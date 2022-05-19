All-Ages Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Comes to Dark Horse in August

Dark Horse's latest press release proudly proclaims Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories as the publishers "triumphant return to a new era of Star Wars comics." And why not? After losing the Star Wars license to Marvel in 2014, Dark Horse watched Marvel farm out an all-ages line to IDW, watched IDW lose that license, and now has gotten right back in the Star Wars game. So they deserve a little victory wrap, and who are we to begrudge them?

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories, by the way, will be an all-ages anthology series featuring "fan-favorite heroes and villains," with the first story taking place during the prequels, "at the height of the Clone Wars." Go ahead, Dark Horse. Do an entire Jar Jar arc. You've earned it. Plus, Disney is still flexing with those watermarks on the cover. Get yours.

Check out the press release for more details.

DARK HORSE COMICS PRESENTS 'STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES' The Oregon-Based Publisher's Triumphant Return to a New Era of STAR WARS™ Comics MILWAUKIE, Ore., (May 19th, 2022)— Dark Horse Comics makes the jump back to a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars™: Hyperspace Stories, a new anthology comics series featuring stories set in every era of the Star Wars timeline! Featuring fan-favorite heroes and villains, this anthology series will include stories from a variety of all-star creators including Cecil Castelluci and Michael Moreci. Writer Amanda Deibert (Wonder Woman '77, Teen Titans Go!) and artist Lucas Marangon (R.I.P.D., Star Wars Tales) craft a tale for Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #1 set at the height of the Clone Wars! When the members of a Republic mission led by Senator Padmé Amidala™ are abducted by the ruthless Separatist General Grievous™, Anakin Skywalker™ and Obi-Wan Kenobi™ jump to the rescue. But the operation quickly goes awry, and the Jedi™ find themselves cut off and surrounded by an army of battle droids! Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #1 (of 12) is an all-ages adventure and will be in comic shops August 10, 2022. It is available for pre-order at your local comic shop. Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #1 features a variant cover by artist Miguel Valderrama!