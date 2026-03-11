Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Alice Oseman, Heartstopper, london book fair

Alice Oseman Talks Heartstopper, And What's Next, At London Book Fair

Alice Oseman talks about the end of Heartstopper, and what comes next for her, at London Book Fair 2026 and on TikTok

Article Summary Alice Oseman reflects on Heartstopper's journey from webcomic to global bestselling graphic novel series.

Volume 6 wraps up Heartstopper, with Alice Oseman sharing insights on the series' emotional conclusion.

The Netflix Heartstopper series finale and upcoming film are set to debut after the final book launches.

Oseman receives a special YA Book Prize and discusses future projects, advice, and post-Heartstopper plans.

As Heartstopper comes to an end, on the page as well as on the screen, creator Alice Oseman took to the stage at the London Book Fair yesterday with their editor. You can see much of it with the embedded TikToks below, including receiving a special YA Bookseller Award she was surprised with. But first, Alice Oseman reflected on the surreal journey from webcomic to bestselling graphic novels to Netflix smash hit.

The conversation opened with a glowing introduction highlighting Heartstopper's extraordinary achievements: topping bestseller lists in the UK and US, selling over 10 million copies across more than 39 countries, and making Volume 5 the fastest-selling graphic novel in UK history. And the news that volume 1 has claimed the top spot for graphic novels in combined adult and children's charts since records began. With Volume 6, the final chapter, set for release on the 2nd of July in the UK and the 7th of July in the US and Canada, there was a lot of emotion in the room.

Alice Oseman admitted the accolades still feel unreal and that "this whole experience is so surreal," describing the series' success as "beyond what any author could dream of." Their editor recalled discovering the webcomic in spring 2018 on a rainy bus ride, getting goosebumps from the early pages and never imagining it would "take over the world."

Alice Oseman announced that she had drawn the final page of the final volume of Heartstopper last Saturday, ending a 10-year constant presence in their life. "Heartstopper has been this essential element of my daily routine," they shared. "I don't quite know what I can do with myself now," but expressed excitement and pride in the story's conclusion.

Heartstopper began as a spin-off from Oseman's debut prose novel Solitaire, published in 2014 when she was seventeen, and in which Heartstopper stars Nick and Charlie appeared as supporting characters in a strong teenage relationship. Curious about their backstory, Oseman initially planned a prose novel but shifted to a webcomic format for its strict episodic structure. Launching in 2016, it tapped into inspirations like romance manga from school library days and the indie freedom of webcomics, where creators could share one page at a time and build dedicated followings.

Back then, the YA graphic novel market for this kind of story was limited, but Heartstopper helped transform it. The simple love story, two boys at a Kent grammar school, resonated widely, and opened up novels and comics to this field of story, touching on teenage experiences, sexuality, and mental health. It's been discussed in the UK Parliament and even inspired Poland to dub Gen Z the "Heartstopper generation." Oseman marvelled at its global reach, especially in passionate markets like Brazil and Argentina, and expressed delight at editions in Welsh and Gaelic, rare for graphic novels.

The Netflix adaptation marked another whirlwind. Oseman received the call during a Volume 3 tour in Liverpool, but the green light came later after development with See-Saw Films. Crucially, Oseman insisted on heavy involvement, writing the scripts themselves. Transitioning from graphic novels to screenwriting felt natural for them, writing dialogue and action notes, though TV constraints required adjustments, and the first episode she wrote was twice the allocated length. The low-stakes charm of the books gave way to slightly higher stakes for binge-watching, but the show became an instant hit on a modest budget. Oseman never anticipated the explosion: "We thought it was niche… no one expected that to happen." Changing the strength of the language from the comics to TV, Heartstopper was placed in family viewing sections on Netflix and sparked important conversations.

Looking ahead, Volume 6 explores Nick preparing for university while Charlie campaigns for school captain, as their lives begin diverging. The couple, deeply intertwined, must navigate long-distance relationships and their own individual growth. Oseman hopes readers take away joy, help with identity or mental health, or simply fond memories.

The event was interrupted by a presentation of the YA Book Prize Special Achievement Award to Alice Oseman by The Bookseller magazine. Heartstopper, as a graphic novel, would not be eligible for their YA Book Prize, but The Bookseller Awards believed that the impact of Heartstopper on the YA and YA sales needed to be acknowledged, and Heartstopper's status as a literary phenomenon over ten years needed to be recognised.

Alice Oseman also answered questions from the room, asking aboiut avoiding stereotypes, such as subverting Nick's "lad" exterior, about reader influence on the serialized story…some, but staying true to vision, and webcomic advice to prioritize sustainable art to avoid burnout, as well as Alice Oseman's future plans, with time off to reset, being open to telling girl-focused queer stories and even the prospect of a Heartstopper video game.

Alice Oseman also teased the upcoming Netflix film Heartstopper Forever, concluding the screen adaptation, based on Volume 6, "literally days away from being finished" with post-production, except for some remaining effects and animation work. But she promised that the film would only be released after the final volume had been published, to let readers experience the ending in print first, as initially intended. But why not hear her talk about this directly?

On what it's like to have finished writing and drawing Heartstopper…

Talking about which countries love Heartstopper the most…

On the wrapping of the Heartstopper film finale…

When Alice Oseman first found out that Heartstopper was to become a Netflix TV show…

And getting the award…

