Alison Sampson Designs Thought Bubble For 2022

Alison Sampson, of Winnebago Graveyard, Sleeping Beauties and Hit-Girl has designed the official Thought Bubble T-shirt, which will be available at the show, with its red configuration donned by the show volunteers crew.

The black and green combination is a choice from sponsor, the Family Store Alison Sampson states that she will "have an extremely limited number of A3 screenprints of this as an exclusive for the show (plenty of room for lots of signatures)" and that she has "given two of those to TB which will receive the guest signatures and be auctioned in aid of Barnardos, along with the rest of the years charity auction."

Sampson will also "have prints of my Wild Fiction for James Tynion's Tiny Onion Studios as a Yorkshire exclusive: it's The Bloop and set at the Listening Ear at Kilnsea in East Yorkshire, and prints of my various recent covers, including The Biscuit Queen (for Golden Rage), Briar, and The Nice House on The Lake." And that "I've not put the Bloop (a cryptid that is only existent as a soundform) in public before as it's on James substack, so if you show it, it'll be the first time anyone has seen it beyond my website." Thanks Alison!

She reiterates "I'll have all the rest of my books including *both* parts of Sleeping Beauties, You find me at Redshirts 7, next to Lucy Sulivan and Avery Hill." We'll be looking!

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!