She is branded a witch who has bathed in the blood of her victims so as to preserve her youth. But is this really true? The court will decide.

