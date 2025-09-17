Posted in: Comics, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: Harbinger, x-o manowar

All-New Harbinger: It Never Stops in Valiant December 2025 Solicits

All-New Harbinger: It Never Stops in Valiant Entertainment's December 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Valiant Beyond: All-New Harbinger starts a thrilling new arc, "It Never Stops," by Fred Van Lente & Erik Tamayo.

Shadowman teams up with Detective St. Brown to battle mystical threats in New Orleans in Tales of the Shadowman.

The epic finale arrives in The X-O Manowar #4 as Aric faces Typhon and the unresponsive Shanhara armor.

Explore dramatic team dynamics, supernatural mysteries, and high-stakes showdowns in Valiant's December 2025 comics.

As part of IDW's December 2025 solicits and solicitations, we have the new Valiant Entertainment solicits embedded within, including a new story launch-within-a-series, Valiant Beyond: All-New Harbinger #4: It Never Stops #1 by Fred Van Lente and Erik Tamayo.

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER #4—IT NEVER STOPS #1

COVER A: RODRIGO ROCHA

STORY: FRED VAN LENTE | ART: ERIK TAMAYO

START READING HERE WITH THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ARC, "IT NEVER STOPS," FROM FRED VAN LENTE & ERIK TAMAYO! What's a superhero story without a little drama? Archer's feeling unsure about his role on the team, but there's no time to second-guess things as he's assigned to the security detail of a visiting dignitary from New Orleans! PLUS: A trip to the women's prison unveils a secret connection to Supremum Peter Stanchek's past, the Human League gets ready for revenge, and a mysterious force calling itself Sanction is leaping from body to body, possessing people. Surely, none of these events will collide in unexpected and shocking ways. Surely!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Sabbatini), C (Rocha Full Art), D (Sabbatini Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2025 • UPC 73238818204600411

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN #5—GHOSTS OF THE BAYOU #2

COVER A: NATHAN BIRR

STORY: AJ AMPADU | ART: SERGIO MONJES

CRY WOLFMAN! Detective St. Brown requests Shadowman's help for a personal matter, but is he asking too much? Remember, all things have a cost! PLUS: The detective's deep ties with the city's mystical community lead all the way up to the secretive group of witches governing New Orleans, known as the Pantheon. While powerful, they're not invincible, as a deadly new threat will emerge with one mission in mind: eliminate every member of the Pantheon!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Bufi), C (Birr Full Art), D (Bufi Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • JANUARY 2026 • UPC 73238818124700511

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR #4

COVER A: FEDERICO SABBATINI

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO | ART: GUILLERMO FAJARDO

THE DIVE IS UNDER ATTACK BY THE EARTHBORN, AND TYPHON IS DETERMINED TO END ARIC'S LIFE! It's hide or fight for the PunX of the Dive when the Earthborn attack, and the leader is set on killing Aric for daring to confront him. The cosmic being inside Aric's armor, Shanhara, is paralyzed after Typhon's horrific field vision, with the extent of the damage unknown! For two thousand years, Aric has been a warrior. From righteous Visigoth to cosmic knight-errant, the ethereal being residing within Aric's stellar armor inspired his quest for honor. Shanhara has aided Aric for millennia. But with the armor unresponsive, Aric might have to fend for himself once more. Steel yourself for the climactic final chapter of Steve Orlando and Guillermo Fajardo's opening arc on THE X-O MANOWAR!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Broccardo), C (Sabbatini Full Art), D (Broccardo Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2025 • UPC 73238818144500411

