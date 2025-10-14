Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Alice Oseman, Heartstopper

Final Heartstopper Sixth Volume Out In The UK Five Days Before The US

The final Heartstopper sixth volume by Alice Oseman will be out in the UK five days before its out in the USA

Article Summary Heartstopper Volume 6 releases July 2 in the UK and July 7 in the US, concluding Alice Oseman's series

The bestselling LGBTQ+ graphic novel follows Nick and Charlie’s love story through school and big life changes

Originally a webcomic, Heartstopper gained global popularity and inspired a Netflix series and upcoming film

Alice Oseman celebrates a decade with Heartstopper, expressing gratitude for the fans' passionate support

The sixth and final volume of Heartstopper by Alice Oseman will be published in paperback on the 2nd of July in the UK and Ireland by Hodder Children's Books, an imprint of Hachette, as well as in Australia and New Zealand. However, in the US, Scholastic will publish in hardback and paperback on 7th July. "Read it before you see it: Heartstopper Forever movie coming soon from Netflix. Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. The final instalment in the bestselling LGBTQ+ graphic novel series about life, love, and everything that happens in between. Everyone in school knows Nick and Charlie. Everyone knows they're going to be together forever. But Charlie's busy with his bid to become head boy. And while Nick is preparing to leave for uni, he's starting to wonder who he'll be . . . without Charlie."

Alice Oseman said, "Almost time to say goodbye to Heartstopper… Still drawing it right now and having a great time!!! But I will be very sad when it's over… It truly is the end of an era. I have worked on Heartstopper, in one way or another, for the best part of a decade. What started as a fun side project has become something bigger than I could ever have possibly imagined. It has been a dream come true to watch fans across the globe accept Nick, Charlie and the whole gang into their hearts… I'm blown away to see how this love story has positively impacted and been embraced by so many people, and I hope we can see that joy continue, even after we close this final chapter. I just can't wait for everyone to read it in July!"

Oseman's long-time editor at Hachette Children's Group, Rachel Wade, publishing director, who acquired Heartstopper Volume 1 back in 2018, said, "I still remember the spine-tingling moment all those years ago, reading the webcomic, when I first saw Nick and Charlie saying 'hi' to each other. And every page Alice has created since then makes me love the characters more. As we look forward to publishing the sixth and final volume, I couldn't be prouder of the phenomenal UK and global success of this story. Right from the very start, booksellers, librarians, teachers and reviewers have taken the series into their hearts and brought Nick and Charlie to a staggering number of readers of all ages. And Volume 6 is set to be the biggest yet!"

Heartstopper was originally a webcomic on Tumblr and Tapas, with over 163.1 million views to date. It was picked up for print by Hachette and Scholastic and has since been adapted into a Netflix TV series, concluding with a film set for release in 2026. Alice Oseman will be appearing at the Cheltenham Festival on the 19th of October.

