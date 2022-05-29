Alien #12 Preview: Feeding Time

The titular Aliens are having a Memorial Day buffet in this preview of Alien #12, and Jane is the main course. Why can't aliens just eat burgers, potato salad, and cheap lager like the rest of us? Maybe a little corn on the cob? You know what, we're getting kinda hungry ourselves. Check out the preview below.

Alien #12

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Salvador Larroca, cover by Marc Aspinall

THE END OF PARADISE! Jane and her people have been imprisoned with a group of facehuggers! Jane has one last chance to escape, but will her disease be her doom?

