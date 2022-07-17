Alien Annual #1 Preview: Fun With Xenomorphs

Weyland-Yutani has a dude chained up and wants to use a Xenomorph egg sac on him in this preview of Alien Annual #1. But look, we're not going to kink shame. Check out the preview below.

Alien Annual #1

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Salvador Larroca, cover by Salvador Larroca

Years before Bloodlines, Weyland-Yutani security chief, Gabriel Cruz, was a company man. His devotion to WY came first, no matter what the cost. But when the company decides to conduct their first trial run experiment with a Xenomorph, will Cruz stand by and let innocent soldiers die?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.58"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton

On sale Jul 20, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620325300111

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

75960620325300121 – ALIEN ANNUAL 1 SHALVEY VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620325300131 – ALIEN ANNUAL 1 DELL'OTTO VARIANT – $4.99 US

