Aliens-Meets-Power-Rangers Unborn in Source Point September Solicits

Frank Gogol writes for Power Rangers Universe: Edge of Darkness, as well as Dead End Kids, GRIEF and No Heroine from Source Point Press. In September the two come together with Unborn,.described as Aliens-meets-Power-Rangers. Written by Gogol, drawn by Ev Cantada, published by Source Point. Here's a look at Unborn and everything else Source Point Press is publishing in September 2021 solicits and solicitations.

UNBORN #1 CVR A HOUSE (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUL211951

JUL211952 – UNBORN #1 CVR B RAGAZZONI (MR) – 3.99

JUL211953 – UNBORN #1 CVR C 20 COPY INCV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Frank Gogol (A) Ev Cantada (CA) Maan House

For fans of Alien and Power Rangers! On a strange world, five explorers mine for super fuels in a last-ditch effort to save a collapsing Earth, but the mission goes to hell when they are overrun by a hostile alien species. With humanity's survival hanging in the balance, the crew must eradicate the deadly horde and salvage the mission. But what if the monsters aren't the only things they have to worry about? What if the most dangerous threat facing the crew is each other?

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CLASSIC PULP TP #1 SPOOKS AND SLEUTHS

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUL211949

(W) Joshua Werner, Various (A) Various

This first volume of Classic Pulp is loaded with lost tales of ghouls and gumshoes! Curated and digitally remastered to their original colors and quality by Joshua Werner, these classic pulp comic stories are sure to shock and thrill! This collects Classic Pulp: Horror, Classic Pulp: Detectives, Classic Pulp: Ellery Queen, and Classic Pulp: Ghosts, and is packed with exclusive bonus content. A must-have for fans of horror and mystery!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 19.99

SEIS CUERDAS DEFENDER OF MEXICO TP (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUL211950

(W) Anthony Rella (A) Gallego, Benito

When the leader of Mexico's largest drug cartel is captured, civil war erupts among its members. Daniel, leader of one faction, plans to sacrifice thirteen kidnapped children to Santa Muerte in return for favors he requests of her. NarcoTruth.com, a website aimed at exposing the narcos, goes online to search for a hero. A young, almost-famous mariachi singer, Dantes, reluctantly answers the call. Blessed (or cursed) with no need for sleep, Dantes strives for physical and mental perfection 24/7 – except when he's sipping tequila, cavorting with groupies, or otherwise savoring life. With the clock ticking down before the sacrifice, this not-so dark knight will risk anything to find the missing kids, but is he already too late?

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 11.99

WARCORNS TP (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUL211954

(W) Garrett Gunn (A) Kit Wallis

A cataclysmic event at one of the universe's most prominently shady corporate planets attracts the attention of Warcorns Division, who dispatch a fresh team of trigger-happy recruits to deal with galactic terrorists responsible for the event. Known simply as DF001 and DF002, these pursued criminals will go on to light the fuse that eventually ignites Franklin and Ghost's initial adventure.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 19.99

YUKI VS PANDA TP VOL 01 (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUL211955

Yuki is your pretty average college student; except if you count the stuff about her supernatural powers and the giant panda bear trying to kill her. Collected here are the first three issues of Yuki vs Panda, that introduces the main characters and sets up the inevitable explosive confrontation between the two titans, in this off-the-wall action/comedy that holds the fate of our entire planet in the balance. Choose your side!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 11.99

DARLING #4 CVR A MIMS (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUL211956

JUL211957 – DARLING #4 CVR B RIEGEL (MR) – 3.99

(W) Michael Fleizach, Todd Hunt (A / CA) Dave Mims

The lovely Delilah makes her entrance. Before Francis and Finch walk into every bad neighborhood your mother warned you about, they stop for a little firepower. What better place to grab a haunted revolver than "Darby's Sushi & Pawn"? While Darby tries to dissuade Francis from purchasing a cursed colt named Delilah, his silent sidekick loads up like it's a goddamn biblical do-over (this may not be Finch's first rodeo). Dance floors will be bloodied before the night is over.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MONSTROUS TP VOL 05 HEARTBREAK AND BLOOD LOSS

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUL211958

(W) Gregory Wright (A) Various

Vampires. Ghosts. Werewolves. Is that passion in the air? Monsters are bad enough when they try to destroy you. But it's worse if they want to break your heart. This collection features tales of supernatural encounters, but the heartache is all too human. There's a little bit of romance, but there's a lot of steampunk shootouts, robot battles, and vampire hunters raising the stakes. These stories have plenty of life lessons for the lovelorn. Are you devoted to a ghost? Married to a vampire? Does a mad scientist only love you for your brain? This book has the answers!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 14.99

RUNES #3

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUL211959

(W) Ivan Lacitignola (A) Francesco Iaquinta

850 CE, Scotland. The Northman is prisoner in the dungeons of Fearn and prepares to be questioned. Meanwhile, the Witch of the Coast prepares for an arcane ritual to rise a massive Horde and attack the Citadel. In Fearn, Iona Darroch is headed to the Council Hall to persuade the elders to carry out a very risky, if not downright reckless, plan.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SUICIDE JOCKEYS #2 CVR A DIAS (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUL211960

JUL211961 – SUICIDE JOCKEYS #2 CVR B ALVES (MR) – 3.99

(W) Rylend Grant (A) Iwan Joko Triyono (CA) Edson Ferreira (A / CA) Davi Leon Dias

After learning that his lost love might be still be alive, adrift somewhere in the vast ocean of space and time, Denver Wallace must convince his estranged team to set aside years of bad blood, saddle up, and bring her back home. Also, there's a pretty funny reality show subplot, a panel where a dog takes a massive dump, and you know… plenty of cool monster-fighting stuff.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TOUCHING EVIL #17

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUL211962

(W) Dan Dougherty (A) Dan Dougherty

A mother. A son. One is dead. All that is left is revenge. But when is it enough, and is killing evil the same as doing good? Join us in the latest issue of this third and final story arc.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99